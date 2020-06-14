After delays, Columbia’s Transmission Arcade begins phased opening

Main Street’s long-awaited arcade bar and smoked meat emporium is ramping up to opening fully.

After being stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Transmission Arcade, located at 1712 Main St., started renting out its gaming space for private parties last week. And, after offering somewhat sporadic to-go sales, it has started food service for takeout, as well. It’s part of what co-owner (and occasional Free Times contributor) Cam Powell calls the “first phase” of Transmission’s opening.

“We wanted to make it a closed environment for the renter and their group so they could feel as comfortable as possible and see that we’re taking the safety steps,” he explains. “While we know it’s impossible to totally eliminate the risk for COVID transmission, it’s at least where we feel we’re mitigating it as best we can.”

Transmission is currently open for two-hour private party reservations Wednesday through Saturday, with times starting as early as 3 p.m. and going until midnight. On Saturdays it’ll be open starting at 1 p.m., while food sales run Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Powell and the rest of the owners aren’t putting a timeline on when they’ll begin their second phase — opening to the public regularly at limited capacity — or opening fully. He says that people’s seeming disregard for social distancing and rising case numbers have given them pause.

However, Powell adds they’re happy to start catering to guests after finding the space last year.

“I don’t want to put words in the other guys’ mouths, but we’re really excited to finally be able to have people come in,” Powell exclaims. “It’s a little bit of a mixed feeling where this is great, but if only it could be bigger.”

Currently, the arcade’s kitchen, run by local mobile food favorite Smokey Loggins, offers the chefs’ signature smoked wings and other options, like banh mi and an al pastor plate. They’re crafting other options too, but Powell says the banh mi has been so well received they plan to keep it on the menu a while longer.

He says they have ideas to incorporate other options like a Philadelphia-style roast pork sandwich.

Powell and the other three owners are the only workers manning the arcade. It does make for long days, he acknowledges, but they’re wary to bring on full staff until they’re sure business can justify what they want to be able to pay.

Powell also says that some workers might not yet be comfortable coming face to face with customers, and he wants to respect that. And he is optimistic that the phased approach to opening will give them ample time to prepare for what regular business might look like.

“With each day we’re getting a better grasp on it,” he says.

Transmission’s two-hour arcade time slots cost $100. Games are set on free play, while drinks and food are sold at regular price. More details can be found at 10to8.com/book/transmissionarcade.