Columbia drag kings say ‘Bye Bye Bye’ to 2022 with NYE NSYNC drag set

New Year’s Eve offers countless options to overpay and overindulge at the same bars you’d be in on a regular Saturday night. But if you’re looking for the most interesting way to usher 2022 off, it’s gonna (gonna, gonna) be at the New Brookland Tavern.
That’s where Columbia’s ever-more-popular troupe of drag kings will put on a set celebrating the least problematic Y2K boy band titans: NSYNC. Performers Marty McGuy and Han D. Mann are slotting their ongoing series of musical tribute shows – where drag artists have previously taken on the roles of bands like My Chemical Romance and Paramore – into New Brookland Tavern’s wider-ranging Covers Show for New Year’s Eve.
While other sets will consist of Columbia musicians taking on songs from The White Stripes, The Strokes and Amy Winehouse, Columbia Kings N’ Things are offering a campier, interactive set of lip syncing and dance.
The injection of a bit theatricality into an otherwise somewhat straightforward series of covers sets is a culmination of a year and a half of bringing drag kings into atypical spaces (because, frankly, Columbia didn’t have any drag king spaces).
“It started about a year and a half ago. There weren’t any drag king shows in town,” said performer Han D. Mann, “There wasn’t really any dedicated, explicit spaces in town for queer women… There were like four [drag kings] in this town. It was hard.”
Kings N’ Things quickly built up a following, simultaneously finding people who were waiting for these sorts of events in Columbia and introducing others to their first-ever drag king shows. Their themed nights of drag crossed streams naturally blended communities between fans of whatever genre or artist they were saluting and drag diehards. They've played rooms from West Columbia's bar We's to The Nickelodeon Theatre, always bringing a crowd.
“Themes always bring people in because it’s something they can connect to automatically. They are already coming in as fans of something,” said Kings N’ Things cofounder Marty McGuy. “We’ve gotten more people interested in drag just through that.”
The interactive sets of Kings N’ Things, where performers often gave out gifts or free shots and invited audience participation, helped build a steady cadre of supporters.
“We have a pretty dedicated following of people who come to our shows. We already know a lot of people in the crowd so it makes us feel like we’re all friends, we’re all family,” Mann said. “What we really want people to feel at our shows is a sense of inclusion and community.”
Mann added that having a strong, blended community of supporters is all the more important in a year where trans rights and drag performances have been under attack by hateful bigots and the politicians they elect.
“There’s a lot of stuff going around right now in and out of queer spaces about trans people and, of course, drag. It’s all in the news,” Mann said. “In drag king spaces, most performers are either queer women, trans men, nonbinary or genderfluid. It’s just a lot of very sensitive communities that need the support of each other more than ever. That’s something that we feel really proud to have created.”
All that aside, the kings are doing this for the same reason as the rest of the cover show performers: they love the idea of stepping into the shoes of a famous artist who they’ve long adored.
[Lance Bass] was first ever real crush,” said McGuy. “My first email was LanceBassGirl@hotmail.com. I was literally shocked when I found out he was gay.”
New Brookland Tavern NYE Covers Show
Dec. 31. $15. 122 State St, West Columbia. newbrooklandtavern.com.