Ring in the New Year with laughs at Columbia's Comedy Countdown

Drinking, dancing and kissing are the traditional ways to ring in the New Year, but we're always open to new ways to get on the good foot as the calendar rolls over. We can think of worse ways to wait for the ball drop than the "first annual" celebration of Columbia's comics at the Corley Mill House.
Columbia’s Comedy Countdown will showcase comedic acts from around the region. If you're holly jollied out this late in the holiday season, food from Scott Hall Catering and an open bar are on offer to put you in a festive mood.
Auld habits die hard, so the comedy showcase will switch to a traditional night of champagne and dancing just around midnight.
"The comedy show starts at 10 p.m. and goes until just before midnight – at that point we'll pass out the champagne and prepare for the countdown to 2023," organizer Topher Riddle said. "At midnight we'll have music for dancing for the rest of the party."
The party is a collaboration between Riddle, who has been a local comedian for over a decade, and his wife Allie, a wedding coordinator at the Corley Mill House. They wanted to come up with an uncommon, exciting new way to celebrate the new year in Columbia.
"It's a unique idea that nobody else was doing, and with the Famously Hot New Year's party not happening anymore, we thought we'd give people a new fun way to enjoy that evening.”
Columbia’s Comedy Countdown will be hosted by Florence comedian, Pate Gardener. Gardener frequently does open mics in Columbia.
"I think he's also my wife's favorite comedian, after myself, of course,” Riddle said.
Pete will introduce a murderer's row of local comics like Lauren Ansley, Best of Columbia winner Jenn Snyder and comedy-rap duo The Bustercups.
"Patrick Fowler and Phil Carter have performed as The Bustercups for a few years now and used to perform regularly at drag brunches at Scott Hall's Bone In BBQ," Topher said. "They've been nominated for best local hip hop artist many times."
Riddle’s hope for this event is that it not only provides a night of entertainment for the patrons of Columbia, but that these local comedians walk away with new, supportive fans.
"I want them to walk away having had their fill of delicious food, drinks and with their stomachs hurting from laughing all night," Riddle said. "I want them to walk away excited about seeing future comedy shows and I hope they walk away as new fans of the comedians they maybe hadn't seen before."
Tickets to Columbia’s Comedy Countdown are $100 and include dinner from Scott Hall Catering, an open bar, champagne at midnight and party favors. Free parking is provided and guests can leave the cars overnight to get home safely.
Tickets and further information are available on Eventbrite.