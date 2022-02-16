Local brewers, writers and an expert recommend accessible craft beers

"Beer is an acquired taste."
Those who have been drinking beer most of their lives love to say this. And those who despise the taste of beer, or are tentatively curious about exploring the beverage's seemingly never-ending depths, hate to hear it.
Here at the Free Times we wanted to put that saying to the test. So we talked to brew masters and beer experts from all around Columbia and asked what beer you should give a chance if you're new to the beer scene.
University of South Carolina Professor Robby Lynbrand, who teaches a class on craft beer, recommended starting out with a pilsner. Pilsners are typically very light beers — think Coors Light or a Pabst Blue Ribbon. It was the world's first pale lager when it was first produced in the mid-1800s and it's still relatively popular today. You can grab locally brewed pilsners like Savage Craft Ale Works' Purge Under Pilsner or Steel Hands' pilsner.
If you're more of a white wine drinker, Bierkeller Columbia's Scott Burgess recommended his brewery's Kölsch. A style of beer that originated in Cologne, Germany, Burgess described his as a light beer with hints of fruitiness without a ton of sweetness. It's perfect for all the warm days we have here in the capital city.
Matt Rodgers, owner of Hazelwood Brewing Company and Shaun Piggott, brewmaster at Columbia Craft, both said it depends on the person, but suggested there is a type of beer for everyone. If you're more into coffee and chocolate, you'll probably like a stout or porter while if you prefer fruity drinks you might enjoy the trendy hazy IPA.
Free Times contributors also compiled a list of what we consider some of the more approachable beers if you're new to the scene. HANNAH WADE
Edmund's Oast Brewing Company Sour Boysenberry Plum
This Charleston-based company brews a deliciously sour beer. With notable hints of fruitiness and a tart flavor that will make you pucker your face up a bit, this beer is perfect if you're new to drinking beer and prefer sweeter drinks like moscatos and margaritas.
With a 6.5 percent ABV, or alcohol by volume, it ranks up there with IPAs and has a relatively high alcohol content for a beer. Its murky red color is almost entirely opaque and it feels much heavier than a light, crisp pilsner.
Compared to some of the brand's other sours, like its sour strawberry rhubarb, the boysenberry plum is slightly less tart and fruity but has a sweetness that's enticing.
Starting out with fruity drinks or hard ciders and easing your way into crisper pilsners or even hoppier IPAs could be the way to go if you're a fan of sweet, fruity drinks and don't mind the tartiness. Edmund's Oast sours are available at most local liquor/beer stores. HANNAH WADE
Bell's Brewery Amber Ale
The Michigan-based Bell's Brewery is a rock-solid brewery that's in regular rotation throughout multiple regions in the United States. They are best known for their Two-Hearted Ale, an exemplary American IPA that sticks to the basics in an admirable way, and the brewery's Amber Ale is no different.
A lovely crimson brown tinted ale, it offers a nice alternative to other more popular styles available at local shops. Bell's Amber is as easy drinking as many lagers that some might find as the starting point for craft beer, but with its malt-forward leanings offers a more complex and interesting drink than what some might find in pilsners or lagers.
Bell's has a gentle hop-like nose that shifts towards a roasted malt flavor (bordering on a savory caramel) on the drink. The flavors linger on the finish and for moments afterwards, but the relatively light-bodied ale provides it in a refreshing manner. The hints of hops persist throughout the drink, but play nicely with the malt.
For those seemingly alienated by the numerous sours and IPAs that dominate the current craft market, Bell's Amber Ale offers a welcoming change of pace. Available at most local liquor/beer stores. DAVID CLAREY
Columbia Craft Lager
Columbia Craft’s Lager is based on the Helles style that originated in the great Bavarian beer drinking city of Munich. This beer style features mild bitterness and subdued malt flavors and that make it perfect for enjoying in quantity in the drinking halls of Munich. Columbia Craft's Lager is true to its roots and is a very approachable beer that is not challenging on the palate.
Like the beers of most small craft brewers, the flavor impression of Columbia Craft’s Lager varies from batch to batch and there is a significant difference between its canned and draft versions. At its best, Columbia Craft’s Lager is a simple but beguiling beer, pleasantly balanced with the refined flavor of one of the so-called “noble” hops that enhance the nuances of its German malts.
On its off days, CC’s lager is just so-so with the bitterness/malt balance varying and flavors somewhat muddled. CC’s Lager is best on draft at the brewery’s excellent tasting room. Cheers! Available at Columbia Craft taproom 520 Greene St. GERALD JOWERS
Bierkeller Columbia beers
Since IPAs retain their stranglehold on the craft beer industry, there are plenty of folks who don’t like “bitter” or “hoppy” beers who might be turned off by the whole affair because of it. But while hops are an essential ingredient in almost every kind of beer, they don’t have to be the star of the show. And no place in Columbia better showcases that than Bierkeller.
Their focus on traditional German beer styles means that the hops are just another player in the ensemble cast of great beer. Just about any of their beers are a masterclass in what beer should be. They drink clean, crisp, and immaculately fresh. If you’re new to beer, the Kölumbianer Kölsch is a perfect introduction. With more notes of honey and sweet cracker and hops more for the crisp finish, this beer is all about balance. Once you’ve fallen in love with that, then move onto their other styles.
The Bockbier is darker while still being a great springtime beer. Once you really start to feel your oats, their smoked Rauchbier adds adventure without being all about bitter hops. Add in that their pop-up biergartens are just the absolute perfect place to enjoy a beer, and Bierkeller should be on every new beer lover’s list. Not to mention the fact that all the beers are on the lower ABV end, so if you’re new to drinking in general you can stay focused on the beer without getting wasted. TUG BAKER