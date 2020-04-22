Events and Festivals: Lexington County SC 2020

When this year’s Guide to Lexington County went to press, much of the spring calendar of events had been canceled due to COVID-19, and it was unclear how much more of 2020 would be impacted. These dates are correct as of April 7.
Ongoing
Historical Walking Tours: Saturdays. 12,000 Year History Park, Cayce. eventbrite.com/o/12000-year-history-park-10696186838. Weekly tours are led by National Park Service-trained guides.
Lexington Live: Icehouse Amphitheater, Lexington. icehouseamphitheater.com. Free Thursday concert series during the warmer months.
Rhythm on the River: West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. cwcchamber.com/rhythm-on-the-river-concerts.html. Weekly outdoor Saturday concert series during the warmer months.
May
Drift Jam: May 23. Lake Murray. driftjam.com. The first of two annual floating music festivals on the lake.
Lexington County Blowfish Alumni Game: May 25. Lexington County Baseball Stadium. goblowfishbaseball.com. The Blowfish, a summer collegiate wood-bat league team, welcome former Blowfish to the field.
Lexington County Blowfish Home Opener: May 28. Lexington County Baseball Stadium, goblowfishbaseball.com. The Blowfish kick off their season with a game against the Gastonia Grizzlies. Games run through Aug. 1.
Lexington Wine Walk: May 31. Icehouse Amphitheater, Lexington. lexingtonwinewalk.com. Wine and hors d’oeuvres from downtown Lexington restaurant and merchants.
South Carolina Poultry Festival: 2020 date canceled due to COVID-19. Batesburg-Leesville. scpoultryfestival.com. Community festival sponsored by some major area poultry producers.
June
Sister Hazel: June 12. Icehouse Amphitheater, Lexington. icehouseamphitheater.com. ’90s band plays.
Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival: June 13. Spence Island on Lake Murray. Another floating festival on the lake. This one’s centered around reggae vibes.
July
Lake Murray Independence Day Celebration: July 4. Lake Murray. lakemurraycountry.com. Boat parade and fireworks extravaganza.
Lexington County Peach Festival: July 4. Gilbert. lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com. Fireworks! Peaches! A parade! Hurrah!
Independence Day Fireworks: July 4. Lexington County Baseball Stadium. goblowfishbaseball.com. The Blowfish cap off every Friday and Saturday night home game with fireworks, and they’ll shoot fireworks on the 4th as part of their game against the Savannah Bananas.
Business Lexpo: July 9. River Bluff High School. lexingtonsc.org. An expo for Lexington businesses. Get it?
August
Brew at the Zoo: Aug. 7. Riverbanks Zoo. riverbanks.org. Beer and baboons! Meander through the Zoo or hang out in the plaza while sampling domestics and microbrews.
September
Irmo Okra Strut: Sept. 25-26. Irmo. okrastrut.com. Music, food, games and an okra parade.
Kinetic Derby Day: Sept. 26. West Columbia. kineticderbyday.com. Human-powered handmade floats, soapbox derby racing and other zany times.
Chapin Labor Day Festival & Parade: 2020 date TBA. Chapin. chapinsc.com. Car show, book sale, parade and more community activities.
October
South Carolina Big Bass Classic: Oct. 2-4. Lake Murray. bigbasstour.com. Thousands of dollars are at stake in this big-time fishing tournament.
Cayce Fall Fest: Oct. 3. Granby Gardens Park, caycesc.gov/festivals.php. Featuring performances by live local bands and a DJ.
Boo at the Zoo: Oct. 16-30. Riverbanks Zoo. riverbanks.org. If you have kids, you’ll want to take them to Boo at the Zoo.
Dining on the Dam: Oct. 25. Lake Murray. lexingtonsc.org. Certified SC Grown dishes, drinks and beautiful views atop the dam.
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner: 2020 date TBA. facebook.com/SodaCity. Dine atop the historic 1/4-mile-long bridge spanning the Congaree River.
Gaston Collard and Barbeque Festival: 2020 date TBA. Gaston. gastonsc.org. Community festival features a parade, vendors and lots of food.
November
Lights Before Christmas: Nov. 20-Dec. 30. Riverbanks Zoo. riverbanks.org. More than 1 million twinkling lights are on display during Columbia’s longest running holiday celebration. Guests can roast marshmallows, visit with Santa and enjoy festive holiday music.
South Carolina Peanut Party: 2020 date TBA. Pelion. The town of Pelion celebrates the peanut — especially the boiled one.
Holiday Lights on the River: 2020 dates TBA. Saluda Shoals Park. icrc.net. A dazzling, twinkling, massive drive-through light display along the Saluda River.
December
Christmas in Cayce: Dec. 3-5. cityofcayce-sc.gov/festivals.asp. Cayce City Hall lights up, the Riverwalk bursts with the sounds of caroling. Must be Christmas in Cayce.
Holiday Parade of Lights: 2020 date TBA. cwcchamber.com. This nighttime parade in Cayce and West Columbia draws big crowds, so get there early to claim your spot.
Town of Lexington Snowball Festival: 2020 dates TBA. Downtown Lexington. Concluding with the tree lighting in Lexington Square, this festival kicks off the holiday season.
Holiday Open House: 2020 date TBA. Historic Lorick Plantation House. lakemurraycountry.com. The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Visitors Center throws an annual holiday open house.
January
Restaurant Week Columbia: 2021 date TBA. restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com. Midlands restaurants offer deals, you show up and enjoy.
February
Brunch So Hard: 2021 date TBA. tickets.free-times.com. Brunch food, mimosas, bloody marys, live music and laidback daytime fun — brought to you by Free Times.
Lexington County Chili Cookoff: 2021 date TBA. Icehouse Amphiteater, Lexington. icehouseamphitheater.com. Make chili! Eat chili!
March
Tartan Day South: March 25-28. Historic Columbia Speedway. tartandaysouth.com. A celebration of all things Celtic.
St. Patrick’s Shamrock Parade: 2021 date TBA. Downtown Lexington. The Lexington County Blowfish present an afternoon parade down Main Street.
Soda City Suds Week: 2021 dates TBA. sodacitysudsweek.com. Independently run week of events aimed at promoting the range of breweries and beer-focused businesses around the Midlands, including Lexington.
Taste of Lake Murray: 2021 date TBA. Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. lakemurraycountry.com. Annual tasting raises money for the July 4 fireworks celebration on Lake Murray.
April
It’s All About Herbs: 2021 date TBA. Lexington County Museum Complex. lexingtoncountymuseum.org. Free annual herb festival features seminars, plants for sale, baked goods.
Soiree on State: 2021 date TBA. Downtown Cayce. Free community festival featuring food, music, kids’ activities.
Cayce Festival of the Arts: 2021 date TBA. Downtown Cayce. caycefestivalofthearts.com. Artists, crafters and authors gather as part of Soiree on State.
Kid’s Day of Lexington: 2021 date TBA. Virginia Hylton Park, Lexington. lexingtonkidsday.com. Kid-friendly performances, vendors, bounce houses, local sports mascots.