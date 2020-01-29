Columbia’s food scene has grown over the years to offer an eclectic mix of cuisine that spans price points, tastes and vibes. Free Times assembled this extensive (but not comprehensive) list in hopes of providing a guiding light to rumbling stomachs across our fair town.
For updates throughout 2020, seek out Bites and Sights, our twice-annual guide to local eats and activities
The local dining scene has long had a wealth of diverse food drawing from near and far. A host of them here can be found here, along with a few cafes.
929 Kitchen
929kitchen.com. Vista: 929 Gervais St., 803-764-3825. Korean gastropub pairs dishes like bibimbap and stir-frys with a full bar program in a beautiful space. $
NoMa by Al Amir
Downtown: 2431 Main St., 803-401-5882. Al-Amir has a reputation for well-prepared Mediterranean favorites like falafel and shawarma. ¢-$
Asanka Kitchen
Northeast: 10203 Two Notch Rd., 803-851-0111. Yes! Columbia has a Ghanaian restaurant. $
B.L.D. Diner
Forest Acres: 484 Forest Dr., 803-931-3595. Breakfast features avocado Benedicts, breakfast burritos and more; lunch and dinner bring everything from chili cheese fries to hot chicken to wedge salads. $
Boeshreen
boeshreen.com. Northeast: 2630 Decker Blvd., 803-699-2300. Mediterranean, Libyan and American dishes make up the menu at this cafe and bakery. Offerings range from burgers, wings, falafel sandwiches, gyros, baba ghanoush to shakshuka. ¢
Bone-In Barbeque
boneinbarbeque.com. Downtown: 2180 Boyce St., 803-728-7512. Chef Scott Hall brings his successful barbecue truck of years past to a brick and mortar location in BullStreet. He’s built on it with a craft cocktail program while offering salads, barbecue plates, charcuterie, brunch and much more — right next to Segra Park, where the Columbia Fireflies play. Checkout the wildly popular drag brunches. $-$$
Cabañas Restaurant
West Columbia/Cayce: 825 Sunset Blvd., 803-851-1189. Seek out this Honduran restuarant’s gems in the back of its menu. From baleadas (homemade tortillas stuffed with beans, meat and more) to yuca con chicharron (fried or boiled yuca and fried pork rinds) to pupusas. Also features classic Tex-Mex combination plates, tacos and more. $
Café Strudel
cafestrudel.com. Lexington: 309 S. Lake Dr., 803-490-0895. West Columbia/Cayce: 300 State St., 803-794-6634. Casual restaurant offers soups, salads, sandwiches, grill items and coffees. Also hosts a legendary Sunday brunch. ¢
Camon
camonsushi.wordpress.com. Vista: 1332 Assembly St., 803-254-5400. Beloved by devoted regulars for the outstanding food, service and atmosphere, Camon serves splendid sushi, tempura and other Japanese favorites. Dinner only, unfortunately. $
Crust Bakehouse
crustcolumbia.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2701-B Rosewood Dr. In the mornings, Crust offers cookies, scones and other sweet pastries; a little later in the day, the delectable breads start coming out of the oven: focaccias, ciabattas, sourdough, levains and more. And yes, they have no telephone. ¢
Cupcake DownSouth
freshcupcakes.com. Vista: 1213 Lincoln St., 803-212-4949. This Charleston import does one thing and one thing only: cupcakes. Of course, it also does them supremely well. ¢
Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
thecinnamonrolldeli.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2617 Devine St., 803-465-4947. Big ol’ cinnamon rolls are the major draw here — and not just the classic kind, but bananas foster rolls, coconut cream rolls and more. This deli also offers specialty sandwiches, hot dogs, soups and breakfast items. $
Duke’s Pad Thai & Noodle Bar
West Columbia/Cayce: 904 Knox Abbott Dr., 803-661-6455. Noodle bar offers pan-Asian flavors galore, from ramen to pho to Thai-style chicken basil. The street foods include a not-to-be-missed bun mi taco and a bone-in chicken wing on a stick that is deep fat fried to deliciousness. $
Goat’s
Five Points: 2017 Devine St., 803-256-3325. A swanky bar for affordable cocktails and a few modestly priced bites. $
Good Life Café
