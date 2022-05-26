EdVenture Children's Museum hires new leader from Tennessee museum

Columbia's EdVenture Children's Museum has a new leader.

The organization's board of trustees named Andy Marquart, former president and CEO of the Gray, Tennessee-based Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site Museum, as the new CEO of the children's museum.

Marquart will start at the organization on June 27.

"Andy comes highly qualified with extensive museum experience,” said Dwayne Porter, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, in a May 26 news release. Porter noted the new president's history of improving his current museum in Tennessee, which included "merging, re-location, and re-branding it."

"That's the kind of leader that we want at this time for EdVenture," he said in the release.

Marquart has 18 years of experience working in similar organizations, according to a press release announcing the hiring. Before working in Tennessee, he worked in Missouri, Arkansas and Florida in various museums.

“I am excited to join EdVenture and be part of an organization with such a rich legacy of engaging and impactful experiences for children and their families.” Marquart said. “Museums like EdVenture are critical pieces of an enhanced quality of life in thriving, well-rounded communities.”

Marquart fills the role as EdVenture’s former president, Lisa Hailey, left at the end of 2021 after spending nearly five years at the museum including close to three years as its leader. She returned to Richmond, Va., where she worked formerly worked at that city’s children’s museum and symphony, an EdVenture spokeswoman told Free Times in January.

Willie Calloway is currently EdVenture's interim CEO. Calloway had formerly been the director of the S.C. State Museum, located across the Gervais Street parking lot from EdVenture, before a 2020 retirement, and worked on EdVenture's board of trustees. Calloway will rejoin the board when Marquart steps into his role.

Marquart will look to end a recent financial slide for the organization.

Admission revenue at EdVenture has dropped from $1 million in 2017-18 to $619,000 in 2019-20, according to tax returns posted with the GuideStar nonprofit database.

The museum lost a total of $3 million over the most recent three-year period from 2018 to 2020 when tax returns were available. EdVenture had $6.5 million in assets on hand as of July 2020.

In an interview with Calloway when he was named interim president, he credited most of the financial slides due to a museum after-care program that it have since discontinued.

He said the museum's finances were doing well compared to the industry's state amid COVID-19 as well.

EdVenture, approaching its 20th year in operation, is best known for an exhibit featuring a 40-foot-tall, 10-year-old boy named Eddie that visitors can climb through to learn about how the body works.

The museum also operates a location in Myrtle Beach.