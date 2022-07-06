A Free Times writer is drinking less. What options does Columbia offer for this pursuit?

After 38 years I’m beginning to feel something that feels like “clarity,” or at the very least the chaotic noise that is my head and heart are a little less chaotic these days.

I bought my first house in the summer of 2016 and upon moving to an unfamiliar neighborhood with unfamiliar retail options I stopped buying alcohol to drink at home. This is probably one of the best decisions I ever made.

The previous decade of early adulthood is a bit of a blur. I’m an anxious person with a bit of a divergent mind who still yearns for social connection. I learned early on I could find that connection after a drink or two.

But an anxious mind also struggles with impulse control, which leads to all manner of poor decisions. The drinks flowed often far beyond the one or two that helped lubricate social connection. Mistakes were made, apologies have been rendered. But apologies aren’t enough.

I’m sober-ish now, only consuming one or two drinks every few weeks or so. Complete prohibition doesn’t work for me and I’ve learned not to set myself up for failure. I’ve also learned to be more forgiving of myself and others while consciously working to learn from the past. It’s easier to cherish the present and see a glimmer of hope for the future when you aren’t constantly recovering from the previous night.

These days, I am less prone to burning bridges across town like Sherman. However, my social and professional circle has contracted considerably and I’m not as settled as my friends who got married and had children.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic hasn’t helped, but my journey down this road started years earlier. An aversion to crowded bars started not with an airborne virus but with the pain associated with unrepentant alcohol abuse. As much as alcohol may affect memory, you still carry the weight of past mistakes like an amorphous stone around your neck.

And it’s a stone that only gets heavier over time if left to fester. I feel lighter now, but I need to rethink what a social lubricant feels like and get out into the world again.

Eventually, social media algorithms must have picked up on this change of heart because I began to see targeted ads for nonalcoholic beers. Until then it had never occurred to me such a thing existed. They came with contemporary label designs and promises of flavorful beers without all the alcohol. It sounded too good to be true and, admittedly, a lot of it was.

Some were genuinely unpleasant. Others weren't bad but felt incomplete to a palate conditioned for the flavor of alcohol. Of the selection I tried, Athletic Brewing ($2.99) and BrewDog ($2.99) came the closest to crafting a nonalcoholic brew that tasted like the old fizzy stuff of my youth. And to be honest, they tasted better after a regular beer or two.

Maybe the right approach is to start the night with a taste of the good stuff and then switch to the mimic after the taste has been dulled a bit. Moderation in all things, right? Or maybe I can convince my friends in the industry to start keeping Mountain Dew Baja Blast on tap for those who have dried out a bit but still want to rage.

In this spirit and to offer those in a similar mindset some options, Free Times sampled some of Columbia’s available nonalcoholic drinks — from booze-free beer to alcohol-removed wine to mocktails — and asked some of the city’s bartenders how they handle these requests. Read on to learn more about what nonalcoholic options are available around town. Get drinking. THOMAS HAMMOND

Out at the bar

The nonalcoholic beer scene in the city might seem sparse at the moment, but the folks behind the upcoming Peak Drift brewery on North Main hope to change that.

“We’re going to make a line of nonalcoholic craft beers that are very similar to actual beer,” said Jason Snyder, Peak Drift’s director of sales and operations. “Some of the technology and systems that we purchased will allow us to produce craft beer and then basically extract out the alcohol in it while keeping the flavor and aroma of beer in it.”

The brewery, which is expected to open in early 2023, will offer a full line of craft beers, seltzers and ciders with no alcohol in them.

And outside of the newest offerings in nonalcoholic beers, some of Columbia’s bars have begun offering mocktails.

Mocktails, the clever nickname for nonalcoholic cocktails, have gained popularity in the city in the last few years, with bartenders at some of Columbia’s restaurants and bars joining in on the trend.

“The whole philosophy with it, the way I look at it is if a cocktail is good with booze in it, it should taste just as good without it,” said Grant McCloskey, head bartender at Elgin’s tapas spot Ratio. “We can have something a little more elevated than a Shirley Temple… you know a lot of people who might be taking a break from alcohol or might not drink alcohol but want to fit in and don’t want to feel awkward have that option.”

At Ratio, McCloskey has established a full nonalcoholic cocktail menu that has four drinks which change seasonally.

But even at restaurants where mocktail menus aren’t readily available, bartenders like The War Mouth’s David Adedokun have been able to introduce mocktail options for customers who don’t drink, like nonalcoholic margaritas.

There are some drawbacks to adding them to a regular menu, compared to their traditional boozy counterparts, he explained.

“We haven’t quite added stylized mocktails in the way that we do cocktails because when you’re working with alcohol… it’s a preservative so if you don’t go through it immediately you can use it later, but with mocktails it intensifies the amount of things that you have to use and how quickly you have to use them,” Adedokun said. HANNAH WADE

Crack open a cold one

In mid June, a smattering of canned nonalcoholic drinks adorned my dining room table. Alcohol-removed wine towered above a can of a Belgian-style beer, a porter can and an old fashion-esque mocktail served in a slender tall can. It was a daunting proposition, trying them all, and if they hadn’t been nonalcoholic it would’ve likely ended with me having the worst hangover of my life.

Instead, the experience was awash in an extremely wide variety of aromas, tastes and liquid textures. It was exciting, though with the quality varying as wide as the tastes, it isn’t one I can fully recommend. At their worst, the canned beers had obnoxious, nose-tingling aromas that were off-putting. Upon drinking, the worst fell woefully dull on the mouth, like a flat soda.

What I can recommend, however, are the drinks that struck me as the most palatable and, for some, even enjoyable.

Among the best were two mocktails from the brand Crisp and Crude ($4.99), available at Rosewood Market in June. One, the company’s Gold Fashioned, mimicked (you guessed it) an Old Fashioned. While it didn’t have the heaviness of whiskey involved, the bright drink featured welcoming spice notes that played nicely with its apple juice-heavy base. Meanwhile a grassy-funk aroma permeated it and offered a nice edge to keep the drinking experience interesting.

The brand’s other offering was its Mellow Mule. Ginger and pineapple juice make up the base of the moscow mule imitating drink. As its two juices might suggest, the nose of this cocktail was prominent and eye opening. Yet, in a surprising contrast, it drank relatively mellow. It’s a bit of welcome deception, perhaps much like this entire activity.

I found myself less enamored with many of the nonalcoholic beers for reasons mentioned above. However, Ceria’s Belgian Style ($2.29) and the Wellbeing Brewing's Intentional IPA ($2.29) both stood out among the offerings I tried. Ceria’s was reminiscent of a pilsner, with a taste that is most directly described as capital B Beer. An addition of orange peel and coriander offer a subtle variety to its drinking.

Meanwhile, the Wellbeing Brewing’s Intentional IPA ($2.99) is a solid option for those looking for a more full-fledged drinking experience. A decent hop aroma sets the scene for drinking it, yet it drank incredibly surprising. The highly carbonated drink had little resemblance beyond the nose to an IPA, but took on a pleasingly dry mouthfeel.

Even beyond these options there’s more to check out too. There’s alcohol-removed wine at spots like Green’s Beverage Warehouse — which tasted mostly juice-like, but were respectable if you remove any expectation — and things like hopped tea sold at Publix. So whatever the reason you have for being interested in nonalcoholic drinks, going sober, trying to cut back or just curious, there’s plenty to explore around Columbia. DAVID CLAREY