goodlifecafe.net. Downtown: 1614 Main St., 803-726-2310. A vegan eatery with raw and cooked offerings spanning a variety of international cusine — tacos, tostadas, wraps and more — along with a cocktail menu. Owner Sharon Wright has recently spun Good Life’s fare off into packaged retial offerings. Also features fresh-squeezed juices and herbal tonics. ¢-$
The Grand
thegrandonmain.com. Downtown: 1621 Main St., 803-726-2323. It’s a boutique bowling alley, bar and restaurant all in one. High end bar food — think Southwestern Loaded Waffle Fries — meets classics like seafood jumbalaya. $-$$
Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant
Five Points: 2006 Senate St., 803-764-5510. Wonderful stews, veggies and curries are served atop injera, a sourdough flatbread made from teff, a North African grain. A warm and inviting restaurant with a large bar. $
Hero
columbiahero.com. Northeast: 6634 Two Notch Rd., 803-699-9922. Order from the Korean barbecue menu and your server will dump some hot coals in the hole in the middle of your table and let you go to town. Specializing in Korean dishes such as gal bi (short ribs in a house sauce) and bi bim bop (bed of rice topped with various other ingredients). ¢-$$
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant
inakaya.restaurantwebexpert.com. Northeast: 224 O’Neil Ct., 803-699-2626. Elegant seating where sushi, sashimi and other Japanese cuisine take center stage. Popular with families and large groups for their spectacular Inakaya Boat Specials. $
Inakaya Watanabe
St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 655-C St. Andrews Rd., 803-731-2538. Another Inakaya with different ownership that also offers excellent sushi, sashimi and traditional Japanese dishes. $
La Isla Bonita
facebook.com/laislabonitasc. Northeast: 1701 Percival Rd., 803-596-6244. Quaint restaurant that serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. Dishes include mofongo, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and a pastry of the day. ¢
JJ Tea House
Downtown: 601 Main St., Suite D, 803-834-6666. Serving up Taiwanese street food near campus, JJ Tea House is a cozy little spot. Dumplings, noodle soups, fried rice and chicken wings, Taiwanese sausage, fried fish — and lots of bubble teas. ¢
Kao Thai Cuisine
kaothaicola.com Vista: 1001 Senate St. Suite 300, 803-569-6881. Housed in a historic fire station, Kao Thai blends Thai classics with some special items from other Asian cuisines, like shumai and roti & curry. Full bar with fancy cocktails. $
KiKi’s Chicken and Waffles
kikischickenandwaffles.com. Northeast: 7001 Parklane Rd., 803-699-5422.; 1260 Bower Parkway Suite A-8., 803-834-5816. There’s a reason both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton have been to Kiki’s. Besides the classic combo for which the restaurant is named, Kiki’s also serves up shrimp and grits and soul food classics — or flavored waffles if you’re feeling fancy. ¢
Mai Thai
maithais.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 2249 Sunset Blvd., 803-939-4795. Not just a great Thai restaurant, but also a bubble tea cafe and Asian bakery. Restaurant features Thai classics such as spring rolls, stuffed chicken wing appetizers and a host of noodle and rice dishes and entrees. $
Market on Main
marketonmain.com. Downtown: 1320 Main St. Suite 150, 803-722-4222. Opened in late 2019, this new Main Street establishment does a little bit of everything. It’s an all-day restaurant with grab-and-go options, a marketplace, a full bar, event space and, soon, an outdoor beer garden. The food veers into deli-style options with various sandwiches for lunch and higher-end food for dinner. $
Manny’s Shaved Ice (Formerly Manny’s)
West Columbia/Cayce: 1228 Augusta Rd., 803-800-6348. Though it specializes in raspados and chamoyadas — sweet-and-savory drinks in a variety of refreshing flavors — Manny’s also has fun Mexican snacks, plus banana splits and milkshakes. A great stop for the family, or a date that’s not at a bar. ¢
El Mariachi
West Columbia/Cayce: 1078 Sunset Blvd., No. 8. (803) 794-3493 On one side, a Mexican store complete with groceries, a bakery and a butcher shop. On the other side, a beloved Mexican eatery. $
Menkoi Ramen House
Vista: 1004 Gervais St., 803-708-1569. Columbia’s only restaurant dedicated solely to ramen. Served fast. Other options include onigiri and Japanese soft drinks, too. ¢
Moctezuma’s Taqueria
Garners Ferry/Southeast: 506 Beltline Blvd., 803-888-7498; 4341 Fort Jackson Blvd., 803-807-9399. A bounty of Mexican antojitos like tacos, sopas, huaraches and tortas, plus some Mexican-American restaurant favorites like fajitas and chiles poblanos. A cozy, friendly spot near Shandon, Heathwood, Rosewood. ¢
Pearlz Oyster Bar
pearlzoysterbar.com. Vista: 936 Gervais St., 803-661-7741. Pearlz specializes in fresh oysters, regional seafood and Lowcountry recipes. But its hip, trendy ambience and signature martinis also make it a hotspot for Columbia’s young, urban professional crowd. $
Pho Viet
pho-viet.com. Northeast: 2300 Decker Blvd., 803-699-5959. Five Points: 2011 Devine St., 803-779-4077. Though it specializes in pho — the fragrant Vietnamese beef soup served with assorted beef cuts, fresh herbs, bean sprouts and other accompaniments — Pho Viet also serves spring rolls, chicken and seafood soups, rice bowls and noodle bowls topped with such Vietnamese favorites as grilled pork and shrimp. ¢
Pitas
Downtown: 1800 Taylor St., 803-343-3454. Tasty, consistent Mediterranean/Middle Eastern fare. Sure, pitas are on the menu, but so are some delicious salads, wraps and more. Vegetarian-friendly. ¢
Publico Kitchen and Tap
publicokitchenandtap.com. Five Points: 2013 Greene St., 803-661-9043. A long row of craft beer taps sets the stage for the fun, fresh flavors of Publico. Featuring tacos inspired by foods from banh mi to Hawaiian poke to pad Thai, Publico serves up tasty, modern Mexican-inspired fare. $
Real Mexico
St. Andrews-Dutch Square: 2421 Bush River Rd., 803-750-8990. Authentic Mexican food, from tortas to carne asada to fajitas to chimichangas to fish tacos. Full bar with margarita specials. A beloved spot. $
The Reizod Vegan Experience
Northeast: 110 Columbia Drive NE, 803-862-0045. All-vegan food from a variety of cultural traditions. ¢
Rosewood Market & Deli
rosewoodmarket.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2803 Rosewood Dr., 803-765-1083. Natural-foods grocery also has a deli serving a diverse selection of hot gourmet meals, salads, breads, pastries and desserts. The daily grain bowl is a standout. Eat in or take out. ¢
Scoopy Doo
Five Points: 725 Saluda Ave., 803-765-6999. Housemade gelato and sorbetto incorporating some excellent local ingredients, including coffee from Drip, which is right next door. ¢
Silver Spoon Bake Shop
silverspoonbakeshop.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2507 Devine St., 803-673-6374. Housemade pastries, cakes, pies and delicious cookies, plus a coffee bar. Custom cakes and pies for special events, too. ¢
smallSUGAR
smallsugarsc.com. 709 Gervais St., 803-722-7506. A bakery and sandwich/salad shop with top-notch service and lots of fresh food, chef/entrepreneur Sarah Simmons’ smallSUGAR is a treasure in the heart of the Vista. $
Soda City Market
sodacitysc.com. Downtown: Main Street at Hampton Street. Downtown Columbia’s weekly street market has become an incubator of sorts for local eateries. From arepas to biscuits to dumplings, the constantly evolving vendors offer something for everyone. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Sun Ming
sunmingrestaurant.com. Harbison/Irmo: 7509 St. Andrews Rd., 803-732-4488. For the most Chinese dining in the Midlands, order off the traditional Chinese menu, which features such dishes as chicken feet with black mushrooms or spicy chicken ding. Also offers plenty of orange chicken and beef-and-broccoli to satisfy all your Chinese-American desires. $
Sunshine Cafe
facebook.com/SunshineCafeWestColumbia West Columbia: 2250 Sunset Blvd., (803) 888-6030. Opening in the former Carolina Cafe space in January, the breakfast-and-lunch spot offers up a variety of sandwiches and baked goods. The new ownership slings sweets from the location as well. ¢-$
Tacos Nayarit
Northeast: 1531 Percival Rd., 803-242-4885. Longtime taco truck has a brick-and-mortar location. Tacos Nayarit blends the traditional Mexican taco stand with the Americanized made-to-order fast-casual model made famous by Chipotle and Moe’s — though it’s griddling its own tortillas right behind the counter. ¢
Ten Ten Oriental Restaurant
