Beer news: Bierkeller Columbia expands production; North Main brewery wants to be big

Bierkeller Columbia announces spring biergartens, expanded production

If you’re missing Bierkeller Columbia’s regular biergarten happy hours at Riverfront Park during the colder months, then we have two welcome bits of news for you. First, spring is right around the corner, and the German beer specialist has announced it will have weekly Rocky Shoals Spider Lily Happy Hours at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater every Tuesday in April and May (or Thursdays in case of rain). The season of crisp, fresh lagers kicks off Saturday, April 4, with a Wiese Biergarten Celebration of Spring.

The second bit of news is that Bierkeller has ramped up production and is sending out kegs of that super-fresh beer — through their distributor Aleph — to select restaurants and bars around town. By the time this week’s Free Times is in your hands, you’ll likely see these kegs popping up at places that pay attention to really good craft beer — like The War Mouth and The Whig and bottle shops like WECO and Craft and Draft.

“It feels good to get rolling,” says Bierkeller owner and head brewer Scott Burgess, who notes that the Columbia-only distribution could expand to some very select spots in Greenville and Charleston in the future.

Currently, the seasonal selections being offered include the Helles Lagerbier and a pale Bockbier. The incredible Fastenbier should be joining this spring rollout soon, as well. If you’re waiting for that most refreshing of Bierkeller beers, the Kölumbianer, a Koelsch-style beer, it will now only be around as a summer seasonal, a move based purely on the quality control that Bierkeller is known for.

“[The Kölumbianer ] just doesn’t hold up well unless it’s ultra-fresh,” Burgess explains. “So we’re again re-committing to our goal of only serving the freshest/best.” Burgess says that it will have its own launch party in the summer time and be available at regular Bierkeller events, but it’s “too delicate” for distribution. — Tug Baker

Middletons want North Main brewery to be Sierra Nevada big

The Middleton family’s aspirations for their Columbia Brewery on North Main Street range from multi-state distribution brewery to revitalizing the area.

Scott Middleton and his children’s plan is to build a brewery in a 65,000 square foot space on a 3.5-acre site — the largest in the state. They hope to open the facility, which will be located at 3452 N Main St. (in the former Stone Manufacturing Plant), in about two years.

The family plans to build it into an all-in-one spot, with the beer served alongside food and entertainment, including indoor sports. Scott’s son Greg compares their plans to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s expansion into North Carolina, and envisions distributing to multiple states in the Southeast.

“I hear people talk all the time about Sierra Nevada … their brewery is so cool,” Greg Middleton tells Free Times in an interview with his father and sister Sara. “I’ve never been to the brewery, but I’ve drank Sierra Nevada beer.”

Scott states the main aspiration plainly: “Our goal is we’re going to make money selling beer outside of [the brewery.]”

The building they bought is located in a federal opportunity zone, a low-income area the government incentivizes for development with tax incentives. It’s a spot that lacks other highlight businesses like they’re proposing — a Family Dollar and Burger King rest nearby their property. The family being an initial, major developer in the area isn’t scaring them off.

“I think it’s a risk, but I think it’s a calculated risk,” says Sara Middleton, a lawyer and former city council candidate.

The family is expecting it to jumpstart future business growth in that part of town.

The family is already known for helping revitalize the 1600 block of Main Street, opening the Main Course entertainment complex as well as Good Life Cafe and The Grand boutique bowling alley.

“Once you make something beautiful, everyone else says, ‘Well I want to be a part of that, too,’” she posits.

As for why a brewery is the best fit?

“What else are you going to put in 62,000 square feet?” Scott explains.

Scott says that the family has done research on other markets and finds that Columbia is lacking in the number of breweries it has compared to other cities. He says that other similar sized cities will have up to 30 to 40 breweries, albeit some small. That number could be a bit high — Anne-Fitten Glenn, an expert on beer in Western North Carolina, told AVLtoday in 2018 that Asheville, regularly hailed as having the most breweries per capita in the U.S., boasted about 30 breweries.

“Somehow we haven’t jumped into that market, and the reason is we’re not known for brewing yet,” he explains, mentioning that the city has the seeds in place with River Rat Brewery, Columbia Craft Brewing Company and Steel Hands Brewing. “There’s an opportunity with another one coming in that’s big, that we can make Columbia a brew town.” — David Clarey