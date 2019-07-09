It’s not the kind of thing one notices at Art Bar, amid the swirl of multi-colored lights, pulsating music and robots looming over your shoulder at every turn, but the long-running downtown dive bar does have a kitchen in the back. In recent years, co-owner Andy Rodgers has used it here and there, slinging burgers and hot dogs topped with kimchi. These food nights weren’t a regularly scheduled recurrence; people found out about them via word of mouth and social media.
But now, Art Bar (located at 1211 Park St.) is making fuller use of the kitchen, adding a menu to be served during regular hours.
“It’s hard finding qualified, talented kitchen staff, but we finally found the right people to run the kitchen six days a week,” says Rodgers. Current menu items include burgers (both beef and black bean) Korean wings, fried mushrooms, battered fries and “fire” onion rings.
Rodgers says they plan to personalize the menu more as things roll along, hoping to fit the food to Art Bar’s personality.
“We’ll offer specialty items that you won’t be able to find almost anywhere else,” Rodgers offers.
The kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight.