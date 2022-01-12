After strong holiday season, Columbia restaurants hit with COVID-19 closures

In a restaurant like Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering which relies on only eight workers, a handful of coronavirus cases meant a closed kitchen and no business for a few days.

Jessica Shillato, the owner and chef of the cafe, decided to close her doors on Jan. 4 after one worker tested positive and exposed others. She isn’t the only restaurant owner facing the tough call between safety and staying afloat.

Popular spots like Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe, Railroad BBQ, and The Whig have had to close their doors at some point in the last two weeks because of COVID scares and outbreaks. It comes at a time when business boomed at the end of 2021 and has raised concerns in the industry.

“You know, what I worry about is how smaller businesses and smaller mom-and-pops are gonna make it through this,” said Kevin Gray, who owns Railroad BBQ. The restaurant had to close its doors on Dec. 30 after multiple staff were exposed over the holidays and likely won’t reopen until Jan. 19.

With upwards of 30,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in total in the state, many vaccinated workers have had to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed. South Carolina hit peak coronavirus case numbers this week, according to data from the state health department.

On Main Street, The Whig shut down for one night right before New Year’s following a COVID scare after nearly two years of being able to avoid the virus.

“We've been really, really lucky. You know, both places, we feel like we “Matrix”-dodged COVID a lot,” said Phill Blair, who owns The Whig on Main Street and WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia. While some staff tested positive in the past, they weren’t cases that made him have to close down for fear of other exposures, he said.

Blair has bought rapid tests for his staff to keep on hand at the restaurants. He also made sure everyone on his staff was vaccinated when he reopened The Whig nearly nine months after closing in early 2020.

But with the Omicron variant’s recent surge, it has led to more temporary closures recently than during the perceived height of the pandemic last winter.

Mr. Friendly’s and Spotted Salamander, after surviving nearly two years of the pandemic without outbreaks, had employees test positive after the new year, with both restaurants having to temporarily close their doors the first week of January.

On the restaurant's Facebook page, Mr. Friendly's owner Ricky Mollohan said that they would have to ask for community help in the form of a gift card sale if the closure was prolonged. The restaurant planned to reopen Jan. 11.

“When you're in a room... it doesn't matter how far those tables are spaced out, if, you know, there's 70 to 80 people inside and you don't know where they've been. I mean, eventually, I think it’s just gonna catch up with you. And it caught up with us,” Mollohan said.

Just across the street at Saluda’s, things look different for owner Steve Cook. Cook said after the vaccine became available he took a more relaxed approach while still trying to stay safe.

“If you are sick, you do not come to work. And you don't come back to work until you've been, you know, asymptomatic for a few days,” Cook said.

Restaurants in Columbia had a booming holiday season, with many reporting their highest numbers of the year from Thanksgiving to Christmas, Cook said. He attributed it to things like holiday parties and people wanting to eat out for the holidays after not having the opportunity last December.

Many owners, like Railroad’s Gray, are hopeful the boost in revenue will push them through closings and outbreaks, but others worry that any additional missed days could lead them to permanently closing their doors.

“You just want to be standing at the end of this, which is a scary thing, because you're not confident that there's even going to be an end to this. I think that you’re gambling with fool's gold,” Mollohan of Mr. Friendly’s said.

George Hendry, from USC’s School of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management, said restaurants should be operating with more long-term goals if they want to survive the pandemic and come out stronger.

Hendry said owners should focus on maintaining their standards so that people will continue to return once case numbers fall – instead of hoping to operate at full capacity with a loss in quality.

And while that is certainly easier said than done, many restaurant owners look to the next year with optimism despite the lack of certainty.

“It seems like and we're hopeful that COVID numbers go right back down as quick as it's going up into the spring. I mean, anybody that can get through January and February, it seems like the spring could be a very busy time,” Blair said.