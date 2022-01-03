A one-night cocktail pop-up is coming to Columbia this week

Columbia residents are getting another pop-up event, this time a magic-themed cocktail event for one night.
The Boozy Cauldron, a roughly 90-minute cocktail-entertainment show, is on Jan. 7 and features four cocktails. With three showings that night, Soda City will get a speakeasy-like drinking experience that is part of a larger regional tour for the event.
“We talk about the four drinks you get, then you basically get a show … it's about having a good time and having a good experience ,” said Ryan Wieczorek, the director of marketing with the group behind the project.
The Boozy Cauldron is the latest pop-up style event in the city, after the Miracle on Main Christmas pop-up on Main Street Columbia — though that was a monthlong pop-up without the entertainment aspect.
A mix of cocktails and theater, Wieczorek said it doesn’t veer into musical territory, but plays on the four vodka-based cocktails with the story behind each. A description for the event details that “Professor Dolohov Draven, current professor of the Beverage Arts, and his top students” will show off their various drinks, including a Butter Beer.
“You’re taken in and going into this world,” he said. “Someone is giving you the background on the drinks you’re drinking.”
The event, which debuted in Las Vegas and San Diego, is on its 32nd stop with its Columbia showing. At first, the event only took one hour, but over time the group has expanded it to be more elaborate. Now, it takes roughly eight hours to set up.
Wieczorek said that the Columbia showing will be the debut of several new aspects they’re incorporating.
The Boozy Cauldron is put on by a touring group of entertainers, with a mix of service industry and theater backgrounds, he said. One of those members is from South Carolina and that connection resulted in the group bringing it to Columbia.
It comes to the city as COVID-19 is on the rise again, behind the Omicron variant. Few businesses have made policy changes due to this at this point, and Wieczorek said the Boozy Cauldron follows whatever guidelines venues or cities have in place.
The event is at 701 Whaley and will be at 40 percent capacity, he explained. The organizers and entertainers are all frequently tested as well, he said.
“We just go with the city or the venue asks us, at the end of the day our main goal is the marketing side,” Wieczorek said.
Two of the three remaining showings were sold out for The Boozy Cauldron. Remaining tickets are for a 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. showing and run $40.