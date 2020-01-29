Year-Round
Arts and Draughts
Columbia Museum of Art, columbiamuseum.org. Drink beer. See art. Hear music. Repeat quarterly.
Dollar Sunday at Historic Columbia
The Gift Shop at Robert Mills, historiccolumbia.org/dollar-sunday. Richland and Lexington County residents are invited to take a guided tour of historic house museums every third Sunday of the month.
First Thursday on Main
Main Street, downtown Columbia, firstthursdayonmain.com. Eclectic monthly arts series. A loose collaboration between the merchants and galleries on Main Street.
Rhythm on the River
West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheatre, cwcchamber.com/rhythm-on-the-river-concerts. Weekly outdoor concert series during warmer months.
Soda City Market
Mainstreet, downtown Columbia. Weekly food and craft market is pretty much packed week in, week out — which also makes it one of the area’s best people-watching hangs.
January
Jason Aldean
Jan. 30. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Country star performs in Columbia with support from Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.
The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes
Closing date TBA. South Carolina State Museum, scmuseum.org. Discover your crime-solving abilities in this new exhibition that combines science with history and culture to bring Sherlock Holmes to life. Featuring more than 100 artifacts, a 19th century mystery to solve, hands-on interactive stations, props from Sherlock movies and TV shows and more.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events at USC
2021 dates TBA. sc.edu. The University of South Carolina generally starts its festivities the week before and keeps on going well into the next week with talks, musical presentations, more.
Restaurant Week Columbia
2021 dates TBA. restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com. Restaurants offer deals, you show up and enjoy.
LifeChance
2021 date TBA. Koger Center, kogercenteforthearts.com. Some of the finest ballet dancers from around the nation come and perform a varied repertoire.
February
Black History Parade & Festival
Feb. 1. fundsinc1.org. A celebration of history, achievement and community.
Lize Wessels Ye Olde Pub Night
Feb. 1. 37th annual fundraiser for the Columbia Music Festival Association features Joe Pinner as emcee, and probably the only dart tournament around.
TRIBE: A Celebration of South Carolina Hip-Hop Culture
Feb. 6-April 12. Columbia Museum of Art, columbiamuseum.org. Will examine the fluid story of Hip-Hop culture in South Carolina along with the shaping of the art form’s national identity, spanning four decades of historical events and individual contributions from around the state.
KISS
Feb. 11. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Legendary glam rock band performs in Columbia with support from David Lee Roth.
Lit AF Tour
Feb. 14. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Martin Lawrence leads a lineup of comedy stars at this arena show.
University of South Carolina Band Clinic
Feb. 13-16. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Numerous University of South Carolina ensembles offer free concerts during this high school clinic.
Joe Bonamassa
Feb. 15. Township Auditorium, thetownship.org. Virtuosic guitarist performs.
It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection
Feb. 15-May 17. Columbia Museum of Art, columbiamuseum.org. Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has put together one of the world’s most comprehensive collections of horror and sci-fi art. This display will feature more than 100 pieces, including posters, toys, guitars, masks and sculptures, many hailing back to the days of Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi.
Governor’s Cup
Feb. 21-22. Statehouse, facebook.com/GovernorsCupSC. Popular road-race event that features 8K and half-marathon events.
Auntie Karen Foundations Presents Legends of ... 2020
Feb. 21. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Featuring Peabo Bryson and Stephanie Mills.
South Carolina Philharmonic: Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto
Feb. 22. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Part of the Orchestra’s Masterworks series.
Mardi Gras Columbia
Feb. 22. City Roots, mardigrascolumbia.com. A plethora of local and regional bands boogie down on the farm to crowds strewn with beads. Plenty of food and beer available for consumption.
World Beer Festival
Feb. 22. South Carolina State Fairgrounds, worldbeerfestival.com/columbia. The World Beer Festival is one of the premier beer events in the country, presenting hundreds of local, national and international beers.
Brunch So Hard
Feb. 23. Stone River, tickets.free-times.com. Brunch food, mimosas and bloody marys — brought to you by Free Times.
Diana Ross
Feb. 26. Township Auditorium, thetownship.org. Legendary singer peforms
Great Gatsby
Feb. 28-29. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Presented by Columbia City Ballet.