Northeast: 2000 Clemson Rd. No. 7, 803-788-7333. Vietnamese noodle soups, banh xeo and more, plus Chinese favorites. ¢
Tio’s Mexican Cafe
tiossc.com. Downtown: 921-A Sumter St., 803-252-7229. Locally owned Tex-Mex café features an array of tacos, sandwiches, chimichangas, salads and the famous wet burrito, which comes smothered in sauce and/or queso — or a vegan option featuring vegan cheese. Full bar features tequilas and beers galore. Open late, and delivers late, too. ¢
True BBQ
West Columbia/Cayce: 1237 D Ave., 803-791-9950. Serves pork ribs and classic chopped pork barbecue, smoked on site (in the parking lot out front, in fact); spectacular hash and rice; barbecue chicken; barbecue sandwiches; and the usual slew of sides and desserts. Choose between Pretty Lady, Sexy Lady or vinegar-based sauce. ¢
The Whig
thewhig.org. Downtown: 1200 Main St., 803-931-8852. Hip underground bar across from the State House serves sweet potato fries, burgers and a mean grilled cheese sandwich. Also home of the infamous Taco Tuesdays, when beef or bean tacos are $1 apiece. ¢
Wary of high-end dining? Don’t fret. In Columbia, the chef-driven, fine(r) dining spots don’t veer into pretentiousness.
Baan Sawan
baansawanthaibistro.com. Five Points/Shandon: 2135 Devine St., 803-252-8992. Baan Sawan serves expertly prepared Thai standards like pad thai and curries, but also offers dishes you won’t find elsewhere — matzah balls in tom ka gai, or the Thai-spiced pulled pork shoulder that shows up on the specials board from time to time — and inventive seafood creations. Classy setting and staff, and a quirky, loving approach to beer and wine. The dining area is small and intimate — not a place for big parties, but a great secret to reveal to the people you love. $-$$
Black Rooster
blackroostersc.com. West Columbia: 201 Meeting St., 803-724-2853. Bourbon chef-owner Kristian Niemi’s latest venture took him across the river for a “Frenchish” Southern restaurant that pairs its food with a rooftop bar. The dinner-and-brunch only spot offers up options like crispy duck confit, steak frites and seared trout at night; while the Sunday brunch has a croque monsieur, French toast and more. $-$$
Blue Marlin
bluemarlincolumbia.com. Vista: 1200 Lincoln St., 803-799-3838. Specializing in seafood dishes with a decidedly Lowcountry flair, Blue Marlin also serves hand-cut steaks and prime rib. Shrimp and grits is a top seller, with the grits coming from right across the street at Adluh Flour. $
Bodhi Thai
bodhithaidining.com. Lexington: 126 E. Main St., 803-957-1994. Classy Thai in downtown Lexington. Classics like pad thai with shrimp and green papaya salad are joined by items like a filet mignon in red curry or pork belly steamed buns. Immaculate presentation; carefully crafted food; daily specials. $$
Bourbon
bourboncolumbia.com. Downtown: 1214 Main St., 803-403-1404. Serves high-end Cajun-Creole and Southern cuisine in a cozy renovated Main Street space, with daily chef-driven specials. Amazing assortment of whiskeys, and one of the city’s best cocktail programs. $$
COA Agaveria y Cocina
Vista: 823-A Lady St., 803-851-5965. Tucked under the hip Aloft Hotel, this tequila bar offers classy Latin food, from grilled octopus to quail mole poblano to high-end tacos. $
Cola’s
colasrestaurant.com. Downtown: 1215 Assembly St., 803-451-0051. An American bistro with diverse influences, Cola’s has a classy bar, big windows that open to the fresh air, and tasty Continental-Southern fare. $$
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse
cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com. Downtown: 1508 Main St., 803-728-0887. Visit the enormous salad bar, then partake in the never-ending parade of sizzling grilled meats being carried around the dining room. Some 30 cuts available, including filet mignon, chicken wing, pork sausage, lamb shoulder and beef picanha — a special Brazilian cut. $$
Gervais & Vine
gervine.com. Vista: 620-A Gervais St., 803-799-8463. True Mediterranean wine and tapas bar with more than 40 wines by the glass and a wide selection of appetizers. Dishes fuse Greek, Italian and Spanish cuisine. ¢-$
Halls Chophouse
hallschophousecolumbia.com. Downtown: 1221 Main St., 803-563-5066. High-end steakhouse with a fabulous view of the State House.
