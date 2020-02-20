April opening targeted for Columbia's M Grille

Michelle Wang plans to re-open her Vista restaurant M Grille in April.

She tells Free Times that M Grille, which will be at 530 Lady Street will utilize concepts from her now closed M Fresh restaurant, with fresh squeezed juices and smoothies, vegetable-centric dishes and wraps.

"I'm gonna bring a lot of M Fresh items back to M Grille next door," Wang says. "Downtown people can have a healthier lunch choice."

Another of her restaurants, M Vista, is only blocks away from M Grille. The health-centric focus at the new space is intended to differentiate the two, she says.

M Grille will also offer a full drink menu and grilled entrees like filet mignon or salmon.

"It will be a good neighborhood restaurant, I just don't want to be in direct competition with my other restaurant," Wang explains.

The roughly 80-seat restaurant is at 530 Lady Street and had an original run from 2013 to 2018. Since then, Wang leased it to the owners of BayLeaf Eclectic Indian Cuisine restaurant.

The Indian restaurant was short lived though, opening in November 2018 and closing in early 2019.

Wang's renovated the space, repainting the walls and completing other work ahead of the re-opening. She used it as rentable event space too, along with her next door rentable facility M Space.

In December, she detailed to Cola Daily that she planned to re-open M Grille in January and have a lunch buffet. She no longer has plans for either, though, she says. The buffet presented food quality issues and a busy holiday season shuffled their opening date.

"I didn’t want to distract ourselves from the other parts of our business," Wang explains.

Wang's worked in the Columbia restaurant scene for roughly 25 years. Her slate of Asian restaurants boomed over time. At one point, she says she ran 10 restaurants concurrently.

She now runs five, which is her and her husband Rui Cao's goal.

"We want to be consolidating. We want to have less locations, but a higher quality," Wang posits.

Once open, M Grille will be open Monday through Saturday, tentatively between 11:30 to 2:30 for lunch and 5 pm. to 10 p.m. for dinner.