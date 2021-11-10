2 new bakeries in Columbia build on the city's something-for-everyone culinary identity

Of all things that Columbia’s food scene is known for — soul food, barbecue, a lively international restaurant scene — its bakeries deserve their share of attention as well.

Among the city’s most well known are Rosewood’s Crust, the Vista’s smallSUGAR and Ally and Eloise’s Bakeshop. Those well-established businesses illustrate what the city’s bakeries do best — each cater towards a specific customer.

At Crust, those looking for artisan-style breads are well catered toward; at smallSUGAR, the composed pastry seeker (and top-notch breads) are available in the cafe; and Ally’s offers up a fine selection of elegant treats befitting for gifts and special occasions. Even outside those, other spots around town further the wide selection at varying price points.

The entrance of Always Original Bakery and Sweet Shop SC in October only entrenched that bakery-for-anyone idea further. With both, each entered in their own niche well and with respectable offerings less than a month into their tenures in the city.

Free Times tried both and broke down what one might look for at each.

Always Original Bakery

501 Meeting St. 803-977-0034. alwaysoriginalbakery.com

On West Columbia’s growing Meeting Street, owners Jay Dawson and George Grogan debuted their Always Original Bakery in mid-October. The focus is on creative cakes and a smattering of other offerings, with Dawson handling the baking.

On my recent trip to Always Original, an array of cakes — personal sized white/chocolate cakes with buttercream frosting; red velvet, too — were placed alongside pastries and cookies. Along a wall, a handful of freshly baked mini baguettes cooled.

A worker said Dawson was still piecing together their regular offerings, based on customer feedback.

I tried the small white cake, an apple turnover and an oatmeal raisin cookie. Each was solid and well made, though the bakery seemed to be sticking to the basics at this juncture. None of the grab-and-go options offered twists or flavors that suggested novelty in the future, but, as a new bakery, one should gladly take solid standards over overdone novelty.

What’s also important to note is Dawson’s propensity for custom-made cakes. In a previous interview with Free Times, he detailed his past offerings and is an option for those looking for more unique concoctions.

If the early signs are to be believed, Always Original will fit nicely into two different molds — first as a needed neighborhood bakery along Meeting Street’s and, second, as a cake-specializing spot.

The Sweet Shop SC

141 S. Shandon St. thesweetshopsc.com

Kia Brown opened her Rosewood neighborhood bakery in mid-October, inside a small business center space. ColaDaily first reported the details of The Sweet Shop’s opening.

The Sweet Shop has a surprising amount of space, despite how its exterior looks. That should play well into its intent to host baking classes in the future.

A modest selection of offerings — a few sugar cookies, chocolate chip and red velvet cupcakes — were available on my visit on a recent Saturday. I grabbed a cookie and a red velvet cupcake to try, with the prior being a standard offering. That red velvet cupcake, however, was a standout. While the cake veered ever so slightly dry, the pairing of the rich, starkly red cake with the cream cheese frosting was well balanced and delicate.

Only a short drive from the aforementioned Crust, Brown’s bakery has done a quick job of carving its own sweet niche in a bustling neighborhood. The Sweet Shop is currently only open for grab-and-go offerings on Friday to Saturday, but it’s worth seeking out for Brown’s goods.