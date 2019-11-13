Turns out the March stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour won’t be the last time Elton John performs in Columbia. The beloved piano man has extended his grand and seemingly endless goodbye to life on the road, adding a return date at Colonial Life Arena on May 22.

Having gone to Elton’s first last show in Columbia, I can assure you that it’s quite the spectacle. At 72, his energizing dexterity on the ivories and the booming power of his voice remain very much intact. On an elaborate stage backed by a huge and vivid video screen that showed familiar art and graphics from his many popular albums and photos and videos from throughout his colorful career, John played hits (“Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” etc.) and fan-favorite deep cuts (“Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding,” a sweeping, prog-leaning epic; “Indian Sunset,” a tensely empathetic first-person elegy for Native American civilization before European colonization).

Elton remained, as he long has been, one of the most engaging arena performers pop music has to offer. If you missed him the first time around, don’t pass up this second chance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. An American Express presale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, and runs through 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.