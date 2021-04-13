Education: Lexington County SC 2021

Lexington County is served by five school districts, which have some of the best schools in the state: School-ranking website niche.com rates Lexington-Richland School District 5 as the second-best in South Carolina and Lexington School District 1 as the fifth-best; U.S. News and World Report rates Chapin High School as the 11th-best high school in the state. In addition, Midlands Technical College has campuses near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, in Batesburg-Leesville, and in Irmo.
Lexington School District 1
District Office: 100 Tarrar Springs Rd., Lexington, 803-359-4178, lexdistrict1.com.
Lexington 1 covers nearly half of Lexington County, stretching from the Lake Murray area to the southern border with Aiken County. The district serves more than 27,000 students and 31 schools (17 elementary schools, eight middle schools, five high schools and one technology center). The school board meets the third Tuesday of each month in the district office’s auditorium. School board members are elected for four-year terms.
Superintendent: Gregory D. Little
School Board
Anne Marie Green, Chair
Dr. Brent M. Powers, Vice-Chair
Michael E. Anderson, Secretary
Jada B. Garris, Member
Dr. R. Kyle Guyton, Member
Kathryn W. Henson, Member
Timothy F. Oswald, Member
Lexington School District 2
District Office: 715 Ninth St., West Columbia, 803-796-4708, lex2.org.
Lexington 2 serves about 9,000 students at 13 schools (six elementary schools, four middle schools, two high schools and one alternative learning center) in West Columbia, Cayce, Springdale, Pine Ridge and South Congaree. The district’s board of trustees meets the third Thursday of each month.
Superintendent: Nicolas Wade
School Board
Christina F. Rucker, Chair
ElizaBeth Dickerson Branham, Vice-Chair
Cynthia M. Kessler, Secretary
James M. “Bud” Summers, Member
Elizabeth C. Castles, Member
Linda Alford-Wooten, Member
Abbot “Tre” Bray, member
Lexington School District 3
District Office: 338 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-532-4423, lex3.org.
Lexington 3 serves just shy of 2,100 students in the Batesburg-Leesville area with four K–12 schools and the Lifelong Learning Center. Its board meets the second Tuesday of each month in one of the district’s schools or at the district office.
Superintendent: Dr. Ashley Atkinson
School Board
Craig A. Caughman, Chair
Rev. Leon Drafts, Vice-Chair
Frances Bouknight, Secretary
Stacey Derrick, Member
Dr. Gariane Phillips Gunter, Member
Cheryl A. Burgess, Member
Sonya W. Cary, Member
Lexington School District 4
District Office: 607 E. Fifth St., Swansea, 803-490-7000, lexington4.net.
Lexington 4 primarily serves Swansea and Gaston. Its 3,500 students attend six schools (one primary, one elementary, one middle, one intermediate, one high school and one freshman academy); it also has an early childhood center and shares an adult-education facility with Lexington 2. The school board meets the second Monday of each month at either the district office or one of the schools.
Interim Superintendent: Robert Maddox, Jr., Ed.D
School Board
Brad Frick, Chair
Donna Goodwin, Secretary
Lynne Fallaw, Member
Daniel Martin, Member
Chris Pound, Member
Zachary Smith, Member
Sadie Wannamaker, Member
Richland-Lexington School District 5
District Office: 1020 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, 803-476-8000, lexrich5.org
As its name implies, Richland-Lexington 5 covers parts of both Richland and Lexington counties; in Lexington County, that’s the northern part of the county around Irmo and Chapin. It serves about 17,000 students at 13 elementary schools, two intermediate schools, three middle schools, four high schools, one Center for Advanced Technical Studies and one alternative school. Four of its seven-member board of trustees are required to live in Lexington County; the board meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month during the school year.
Superintendent: Christina S. Melton, Ed.D.
School Board
Jan Hammond, Chair
Ken Loveless, Vice-Chair
Nikki Gardner, Secretary
Rebecca Blackburn Hines, Member
Matt Hogan, Member
Catherine Huddle, Member
Ed White, Member
Adult Education
Batesburg-Leesville Lifelong Learning Center: 101 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-532-2141, llc.lex3.org. Classes offered include adult basic education, pre-GED, GED, English as a second language, and certified nursing assistant and paraprofessional and substitute teacher training.
Lexington Two and Four Adult Education Program: 114 Hook Ave., West Columbia, 803-739-4048, adulted.lex2.org. Offers reading, writing and math classes, and pre-GED, GED and diploma courses.
Midlands Technical College — Airport Campus: 1260 Lexington Dr., West Columbia, 803-738-8324, midlandstech.edu/campuses/airport-campus.
Midlands Technical College — Batesburg-Leesville Campus: 423 College St., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-604-1601, midlandstech.edu/campuses/batesburg-leesville-campus.
Midlands Technical College — Harbison Campus: 7300 College St., Irmo, 803-738-8324, midlandstech.edu/campuses/harbison-campus.
In addition to degrees, certificates and diplomas, Midlands Tech offers career training and counseling services.
Libraries
The Lexington County Public Library System has books, yes, but it also provides wireless internet, computer labs and a wealth of research resources to the residents of Lexington County.
Lexington Main Branch: 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington, 803-785-2600, lex.lib.sc.us
Batesburg-Leesville Branch: 203 Armory St., Batesburg, 803-532-9223, lex.lib.sc.us
Cayce-West Columbia Branch: 1500 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, 803-794-6791, lex.lib.sc.us
Chapin Branch: 129 NW Columbia Ave., Chapin, 803-345-5479, lex.lib.sc.us
Gaston Branch: 214 S. Main St., Gaston, 803-785-9908, lex.lib.sc.us
Gilbert-Summit Branch: 405 Broad St., Gilbert, 803-785-5387, lex.lib.sc.us
Irmo Branch: 6251 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, 803-798-7880, lex.lib.sc.us
Pelion Branch: 206 Pine St., Pelion, 803-785-3272, lex.lib.sc.us
South Congaree-Pine Ridge Branch: 200 Sunset Dr., West Columbia, 803-785-3050, lex.lib.sc.us
Swansea Branch: 199 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea, 803-785-3519, lex.lib.sc.us