2 Columbia arcade-bars opened during a pandemic, stymying their fun and games

At the five-month-old Bang Back Pinball Lounge, a bar, restaurant and pinball arcade in Five Points, food sales are the lowest among business’s three major revenue generators, lagging behind beverages and games.

Owner Fred Richardson isn’t giving up on the edible category, instead pushing the restaurant’s “Funky Fresh Food Truck” menu further. He has plans to debut a vegan selection soon, which he feels will better cater to the restaurant’s clientele, and daily specials.

“‘Why would you discount food, Fred? That’s your lowest profit margin,’” Richardson rhetorically asked. “It’s because our food is incredible and we’re new and we need to get our food into people’s hands.

“I’m willing to take a little hit on the chin just to get people to try our food.”

Just more than two miles away, at the similar arcade-bar-restaurant Transmission Arcade, it’s a different story.

The food is the main draw, with the duo behind mobile food operation Smokey Loggins bringing in customers with their already earned reputation for delicious smoked meats and clever minglings of Southern and ethnic food.

Transmission, which opened also in June, had the hype from successful soft-open dates in the spring stymied by COVID-19. Now, the four owners are focused on growing their customer base and trying to regain that initial momentum, reported co-owner Cam Powell.

As a result, they’ve changed course from their initial coronavirus strategy of hosting private parties to now being almost exclusively open for walk-in customers.

“We’re kind of doing this tight rope act right now wanting to provide that safe and exclusive space for people who want it,” Powell explained. “But also in a general interest going forward, we don’t see the longevity in just being a private business.”

Both Transmission and Bang Back are riding what had been a hip wave in recent years.

Bar-arcades had sprouted up throughout the country, drawing young gamers with a penchant for spending change on games, above $10 on meals and racking up drink bills.

National media have taken notice, with publications as disparate as food website Eater, gaming website Polygon and Fox Business all noting the rise of the arcade bar throughout the country in the mid 2010s and on.

Indeed, it was only a matter of time before Columbia, a major college town, garnered its own. What the owners couldn’t have expected was COVID-19 throwing a pandemic-sized wrench in their plans.

Though the lack of other businesses in their mold may be giving them a small, helpful bump, Richardson suggested.

“I think ourselves, as well as Transmission, we’ve got such a niche market that Columbia so desperately needed and was missing that it was enough versus if we were a straight cafe,” he said.

Richardson’s Bang Back has found some solace in private parties, much like Transmission did initially, and is capitalizing on the lack of other businesses offering them in this climate.

That comes with the obvious caveat of health safety issues in drawing crowds, but Richardson posited that it has been the main focus for the restaurant since its opening day, which has operated open to the public since it was able.

“The first order of business was safety,” he said. “If we don’t look safe … if we’re not projecting safe, we’re going to have a hard time. You can’t be new and not be safe and grow.”

The line between safety and operating a business has been a tenuous one for Transmission, as its phased journey from only hosting private parties to a broader opening attests.

The transition has gone mostly well, Powell reported, with food and drink sales picking up as Transmission began to build regular clientele.

Richardson reported that Bang Back has seen a similar progression.

Though, with a small staff of roughly nine workers, Powell admitted that if one of them was to contract the virus it could close them down for a considerable amount of time.

“The most uncomfortable thing is just what’s going on around us,” he posited. “As more and more people come in here it's definitely exciting from a business growth perspective, but there’s that inherent worry.”

Both Richardson and Powell affirmed they’re feeling comfortable with the current state of their businesses, while noting it's far from ideal. Both still have confidence that they can continue to build toward the future. They just have to survive the plague.

“The biggest hurdle is COVID,” Richardson said. “I feel like we’re all white water rafting, all on the same raft, trying to stay on the boat.”