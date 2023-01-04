Columbia To-Do List (Jan. 4-Jan. 10): Hiking and heartfelt goodbyes

GOODBYES
Brooks Herring Farewell Show
Navy vet Brooks Herring made his name on the Columbia music scene by playing his talents mostly in cover sets at local bars, showcasing a gruff-yet-powerful vocal prowess and a blend of alt-rock bombast and country-rock sentimentality. In recent years, he’s fashioned a persona that might seem to fit on country radio, though, and it seems like he’s going to give it a go in the Music City. His farewell show to the Midlands on Jan. 8 takes place at The Venue on Main Street, giving him a proper showcase of his talents where you can say you “saw him when.” Tickets are $25 ($100 for VIP), doors at 7:30 p.m. More info at thevenuesc.com. KYLE PETERSEN
PREPARATION
Buy tickets for Indigo Girls
It's hard to believe, but the Indigo Girls have done what they do for 35 years now. Singer/guitarists Amy Ray and Emily Saliers released their first album back in 1987, and they've forged their own path ever since, starting with acoustic folk but bringing rock, country and a lot more into the mix over the years. They're still a reliable live act, and you can bet that everyone at The Senate will sing "Closer To Fine" at the top of their lungs on Jan. 11. Info can be found at thesenatecolumbia.com. VINCENT HARRIS
FUNDRAISER
Jake’s Dock Party
While details are scant about the actual music being performed at Steel Hands Brewing on Jan. 7, this event is for a good cause: raising money for the lovely Camp Cope, a Midlands nature refuge for kids established in honor of the passing of Cole Sawyer, who died after a battle with cancer when he was 11. In a similar spirit, today celebrates what would be the 20th birthday of Jake Clarkson, who passed away in an ATV accident in 2019. The event raises money in his honor, and the Camp’s dock is now named for the nature enthusiast. VIP tickets for $50 get you free food and beer; general admission is free. Music starts at 5 p.m. More details at steelhandsbrewing.com. KYLE PETERSEN
WAREHOUSE SHOW
Opus & The Frequencies
Opus & The Frequencies are excited to announce their first EP release party at NoMa Warehouse with special guests OUTEREGO and Outta Pocket. After playing around Columbia and the Carolinas for several years, Opus & The Frequencies have finally recorded an EP, and their show at NoMa Warehouse should be a great one. Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime is 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door. Visit nomawarehouse.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS
SHOWCASE
Neo Soul Thursdays
Fridays are for cutting loose, Saturdays are for big plans and Sundays are for recovering. Where does that leave poor Thursday? In our mind, it’s for getting grown and sexy at this celebration of modern soul. Any given Thursday, the dinner party and dance night at Silk can throw a grab bag of spoken word selections, full bands and smooth singers your way. It never disappoints. Check @silkloungevista on Instagram for more info. ALEX GALBRAITH
PUPPET THEATER
Aladdin
Like Grimm’s fairy tales, Aladdin stems from folklore and can also be surprisingly grim. It’s a tale within a tale, where Sheherezade regales a ruthless sultan with our hero’s exploits to save her skin. Columbia Marionette Theater retains Aladdin’s creepy framing story as it brings the tale of a wily street urchin, a beautiful princess, a shady sorcerer and a powerful genie to life with a combination of carved wooden marionettes and scrolling shadow puppets. The show, which starts Jan. 7, costs $7. More info at cmtpuppet.org PAT MORAN
CONCERT
Sandi Patty
One word to describe Sandi Patty’s voice: angelic, yet dynamic. Shoot, that was two! Decide for yourself which is better fitting on Jan. 7 at Newberry Opera House, where you can experience the powerhouse vocalist for yourself. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist, who is known for her 1986 rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and has only risen in the spotlight since, will put on a musical performance that is bound to produce a lot of heartfelt smiles and tears. The show will begin at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $40. More information at newberryoperahouse.com HALLIE HAYES
DRINKING
Enoree River Customer Appreciation Weekend
Woman- and veteran-owned, devoted to crafting and sharing nature-nurtured wines, and just 30 minutes from Columbia, Enoree River Winery rings in 2023 saying a heartfelt “thank you” to its patrons. The appreciation weekend kicks off with complimentary craft cocktails, live music with DJ Reggie, karaoke, delectable dishes from Suzie's Food Stand, a charcuterie grazing table from Rodgers Creations and more. The Jan. 7-8 event is free, but RSVP and bring cash for food. More info at facebook.com/enoree.vineyards PAT MORAN
COUNTRY
Alex Butler
Drinks, line dancing and live music — sounds like a fun, rowdy time for any local! On Jan. 6, you can experience all that and more at Columbia’s Carolina Western Pub as Alex Butler takes the stage to put on a live show sharing stories about life, love, beer, heartbreak and everything in between. The up-and-coming artist is the first in his family to join the music industry, and his shows are known to be a party. Put on your favorite cowboy boots — or any shoes will do — and come finish the first week of the new year with live music. More information at carolinawesternpub.com. HALLIE HAYES
ROCK
The Mexicants
Tennessee’s The Mexicants bring the energy of a mariachi band, if not the music. This trio of genial covers-lovers will play a medley of ‘80s and ‘90s hits at Columbia’s Tin Roof on Jan. 6 at 9:30 p.m. The bar promises it’s “always a fiesta with these guys,” and rowdy videos we were able to find seem to back that up. More info at tinroofcolumbia.com. ALEX GALBRAITH
NATURE
Full Moon Hike
If you’re going to get out, why not get all the way out? Out in the woods, out of town. On the night of Jan. 6 at Phinizy Swamp in Augusta, brave adventurers and lunar worshippers alike will walk out into the relatively known under the light of the moon. The $10 hike requires pre-registration, but they offer a hike leader and the option to chow down beforehand for your troubles. More info is available at phinizycenter.org. ALEX GALBRAITH