Hampton Street Vineyard
hamptonstreetvineyard.com. Downtown: 1201 Hampton St., 803-252-0850. Classic fine American cuisine with seasonal menu changes, featuring fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, lamb, duck, veal and accommodating and professional service all taking place in an urban cool space below the sidewalk in the historic Sylvan Building. Killer wine list, as the name of the restaurant might suggest. ¢-$$
Hendrix
Downtown: 1649 Main St., 803-834-5132. Restaurant in the historic Hennessey’s building is the new hotspot for downtown Columbia, with a Peruvian-influenced fine dining menu and all the frills. $-$$
Il Focolare
ilfocolarepizzeria.com North Main: 2150 Sumter St. 803-563-5052. Chef-owner duo Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins opened their latest joint in town in late 2019, a pizzeria. In line with their other ventures, the small restaurant pays its workers a living wage and doesn’t accept tips, those are baked into the prices. Look for a variety of static and seasonal pizzas, and a weekend brunch. $
Lula Drake
luladrake.com. Downtown: 1635 Main St., 803-606-1968. This wine bar offers a small but excellent menu that lets the wine shine through. Handmade pastas, nightly specials, iberico ham, more. $
Miyos, M Kitchen and M Vista
miyos.com. Forest Acres: 3250 Forest Dr., 803-743-9996. Harbison/Irmo: 340 Columbiana Dr., 803-764-1285. Harbison/Irmo: 1220 E-2 Bower Pkwy., 803-781-7788. Lexington: 5594 Sunset Blvd., 803-957-9888. Northeast: 715 Fashion Dr., Ste. 1, Village at Sandhill, 803-788-8878. Vista: 701-C Lady St., 803-255-8884. Michelle Wang’s restaurants are different from each other, but they all offer healthy Asian food. Choose from standard Chinese stir fry dishes, including vegetarian options, or reasonably priced grilled items like salmon or flank steak, which come with a healthy salad plus a choice of white rice, brown rice or steamed noodles. Sushi, too. ¢-$$
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
motorsupplycobistro.com. Vista: 920 Gervais St., 803-256-6687. Come to see the daily shifting menu and stay for Chef Wesley Fulmer and his team’s top-notch culinary chops. A cosmopolitan atmosphere inside a historic building, Motor Supply focuses on fresh, local produce and artisanal techniques. Especially popular for Sunday brunch and don’t miss the reasonably priced lunch. $-$$
Mr. Friendly’s
mrfriendlys.com. Five Points: 2001-A Greene St., 803-254-7828. This popular little bistro, tucked into the side of Claussen’s Inn, serves “good, old fashioned, New Southern Cuisine.” In addition to its daily menu, Mr. Friendly’s offers innovative nightly specials. $-$$
Saluda’s
saludas.com. Five Points: 751 Saluda Ave., 803-799-9500. This fine-dining establishment with a great view of Five Points blends Italian, French and Lowcountry influences. $$
Spotted Salamander
spottedsalamandercatering.com. Downtown: 1531 Richland St., 803-546-0249. At chef Jessica Shillato’s cozy, classy lunch spot you can find something for everyone. From the deviled egg of the day to salads, Shillato offers some of the top midday fare in the city. Daily specials offer quirky and tasty fare, to burger Thursdays and chicken sandwich Tuesdays. $
Solstice Kitchen
solsticekitchen.com. Northeast: 841 Sparkleberry Ln., 803-788-6966. This Northeast eatery presents an upscale dining experience with South Carolina seafood and hand-cut steaks. Constantly rotating specials. Extensive wine list and elegant yet cozy atmosphere. $-$$
Tazza Kitchen