REO Speedwagon
Feb. 29. Township Auditorium, thetownship.org. Classic rock band comes to Columbia
Harambee Festival
Feb. 28-March 1. Benedict College, benedict.edu. Features the award-winning Benedict College Gospel Choir and other musical performers amid a slew of other offerings: food, dance, art, educational programs and much more.
Post Malone
Feb. 29. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Modern pop star comes to Columbia.
March
Jeff Dunham
March 4. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Popular ventriloquist/comedian returns to Columbia.
Jerry Seinfeld
March 7. Township Auditorium, thetownship.org. Superstar comedian performs.
Shen Yun
March 4-5. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Classically trained dancers, a unique orchestra blending East and West, animated backdrops.
Run Hard Columbia Marathon
March 7. runhardcolumbiamarathon.com. Long-running race returns for another long haul.
Winter Jam 2020
March 8. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Arena-touring Christian music showcase is highlighted by Crowder and Passion, among others.
Carolina Classic: Home & Garden Show
March 13-15. SC State Fairgrounds, biaofcentralsc.com. Need ideas to help you spruce up your own home? Check out many home building, remodeling and gardening/landscaping exhibits.
Giselle
March 13. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Presented by Columbia Classical Ballet.
South Carolina Philharmonic: Phenoms and Schumann
March 14. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Part of the Orchestra’s Masterworks series.
KC & the Sunshine Band
March 14. Township Auditorium, thetownship.org. Famed disco band performs.
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour
March 17-18. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, Canada, the World Tour hits the road.
Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ
March 21. Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens, historiccolumbia.org. Bid on a variety of items, vacation packages, artwork and shopping deals as you enjoy live music, specialty drink and food.
Jill Scott
March 21. Township Auditorium, thetownship.org. Acclaimed singer-songwriter performs.
Vista After Five
2020 dates TBA. The Senate/Tin Roof, vistacolumbia.com. Outdoor concert series in the temperate months.
St. Pat’s in Five Points
March 21. Five Points, stpatscolumbia.com. Columbia’s biggest party also includes the Get to the Green Race and the St. Pat’s Parade, not to mention a robust schedule of musicians and other performers.
Bride City
March 22. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bridecitybridalshows.com. Table settings! Dresses! Flowers! Just try not to get married after attending this event.
Cinderella
March 28. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Presented by Columbia City Ballet.
An American in Paris
March 29. Koger Center, broadwayincolumbia.com. Touring production of the Broadway musical.
Soda City Suds Week
TBA. sodacitysudsweek.com. Independently run slate of events aimed at promoting the range of breweries and beer-focused businesses in Columbia.
Deckle Edge Literary Festival
TBA.. deckleedgesc.org. Literary festival will feature signings, readings, writers’ workshops and more.
Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic
March 27-29. South Carolina State Fairgrounds, psclassic.com. Premier hunting and fishing outdoor show. Vendors, samples, demonstrations.
Indie Grits Festival
March 26-29. indiegrits.com. So much more than just a film festival, this signature event spans various forms of media with a litany of screenings, installations and performances.
Carolina Cup
March 28. Springdale Race Course, carolina-cup.org/colonial-cup. The small town of Camden is full of historic sites and antique shops; it’s also a nationally known hub for horse training and home to the Springdale Race Course.
Bark to the Park
March 28. Finlay Park, barktothepark.com. One-mile dog walk and activities for canines. Oh, and people, too: food, entertainment, vendors, more.
Ballet Stars of New York
March 29. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Under the direction of Stacey Calvert, principal dancers from the New York City Ballet will perform with the USC Dance Company.
Dog Day Afternoon
March 29. Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, tickets.free-times.com. Grab a pint at this Free Times party and meet the newest furry love of your life. Already have a pet of your own? No problem. Bring them, too.
April
Tartan Day South
April 2-5. Historic Columbia Speedway, tartandaysouth.com. A celebration of all things Celtic.
Monster Jam
April 3-4. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Big trucks and mayhem, back again.
Columbia Fireflies
April 9. Spirit Communications Park, columbiafireflies.com. Home opener for Columbia’s minor league baseball team, a New York Mets affiliate.
Columbia International Festival
April 4-5. South Carolina State Fairgrounds, cifonline.org. Long-running annual international food and culture festival offers bazaars, ethnic foods, national exhibitions, a fashion show and cultural performances, and culminates in a parade of nations.
