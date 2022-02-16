Steel Hands Brewing expanding from Cayce with hopes for regional reach

Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce has quickly become a staple in the area's beer and brewing scene, with upcoming plans to expand into North Carolina and to continue distribution across the state.

The taproom and production facility, which opened in late 2018, is well-known in Columbia for its events and hangout space but also distributes across the state and has even expanded its distribution into Augusta, Georgia.

Co-owners Darryl Frick and Scott Lambert announced in October of last year that they would be opening a 28,000-square foot site in Greensboro, North Carolina. The new location, which will have about two-thirds the amount of barrel capacity as Steel Hands in Cayce, will be right across from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and is set to open its taproom and brewhouse in mid-March.

"It provides an opportunity for us to grow our footprint, both from a distribution standpoint, but also just logistics on providing additional manufacturing capabilities in Cayce," Lambert said. "Some of the seasonal beers will be produced up in Greensboro and so I think overall, it'll make the business more flexible, and be able to do a lot more different types of beers by expanding up there."

Frick and Lambert, whose brewery distributes across the state of South Carolina, have long-term goals of being a regional distributor. The Free Times sat down with Lambert to discuss the future of Steel Hands in Cayce and where the brewery fits into Columbia's growing craft beer scene.

Free Times: To start off, what do you make of the growth of Columbia's beer scene over the last few years?

Scott Lambert: I think it's exciting. What we've found in these other cities that we've studied is really the more breweries that are in a location, it allows people to actually travel and kind of experience the brew scene in a city. We actually have tourists that come to our brewery from all over the country and they'll seek out a brewery. They'll go through a city and either have a few beers, and a couple of them and then keep on going or spend the night. One of our key things that we do at Steel Hands is live music. Before we opened Steel Hands, I would travel — I've traveled all over the country and in Canada, going to breweries and one of the things that I'd always seek out is breweries that have live music. I think it really kind of creates the whole culture, a place for people to go and take their kids and their dogs, enjoy an afternoon, sample a beer.

Going off of that, how do you balance making your space event and tourist focused while also focusing on distribution?

We have over 50 employees now at Steel Hands in Cayce. We've got managers that are associated with the back of house and then we have a packaging manager that handles a lot of the can orders and, and orders associated with distribution. In the front of house, we have a series of managers, a taproom manager and and a kitchen manager. There's a lot of staff, and we all work together. It's a strong team of people. (Having this big of a brewery staff) is rare in the Columbia market. But once you get into some of the larger cities that have big breweries, they'll have 100 employees.

With new places like Savage Craft last year and Peak Drift on North Main soon, how do you stay relevant? Where do you fit in in Columbia's market?

Although we have a very nice tap room and special events and everything, one of our main focus points is obviously distribution. So we're distributing throughout the state. A lot of the breweries in this area really are more focused on the taproom sales. It's all about being into the grocery stores and the convenience stores and big box stores. We've got a national sales manager and director and we have a team of sales people that are focused on hitting different markets throughout the state. I think probably one of the differentiators, we have an all sales team that's covering the state of South Carolina right now.

Do you see expansion for your Cayce location in the future?

Ultimately, we want to be a regional brewery. We have dipped our toe into Georgia, we're distributing in the Augusta market now. Creating the opportunity that we have, like in Cayce, is a major financial investment. That's millions of dollars that are invested in the equipment and the taproom and everything else so that's not something that's easily duplicated financially — just to go into a whole bunch of different markets. It's really more on the production brewery side. The taproom is just our best marketing tool and gives people the opportunity to come and have a good time and try our beers and enjoy themselves.