tazzakitchen.com. Forest Acres: 4840 Forest Dr. #20, 803-782-0760. Modern but comfortable bistro features wood-fired pizzas, salads and entrees and apps borrowing from a variety of cuisines. Ditto for brunch, where you can choose everything from huevos rancheros to a five-spice chicken sandwich. $
Terra
terrasc.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 100 State St., 803-791-3443. This upscale spot is home to serious food artistry. Chef Mike Davis mixes Southern ingredients and European techniques, producing an array of creative, delicious fare. And if you can’t afford to put high culinary art on your plate, the brick oven pizzas are a true and delicious bargain. Fantastic bar, too. $$
Tombo Grille
tombogrille.com. Forest Acres: 4517 Forest Dr., 803-782-9665. Whether you’re looking for a carefully crafted small bite or seafood dish using local ingredients with a fine wine to match, or just a great burger and a beer, Tombo is a solid choice. Live music several nights a week. $
The War Mouth
facebook.com/thewarmouth. North Main: 1209 Franklin St., 803-569-6144. South Carolina and, more specifically, Midlands food done right, from chicken bog to deviled eggs, with a fine dining flair but no pretensions. The barbecue is out of this world, and there’s a big comfy bar. Excellent cocktail program. $-$$
On the search for meat-and-threes, slice of pizza or a deli? These affordable spots run the gamut from pizza to Chinese to bar grub. Have your fill.
Alleana’s Kitchen
alleanaskitchen.com. Northeast. 119 Sparkleberry Lane. 803-708-5451. The owners of the now closed Lake Carolina’s Two Mothers jump started their new venture with focuses on sticky wings and Southern soul food. Options include things like shrimp and grits, fried flounder and turkey wings. ¢-$
Andy’s Deli
Five Points: 2005 Greene St., 803-799-2639. Serving a range of hot and cold deli sandwiches plus salads, this Five Points mainstay enjoys a well-deserved reputation for prompt service and consistent quality. The Andy’s Special features roast beef, turkey and bacon bits on a hoagie roll, and comes with that tantalizingly tangy dip. ¢
Backstreets Grill
Vista: 2400 Devine St., 803-834-3857. This restaurant serves typical, yet dressed-up American fare like a bison burger, a ribeye or filet mignon steak and various wraps. The full bar offers seasonal cocktails, wine and local beer. $
Beezer’s
beezerscolumbia.com. Downtown: 919-B Sumter St., 803-771-7771. Sandwiches like the T-Bird, the Godfather and the Rebel Rouser have become mainstays for any self-respecting college student or budget-conscious diner. Delivers until the wee hours. ¢
Big T’s Barbecue
bigtbbq.com. Gadsden: 2520 Congaree Rd., 803-353-0488. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 7535 Garners Ferry Rd., 803-776-7132. Northeast: 1061 Sparkleberry Ln., 803-788-4295. Big T’s turns out some quality barbecue. Pit-cooked pulled pork is the standout, served with hot or mild, slightly sweet mustard-based sauce. The sides are first-rate. $
D’s Wings
dswings.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 920 Axtell Dr. (Parkland Plaza), 803-791-4486. Delectable ribs — seriously, they’re special — plus burgers, sandwiches, chicken fingers and more. Dinner options include marinated ribeye, fried shrimp and more. Also offers tailgating specials featuring wings, ribs, sandwiches, fruit and cheese. ¢
Dano’s Pizza
danosdelivers.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 3008 Rosewood Dr., 803-254-3266. New York-style and gourmet pizzas sold by the pie or slice. Dinner menu also offers veal parmesan, manicotti and stuffed shells. Great place to drink a beer and watch the game. ¢-$
DiPrato’s Delicatessen