Hip-Hop Family Day
April 11. lovepeacehiphop.com. This annual block party is a celebration of the artistic and community-building traditions of hip-hop, consistently crowned by impressive old-school headliners such as MC Lyte and Big Daddy Kane.
The Millenium Tour 2020
April 12. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy.
Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival
April 17. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Mike Epps leads arena-sized comedy show.
River Rocks Music Festival
April 18. Central Energy, riverrocksfestival.com. Festival presented by and benefiting the Congaree Riverkeeper. This year’s headliner is Rising Appalachia.
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band
April 23. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Beachy, margarita-trumpeting troubadour brings his Slack Tide Tour to Columbia.
Columbia Food and Wine Festival
April 23-26. tickets.free-times.com. A premier food- and drink-sampling event.
South Carolina Philharmonic: Scheherezade
April 25. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Part of the Orchestra’s Masterworks series.
Kinetic Derby Day
April 25. West Columbia. kineticderbyday.com. Human-powered handmade floats, soapbox derby racing and other zany times.
Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival
April 25. lowerrichlandsweetpotatofest.com. Parade, dancers, step team, drum line and more.
Greater Columbia Record Fair
April 26. Columbia Museum of Art, facebook.com/GreaterColumbiaRecordFair. Vendors from all around the U.S. selling vinyl records, along with food and drink and live music.
Bandstand
April 29-30. Koger Center, broadwayincolumbia.com. Touring production of the Broadway musical.
Artista Vista
TBA. The Vista, artistavista.com. Columbia’s oldest and most celebrated gallery crawl. Galleries and studios open their doors late on Thursday night, and open again on Friday and Saturday and often feature artist demonstrations.
May
Rosewood Crawfish Festival
May 2. State Fairgrounds, rosewoodcrawfishfest.com. Stuff yourself with Cajun and Creole cuisine in addition to samples from Rosewood restaurants. It’s a feast for the ears as well, with national-level headliners and up-and-coming locals.
Black Expo
May 8. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, blackexposouth.com. Exhibitors and vendors, seminars, workshops, youth activities, a health fair and local and national entertainment.
The Color Purple
May 12. Koger Center, broadwayincolumbia.com. Touring production of the Broadway musical.
Drink Pink Rosé Festival
May 17. Hampton-Preston Mansion, f2tproductions.com. Sample many varieties of rosé wine, with live jazz, cheeses and more.
Elton John
May 22. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Beloved piano man brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back to Columbia for a second engagement.
The Big Nosh
TBA. Tree of Life Congregation, bignosh.org. Festival celebrating Jewish-American cuisine.
June
Tour of Homes
June 5-21. columbiabuilders.com. Showcases five communities and more than 50 homes spanning every price range.
Conductors Institute
June 8-20. Koger Center, theconductorsinstitute.com. Aspiring conductors come to town from all over the country and beyond to hone their craft. Conducting sessions are open to the public.
Southern Guitar Festival & Competition
June 12-14. southernguitarfest.com. Present concerts, masterclasses, lectures and an international competition, with divisions for elementary/middle school, high school, and college/professional levels.
Southeastern Piano Festival
June 13-21. sepf.music.sc.edu. Presents some of the nation’s most talented up-and-coming pianists.
Columbia Fashion Week
June 15-21. columbiafashionweek.com. Who says Columbia doesn’t have style? Go get dazzled at a few displays on the runway and attend special events like the annual Beautiful People Party.
Cats
June 16-18. Koger Center, broadwayincolumbia.com. Touring production of the Broadway musical.
Design by Time
June 20-Sept. 13. Columbia Museum of Art, columbiamuseum.org. Cutting-edge international designers explore how objects can embody the element of time in this exhibition. Garments that grow, trees that sing, and objects that become their own miniature worlds encapsulate nature’s growth and decay.
Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite
June 27-Sept. 6. Columbia Museum of Art, columbiamuseum.org. In the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s, Kwame Brathwaite used photography to popularize the political slogan “Black Is Beautiful.” This exhibition — the first ever dedicated to Brathwaite’s remarkable career — tells the story of a key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.
Outfest
TBA. scpride.org/outfest. Street festival featuring local acts, vendors and a pageant, hosted by SC Pride.
July
Lake Murray Independence Day Celebration
July 4. Lake Murray, lakemurraycountry.com. Boat parade and fireworks extravaganza.
Alabama
July 10. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Longstanding country act performs in Columbia.
