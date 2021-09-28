Baan Sawan gives eager customers a sip of what they’ve been missing

One of Columbia’s most beloved restaurants still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic gave its fans their first sip of what they’ve missed for over a year.
Baan Sawan, the neighborhood Thai bistro in Five Points, launched a wine club this month for about 20 customers. Dubbed the Baan Sawan Wine Club, it was the restaurant's first move back into interacting with customers, as it's remained closed throughout the pandemic, and when it will reopen is still undetermined.
With plans to take orders across two days, it sold out in only one.
“So this is one way that I thought of… (to) put a toe in the pool of where Baan Sawan still stands in the Columbia mindset,” said Sam Suaudom, who manages the restaurant with his brother Alex and started the club. “I don’t want to lose the good faith we’ve (built up).”
Suaudom’s package is quite charming. For $55, he paired four wines centered around the theme of An Evening Cooking. The idea was for each wine to fit a progression of the mood — from prepping something to post-meal. To pair with the wines, he crafted a zine featuring maps of where the wine is from, haikus describing each wine and recommendations for music or other media to pair with it.
In a final deft touch, Suaudom also showed that his wine palate is plenty keen despite his and the restaurant's time off. With one wine, he found that the flavor of the traditional strawberry hard candies made in the shape of the berry was present mid-drink. So, he dropped a handful of those candies inside each person’s package.
“One of the things I really wanted to accomplish, that is so difficult, … (is capturing) the experience of being in here and being able to interact with us and the beverage program and how it's not just a menu for people to choose off of,” he explained.
Suaudom has hopes to continue offering the cooking-themed wine package but could shift it to other wines that fit that concept. He also plans to offer new themes in the future (next month’s is minerality) and expand into a beer concept.
With the beer, he hopes to make it somewhat educational, he explained. As trendy beer styles like the IPA and sour are growing in popularity, Suaudom plans to nod towards more traditional German styles.
"In the same way I want the wine to have an educational value, so do I want the beers,” he said. “Particularly with the craft beer boom, we’ve kind of lost our way with the classic beers.”
The wine club concept — a roughly monthly collection of wines centered around a theme — has surged in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A closely related concept, wine subscriptions, experienced dramatic growth from January 2020 to September, according to data from Second Measures, a business information site owned by Bloomberg.
Second Measures detailed that in April 2020 customers for wine subscribers doubled amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Baan Sawan’s wine club stands out a bit, as it comes in a time when — aside from Baan Sawan — many restaurants have reopened. In South Carolina, September data from restaurant reservation website Open Table shows that the state’s reservations grew tremendously at the start of September, on some days by over 70 percent, compared to the same time in 2019. In the last week, however, those reservations have dropped.
So Baan Sawan’s — which Suaudom admitted was an idea his wife had for many years — isn’t capitalizing on idle consumers, but rather checking in with a loyal, patient customer. Take Tug Baker for instance, he purchased the wine package and said he wanted to support the restaurant.
(Editor's note: Baker has contributed to Free Times in the past)
“My initial thought was that I just want to do anything I can to whatever expedites more Baan Sawan back in Columbia’s life, whatever helps in any way, I’m on board for,” he said. “The big thing with restaurants is doing things safe and doing things the right way, and I appreciate the way they’ve said ‘we can’t.’”
To eager customers hoping this is a sign that the restaurant will return — not so fast. In June, Alex Suaudom told Free Times the restaurant could look at a September reopening, but Sam confirmed that the family is back on indefinite hiatus due to COVID-19’s resurgence due to the delta variant.
“While so much has changed in the outside world, the end result in the restaurant is not that much,” he said. “This is an excellent opportunity that for when we do roll it out, we roll it out the way we really want to. By the time things are ready and out in the world, then our ducks we’ll be more in a row.”