dipratos.com. Five Points/Shandon: 342 Pickens St., 803-779-0606. A stone’s throw from Maxcy Gregg Park, DiPrato’s brings a New York attitude to its gourmet deli selections, including signature sandwiches and salads, plus dinner entrées that include crab cakes and salmon. ¢-$
Drake’s Duck-In
drakesduckin.com. Downtown: 1544 Main St., 803-799-9290. Known for its cheeseburgers, chicken filet sandwiches and other very affordable eats, Drake’s Duck-In offers some of the best, fastest fast-food-that’s-not-fast-food you’ll find anywhere in town. ¢
Egg Roll Chen
eggrollchen.com. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 715 Crowson Rd., 803-787-6820. A longtime Columbia favorite, packed at the dinner hour with everyone from lawyers to construction workers, Eggroll Chen makes fresh Chinese favorites to order, from fried rice to the famous Mamasan’s Beef Noodle Soup. ¢
Il Giorgione Pizzeria and Wine Bar
ilgiorgione.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2406 Devine St., 803-521-5063. Pizzas and pastas; good selection of affordable Italian wines. $
Gourmet Shop
thegourmetshop.net. Five Points: 724 Saluda Ave., 803-799-3705. A Five Points icon because of its coveted sidewalk seating and signature dishes that include the chicken salad and the turkey pesto. The store offers coffees, wines, breads, kitchen gadgets and more. ¢-$
Groucho’s
grouchos.com. Blythewood: 730 University Village Dr., 803-754-4509. Five Points: 611 Harden St., 803-799-5708. Forest Acres: 4717 Forest Dr., 803-790-0801. Harbison/Irmo: 800 Lake Murray Blvd., 803-749-4515. Lexington: 117 1/2 East Main St., 803-356-8800. West Columbia/Cayce: 2265 Sunset Blvd., 803-796-7826. Open since 1941, Groucho’s is beloved by students, businesspeople and generations of Columbia residents. The Apollo and the STP Dipper sandwiches are locally famous for good reason. ¢
Home Team BBQ
hometeambbq.com Five Points: 700 Harden St.; 803.724.8900. Charleston’s barbecue outpost landed in Columbia’s college nightlife neighborhood this year. Come for the smoked wings, assortment of barbecued meats and an excellent bar. $
Hudson’s Smokehouse & Saloon
hudsonssmokehouse.com. Lexington: 4952 Sunset Blvd., 803-356-1070. Lexington: Hudson’s Smokehouse Express, 931 Old Two Notch Rd., 803-356-1070. Big, well-stocked buffet with mustard-based, ketchup-based and vinegar-and-pepper options, and both classic (collards!) and unusual (rutabaga!) sides. ¢
Julia’s German Stammisch
Northeast: 120 Sparkleberry Crossing, 803-738-0630. Old-fashioned, homestyle German comfort cooking. From bratwurst to schnitzel, Julia’s has you covered. Bring a healthy appetite and love for all things Deutsch. Cash only. ¢
The Kingsman
thekingsmanrestaurant.net. West Columbia/Cayce: 936 Axtell Dr. (Parkland Shopping Center), 803-796-8622. Lexington: 924-C East Main St., 803-957-0863. This longtime Cayce favorite offers an extensive menu featuring everything from fried appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, pizza and wings to salads, lasagna and even liver and onions. Serves liquor. Lexington location — The Kingsman Que and Brew — serves all the favorites in a larger space. ¢-$
LaBrasca’s Pizza
Garners Ferry/Southeast: 4365 Fort Jackson Blvd., 803-782-1098. Open since 1966, this humble pizzeria serves throwback-style pizza and salads absolutely covered in cheese. If you love it, you love it. ¢
Liberty Tap Room & Grill
libertytaproom.com. Vista: 828 Gervais St., 803-461-4677. Huge Vista bar and grill offers burgers, salads, sandwiches and steaks — and a popular brunch. Also has a Lake Murray location. $
Little Pigs
littlepigs.biz. Northeast: 4927 Alpine Rd., 803-788-8238. Amazing spread of barbecue buffet offerings including yams, corn, baked beans, fried okra, onion rings, hush puppies, green beans and more. Three sauced varieties of barbecue, plus a plain pig for pickin’. ¢