Cirque du Soleil: Crystal
July 15-19. Colonial Life Arena, coloniallifearena.com. Famed avant-garde circus arts troupe returns to town — this time on ice.
Carolina Celebration of Liberty
TBA. First Baptist Church of Columbia, fbccola.com. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! Patriotic celebration and salute to the armed forces.
Lexington County Peach Festival
TBA. Gilbert, lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com. Fireworks! Peaches! Hurrah!
August
Brew at the Zoo
Aug. 7. Riverbanks Zoo, riverbanks.org. Beer and baboons! Meander through the Zoo or hang out in the plaza while sampling domestics and microbrews.
Best of Columbia
Aug. 19. South Carolina State Museum, tickets.free-times.com. Come party with Free Times as we celebrate the winners of our annual readers’ poll.
South Carolina Black Pride
TBA. southcarolinablackpride.com. Like the annual Pride festival, but black-oriented.
Soda City Comic Con
TBA. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, sodacitycomiccon.com. Big comic convention includes comic book and toy vendors, special guests, cosplay contests.
Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival
TBA. City Roots, tastytomatofestival.com. Organized by Sustainable Midlands. Mmm … tomatoes!
Main Street Latin Festival
TBA. Main Street, downtown Columbia, mainstreetlatinfestivalsc.com. Endorsed by the City of Columbia and supported by South Carolina Hispanic Outreach, this festival showcases the culture and vitality of Columbia’s Latin community with a wide variety of Hispanic food, art, dance and music.
September
Gamecock Football Season Opener
Sept. 5. Williams-Brice Stadium, gamecocksonline.com. University of South Carolina kicks off the home portion of its 2019 football campaign against Coastal Carolina.
Jubilee Festival of Heritage
TBA. Mann-Simons Cottage, historiccolumbia.org. Features hands-on demonstrations from skilled artists and craftsmen and vendors with African-influenced and traditional merchandise. Music ranges from African drumming to R&B, jazz and gospel.
Irmo Okra Strut
TBA. Irmo, theokrastrut.com. Music, food, games and an okra parade. No, we’re not kidding.
Columbia Greek Festival
TBA. Sumter Street at Calhoun Street, downtown Columbia, columbiasgreekfestival.com. The Greek Festival is Columbia at its best — multicultural, culinary diversity and family friendly fun. Plus: baklava!
Congaree Swamp Fest
TBA. Congaree National Park. Celebrates the rich heritage of Lower Richland County. Wide array of entertainment, food vendors, guided park tours, more.
Fall Festival and Pickin’ Party
TBA. South Carolina State Museum, scmuseum.org. Annual event for barbecue, live music and artist demonstrations put on by the State Museum.
Palmetto Capital City Classic
TBA. Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, palmettoccc.com. The Palmetto Classic pits the Benedict College Tigers against another historically black college or university in an annual clash on the gridiron.
Eau Claire Fest
TBA. Eau Claire Town Center, facebook.com/EauClaireFest. The Eau Claire festival celebrates the North Columbia neighborhood with a marketplace, music and food.
Free Times Music Crawl
TBA. tickets.free-times.com. Pay one price to hop around local clubs packed with local and regional bands during Free Times’ annual big night of music.
October
Newberry Oktoberfest
Oct. 3. Historic Downtown Newberry, newberryoktoberfest.com. Annual event celebrating German tradition.
Great American Whiskey Fair
Oct. 9. Grand Hall at 701 Whaley, experiencewhiskey.com. Distilling luminaries, small producers, bartenders and enthusiasts will gather to celebrate all things whiskey — from cask to glass.
Cola Comedy Con
TBA. facebook.com/ColaComedyCON. Multi-venue comedy festival brings some noteworthy comics to town to perform alongside local favorites.
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride
TBA. Main Street, downtown Columbia, scpride.org. SC Pride is a two-day festival featuring music, art, parties, a nighttime parade and much more, celebrating the LGBTQ community and its contributions to the Palmetto State. Friday night’s Get Lit concert and night parade will be followed by a day of family-friendly festival fun.
South Carolina State Fair
Oct. 14-25. South Carolina State Fairgrounds, scstatefair.org. Rides and deep-fried goodness. Last year, there was a circus.
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 16-30. Riverbanks Zoo, riverbanks.org. Lions and tigers … and ghosts! And candy!
