A month ago, River Rat Brewery quietly changed head brewers

More than a month ago, a Columbia brewery silently made a major switch.

Eric Lachenmyer is now the brewmaster at River Rat Brewery, after longtime brewer Drew Walker left at the end of April to move closer to his wife’s family. But even months before that, Lachenmyer had taken the reins of the brewing operation.

Lachenmyer was described as Walker’s “protege” by owner Mike Tourville.

“Eric has been brewing with us for four years, under Drew’s tutelage,” Tourville explained. “They brew in shifts. ... Our consistency is still there.”

Tourville said they had yet to hear any suggestion that the beer’s quality had shifted in any noticeable way. He asserted that they weren’t worried about losing Walker, who had brewed at River Rat since it opened in 2014, despite his long history and their close bond.

“We haven’t missed a beat,” he said of the transition and relative quiet handling of it. “We chose to do it this way. Everybody has opinions and gets wigged out.

"It’s news (but) I don't look at it that way. I look at it that I had a best friend move away.”

It is not a small change, as Walker had been brewmaster for over six years at the brewery. In an interview with Free Times, Walker detailed he left due to his impending fatherhood — his wife is due in July — and the desire for them to live closer to her family. He now lives in Colorado, where he plans to continue brewing.

During his tenure at River Rat, the oldest distribution brewery in Columbia, the brewery earned some impressive accolades, including a World Beer Cup bronze medal for its Bohemian Pilsner in 2016. More recently, it was named the state’s top brewery at an international competition with at least four other in-state breweries competing.

“It was great just watching a brewery come to life. We have a lot of success, we have a lot of loyal customers and a lot of great feedback on the products we made,” Walker reminisced. “It was humbling to see that and to listen to people give high praise to it.”

His replacement, Lachenmyer, has an interesting background. He worked as a lab manager at the University of South Carolina and a research chemist for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and has a master’s degree in marine science, focusing on the biochemical aspect of the field.

When he started at River Rat, becoming a head brewer wasn’t a key goal of his. He likes working in the background, he explained.

Lachenmyer detailed that amid the pandemic, he managed much of the brewing operation, while Walker handled some of the brewery’s front-of-house business.

“It’s going to sound counterintuitive, but I definitely don’t do it for the appreciation,” Lachenmyer said. “I don’t care that people know that I brewed the beer, I like them to enjoy the product that I kind of made.”

Tourville reasoned that picking Lachenmyer and not looking for an external replacement was in keeping with the brewery’s culture. And the brewing team also includes Matt Flach, who's been brewing for over 13 years, giving them an experienced duo, the owner positied.

“The quality is there, the product is consistent,” he said. “As far as fermentation and temperatures, I’ll put these guys against anybody.”

Lachenmyer said he isn’t nervous about taking over the top position in the brewery, despite its accolades and place in the city’s scene.

“I’m not worried about the quality of the beer changing or anything else like that,” he explained. “It’s going to be the same as it was before and hopefully just have some great new beers that are going to be coming down the line.”