Mack’s Cash Grocery
Downtown: 1809 Laurel St., 803-779-9858. Hole-in-the-wall burger joint, usually known as Mack’s on Laurel, is beloved by locals. Pro-tip: When it’s busy, enter in the back door and get in line. ¢
No Name Deli
Downtown: 2042 Marion St., 803-252-0480. Folks are passionately devoted to this place. Grab a tray and line up for sandwiches (hot or cold), salads and homemade soup. ¢
Original Pancake House
originalpancakehouse.com. Forest Acres: 4840 Forest Dr., (Trenholm Plaza), 803-782-6742. Offering a full menu including cinnamon-glazed apple pancakes, crepes, freshly squeezed juices, homemade fruit syrups and more. And if you’re not in the mood for pancakes, try the meat-lovers omelet. The weekend lines are long for a reason. ¢
Original Tony’s
West Columbia: 1505 Charleston Highway., 803-401-5715. Former Italian favorite Tony’s was reborn last year as Original Tony’s and offers up everything you’d expect. Pizza, lasagnas, meatballs and more Italian bites. $
Oyster Bar
oysterbarcolumbia.com. Vista: 1123 Park St., 803-799-4484. A true, old-fashioned oyster bar, and the Vista’s first. Sit at the bar, grab a beer and let your server shuck you some steamed or raw Gulf oysters. Also serves steamed shrimp and scallops, plus shrimp and grits, crab legs and side dishes. ¢-$
Palmetto Pig
palmettopig.com. Downtown: 530 Devine St., 803-733-2556. For your downtown barbecue fix, here’s an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring pulled pork barbecue, hash, green beans, slaw and crispy fried chicken. $
Pawleys Front Porch
pawleys5pts.com. Five Points: 827 Harden St., 803-771-8001. Fancy a fried egg, apple-cured ham, pineapple or a pair of onion rings stuffed between a half-pound patty and a ciabatta bun? Crowds have been lining up outside Pawleys Front Porch ever since its fantastic burgers were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives back in 2010. $
Pizza Joint
thepizzajoint.net. Forest Acres: 3246 Forest Dr., 803-454-1743. This popular Forest Acres spot has pizza, obviously, but it also serves up calzones, strombolis and sandwiches, along with a wide selection of craft beer with which to wash down that yummy Italian goodness. ¢-$
Ray’s Diner
3110 Two Notch Rd., 803-661-8175. The downhome breakfast joint you’ve been looking for. ¢
Rockaway Athletic Club
Shandon/Rosewood: 2719 Rosewood Dr., 803-256-1075. So famous it doesn’t even have a sign. For years, locals have been flocking to Rockaway’s, as it’s usually known, for its unbeatable pimento cheeseburgers and solid bar food. ¢-$
Salty Nut Café
saltynut.com. Five Points: 2000-A Greene St., 803-256-4611. Huge tasty burgers, comfy indoor and outdoor seating, and peanut shells on the floor. ¢-$
Southern Belly
southernbellybbq.com. Five Points: 819 Harden St., 803-764-3512. Lots of sauces distinguish this barbecue joint, which offers a tasty selection of barbecued meat sandwiches. ¢-$
Very’s
verysrestaurant.com. Northeast: 6729 Two Notch Rd., 803-788-6254. Delicious Philly cheesesteaks, plus old-school Northeastern cuisine from Italian subs and lasagnas to pizzas. ¢-$
Yesterdays
yesterdayssc.com. Five Points: 2030 Devine St., 803-799-0196. A Columbia landmark since 1978. People flock here not just for a glimpse of a cowboy in a bathtub but also to throw back some suds while filling up on the heartiest fare in town, including meatloaf, broiled salmon, shrimp and grits and awesome country fried steak. Just about everything comes with veggies, too, unless you’re ordering late-night, when the sides scale back to slaw and fries and cold draught beer. ¢