Fight the Power: I’m black. I’m angry. I’m sad. And I have no answers

I got more than two dozen check-ins via phone, text and Facebook on Friday. I hadn't had this many people asking if I was OK since my beloved grandmother passed in 2017.

My friends were right that something was wrong. I spent the morning crying so loudly and uncontrollably that I muffled it with a pillow to hide my sobs from my neighbors.

I've been writing columns about the deaths of black men and women at the hands of police for years now, and I’ve come to a conclusion: You can literally just interchange the names of the victims and the cities they occur in because it's always the same article. Switch George Floyd in Minneapolis for Walter Scott in North Charleston. That’s how little has changed in the five years in between.

A friend texted me a picture of him wearing an “I Can't Breathe” shirt to the gym a few days ago. He purchased the shirt after the 2014 death of Eric Garner. The video that caught the last moments of George Floyd’s life shows him gasping the same words. I told him to keep the shirt. America will find a way to make it relevant again.

I cried the past few days because I feel like I don't matter. That's how it feels when these killings keep happening, and only happen to people like me.

The news was overrun this last week with scenes of vandalism and burning cop cars, as night after night erupted in civil unrest in cities from Minneapolis to Brooklyn to Nashville to Philadelphia.

This weekend, we saw it in Columbia. Saturday began with a peaceful demonstration at the Statehouse, but by the evening there was smoke rising against the downtown skyline as cop cars burned outside of Columbia Police headquarters. Many people claim that the peaceful crowd that marched from the Statehouse to the station aren't the same people responsible for the arson and vandalism to downtown businesses that followed.

I'm torn by these events. I understand rapper Killer Mike, who advised his fellow Atlantans to “plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize” instead of burning their home on Friday night. But I also understand the anger. When I watch Do the Right Thing, I never question why Mookie throws a trash can into Sal's Pizzeria.

As I went to bed Thursday night, a Minneapolis police station was on fire. When I woke up, the president was calling the protestors “THUGS” on Twitter, and declaring that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” quoting then-Miami Police Chief Walter Headley from 1967, a famous racist who once said, “We don't mind being accused of police brutality.”

When heavily armed white men showed up to the Michigan capitol recently, angry about COVID-19 stay at home orders, yelling in the faces of cops with no repercussions, the president tweeted that Michigan’s governor should “give a little, and put out the fire” and that “these are very good people, but they are angry.”

When s#!t happens to black people, nobody cares. When we riot, we are savages. When someone like Colin Kaepernick kneels in peaceful protest, he’s told to stand up and shut up. So what do we do?

That our leaders speak out about violence by black people and don’t do anything about violence to black people is why cities are burning.

On Friday, Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck when he died, was charged with third-degree murder (Minnesota is one of just three states that has a level below first- and second-degree) and manslaughter. Not enough to slow protests.

My non-black friends checking in with me ask what they can do to be better allies. And my honest answer is, "I don’t have a clue." We can't be the victims of these things and also the ones producing the solutions.

It's exhausting to be black and have these things happen to us and have to be responsible for providing hope. I ain't got any. White folks love to quote Martin Luther King, Jr., mostly because he spoke of non-violence, but on 60 Minutes he said this to Mike Wallace:

“I contend that the cry of 'black power' is, at bottom, a reaction to the reluctance of white power to make the kind of changes necessary to make justice a reality for the Negro. I think that we've got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard.”

Hearing isn't the problem. It’s caring about what you hear.

Preach Jacobs is a musician, artist and activist and founder of Cola-Con and indie label Sounds Familiar Records. You can hear his podcasts and read more work at FightThePower.co.