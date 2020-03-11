A Free Times writer ponders if he can learn to love mushrooms

When I was six or seven, maybe a little younger, I had my first conscious run-in with mushrooms. My family rented a farmhouse on the outskirts of Milbank, South Dakota, where my parents ran a bar and grill called City Limits. The area around the farmhouse became my sibling and I’s playground. At times, the entire family would roam the lot together.

On one such excursion, my mother — possessing a sharp sense of humor that can overshadow her caring nature — stumbled across a white mushroom. I stared at the fungus warily. It’s sponge-like cap was flecked with dirt and shouted danger. To young me, mushrooms inhabited an intriguing world of treachery and poison. Surely, a mushroom in the wild could not be trusted.

My mother must have sensed my tension, and seized the opportunity for a joke. She asked if she should eat it. “Maybe it’s poisonous,” she teased. I begged her not to. She ate it anyway.

Was it cruel? Maybe. Unaware of her bit, my begging turned to tear-filled wailing, my young mind convinced my mother was doomed.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve never enjoyed mushrooms. I find their earthy flavor and uniquely chewy texture literally stomach-turning. At times, it felt as if vomiting was around the corner.

It turns out my childhood experience could be playing a role in this.

Zachary Craig, a University of South Carolina alum and neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, says that food preferences have a strong behavioral component to them.

He provides a hypothetical example in medicine. A patient starts a new medication and later that day eats bad fish. The patient grows sick, and then attributes the sickness with the medicine in the future.

“The same thing can happen with food,” Craig offers. “Absolutely, an integral part of trying foods is, ‘Did I have a bad experience or did I feel okay after?’”

He says that the effect can happen even if you’ve seen someone else have poor experiences with it.

Craig explains that taste happens in three neurological systems — smell, actual flavor/taste hitting your tongue, and sensation (such as spice making your mouth burn). It’s a complex and unique process. While bodily systems — vision, hearing, etc. — are processed through the thalamus, two of taste’s three systems (smell and flavor) funnel into the cortex and into a specific portion of the mind. In layman’s terms, taste is processed directly in the brain area where memory and emotion reside.

As for why one might like mushrooms and I do not, Craig doesn’t have an answer.

“I don’t think we quite understand it,” he says. “It’s like the bottom of the ocean. ... We know a lot about it, but we don’t know a lot, too.”

Until recently, I’ve all but avoided the edible fungi, but over time I noticed a trend. Mushrooms are, I would read, culinary gold. They are the steak of the forest, lending themselves to wonderful umami. If I was to become the eater I aspired to be, mushrooms would certainly have to be part of that.

It should be possible too, I surmised. I had at one point balked at the taste of alcohol of any kind and avoided tomatoes. Both have become staples in my life, a beer or cocktail at the end of the day, tomatoes in my salad or on my burgers. But then again, neither filled the same space as mushrooms in my pantheon of culinary dislikes. This was different.

Craig can’t explain the genesis of my hatred neurologically, or how my brain might allow my preference to change. He says the science is out on that, too. The brain’s developmental stages could play a role, but Craig emphasizes it’s pure speculation. He can’t give me the tools to hotwire my brain, jigger it from hating mushrooms into loving it.

Nevertheless, I dutifully keep trying.

I read an NPR article, titled “How Do We Grow to Like the Foods We Once Hated?” The interviewee, Paul Rozin, a cultural psychologist, breaks it down in a straightforward manner. He theorizes that we learn to enjoy things we are repeatedly exposed to, regardless of our initial feelings toward them. He terms it as “benign masochism.”

Recently, I decided to conduct an exercise in this benign masochism, including mushrooms in several dishes I prepared. A dedicated user of The New York Times’ cooking app, which boasts a library of thousands of recipes, I decided on a mushroom and tofu stir fry and a mushroom stew from David Tanis, a former chef of famed California restaurant Chez Panisse. I started with the stew, as Tanis seldom leads me astray.

Packed with two pounds of mushrooms, I was wary but willing. As I prepared the meal, I told my roommate what I was up to. He asked me why. I didn’t have a good answer, other than reciting my reasoning about wanting to erase this culinary blind spot. “The steak of the forest,” I told him.

I pressed forward, chopping my two pounds of mushrooms, onion and three tomatoes, mincing my garlic and cutting my rosemary. The whiff of the mushrooms brought a grimace to my face.

Across an hour, I sauteed, simmered and waited. At the end, I took a spoon out and hoisted the entirety of the ingredients up for a taste. Delicious, but largely devoid of mushroom flavor. I spooned myself a bowl. It was a start.