Visions from India
Oct. 17-Jan. 10. Columbia Museum of Art, columbiamuseum.org. Presents asweep of 21st-century painting, sculpture and multimedia works from India and its diaspora. It features some of the most sought-after international artists alongside younger rising stars, including Sudarshan Shetty, Bharti Kher and Jitish Kallat.
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner
TBA. sodacitysc.com. Dine with 999 other people atop the historic 1/4-mile-long bridge spanning the Congaree River.
Jerryfest
TBA. Five Points Fountain, fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Jerryfest. Annual music festival celebrating the life of legendary Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia.
Carolina Downhome Blues Festival
TBA. Downtown Camden, fineartscenter.org. Blues music from all over the world in bars all over downtown Camden.
Dracula: Ballet with a Bite
TBA. Koger Center, kogercenterforthearts.com. Presented by Columbia City Ballet
Korean Festival
TBA. 1412 Richland St., koreanfestival.co. Bulgogi! Dukbogi! Kimchi! Hosted by the Korean Community Presbyterian Church, this festival highlights Korean food (yum!), as well as dance and other cultural aspects.
Oktoberfest Columbia
TBA. Incarnation Lutheran Church, oktoberfestcolumbia.com. Celebrate German heritage with German food, German beer and German music.
Palmetto Peanut Boil
TBA. Publick House, palmettopeanutboil.com. If you don’t like boiled peanuts, you’re living in the wrong state.
Jam Room Music Festival
TBA. Main Street, downtown Columbia, jamroommusicfestival.com. It’s amazing what happens when the people booking a music festival actually know something about music. Presents local, regional and national rock acts. Last year’s notable acts included Waxahatchee, Ex Hex, and John Moreland.
November
Lights Before Christmas
Select dates in Nov. and Dec.. Riverbanks Zoo, riverbanks.org. With nearly one million twinkling lights assembled into an array of dazzling images, Lights Before Christmas is a longstanding hallmark of Columbia’s Christmas season.
Pelion Peanut Party
TBA. The town of Pelion celebrates the peanut and all its edible varieties — Peanut butter! Boiled peanuts! Peanut brittle! Uh … spicy peanut sauce!
Revolutionary War Field Days
TBA. Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, historiccamden.org. Marching, muskets, and shots fired! But as opposed to that first Revolutionary War, no one gets hurt.
Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakeoff
TBA. Beth Shalom Synagogue, bethshalomcolumbia.org. A veritable smorgasbord of Jewish food awaits.
Vista Lights
TBA. The Vista, vistacolumbia.com. Carriage rides, Christmas tree lighting, holiday music and more create the atmosphere for this annual open house for Vista businesses and galleries.
Governor’s Carolighting
TBA. South Carolina State House. If you celebrate the season and can put away partisan politics for one night, you might dig watching the governor light the State House Christmas tree. Typically held the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Holiday Lights on the River
TBA. Saluda Shoals Park, icrc.net. A dazzling, twinkling, massive drive-through light display along the Saluda River.
South Carolina Oyster Festival
TBA. Robert Mills House, scoysterfest.com. Mmm ... oysters! Columbia’s largest outdoor oyster roast features thousands of pounds of steamed oysters for sale by the bucket. Also features music, kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, and more.
December
Junior League of Columbia Holiday Market
Dec. 2-6. South Carolina State Fairgrounds, jlcolumbia.org. Popular four-day holiday market. In addition to all the stuff you can buy, the market features special events. Raises funds and awareness for local community needs.
Famously Hot New Year
Dec. 31. Main Street, downtown Columbia, famouslyhotnewyear.com. Annual block party rocks in the New Year with beer, food vendors, an area for kids’ rides and a great fireworks show. Did we mention music? The rap group Salt-N-Pepa headlined last year.
Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade
TBA. Gervais Street, downtown Columbia, carolinacarillon.com. Columbia’s annual and official holiday parade.
Columbia Christmas Pageant
TBA. First Baptist Church, firstbaptistcolumbia.org. This annual Christmas pageant is a huge deal: It’s televised statewide.
Devine Night Out
TBA. Devine Street, devinestreetcolumbiasc.com.More than 40 stores on Devine Street will welcome guests, encouraging them to be merry and spend heartily.
A Starry Night
TBA. Five Points, fivepointscolumbia.com. Santa! Hot chocolate! Christmas-y music and fun! Joy to Five Points!