Education: Lexington County SC 2020

Lexington County is served by five school districts, which have some of the best schools in the state: School-ranking website niche.com rates Lexington-Richland School District 5 as the best in South Carolina and Lexington School District 1 as the sixth-best; U.S. News and World Report rates Chapin High School as the 13th-best high school in the state. In addition, Midlands Technical College has campuses near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, in Batesburg-Leesville, and in Irmo.

Lexington School District 1

District Office: 100 Tarrar Springs Rd., Lexington, 803-359-4178, lexdistrict1.com. Lexington 1 covers nearly half of Lexington County, stretching from the Lake Murray area to the southern border with Aiken County. The district serves more than 25,000 students and 32 schools (18 elementary schools, eight middle schools, five high schools and one technology center). The school board meets the third Tuesday of each month in the district office’s auditorium. School board members are elected for four-year terms.

Superintendent: Gregory D. Little

School Board

Cynthia S. Smith, Chairperson

Anne Marie Green, Vice Chair

Dr. Brent M. Powers, Secretary

Michael E. Anderson, Member

Jada B. Garris, Member

Dr. R. Kyle Guyton, Member

Timothy F. Oswald, Member

Lexington School District 2

District Office: 715 Ninth St., West Columbia, 803-796-4708, lex2.org. Lexington 2 serves about 9,000 students at 15 schools (eight elementary schools, four middle schools, two high schools and one alternative learning center) in West Columbia, Cayce, Springdale, Pine Ridge and South Congaree. The district’s board of trustees meets the third Thursday of each month.

Superintendent: William B. James, Jr.

School Board

William H. “Bill” Bingham, Jr., Chairperson

R. Kevin Key, Vice Chair

Christina F. Rucker, Secretary

Linda Alford-Wooten, Member

ElizaBeth Dickerson Branham, Member

James M. “Bud” Summers, Member

Cynthia M. “Cindy” Kessler, Member

Lexington School District 3

District Office: 338 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-532-4423, lex3.org. Lexington 3 serves just shy of 2,100 students in the Batesburg-Leesville area with four K–12 schools and the Lifelong Learning Center. Its board meets the second Tuesday of each month in one of the district’s schools or at the district office.

Superintendent: Randall R. Gary

School Board

Stacey Derrick, Chairperson

Craig A. Caughman, Vice Chair

Rev. Leon Drafts, Secretary

Dr. Gariane Phillips Gunter, Member

Frances Bouknight, Member

Cheryl A. Burgess, Member

Sonya W. Cary, Member

Lexington School District 4

District Office: 607 E. Fifth St., Swansea, 803-490-7000, lexington4.net. Lexington 4 primarily serves Swansea and Gaston. Its 3,500 students attend six schools (one primary, one elementary, one middle, one intermediate, one high school and one freshman academy); it also has an early childhood center and shares an adult-education facility with Lexington 2. The school board meets the second Monday of each month at either the district office or one of the schools.

Interim Superintendent: Robert Maddox, Jr.

School Board

Quincy Sutton, Chairperson

Brad Frick, Secretary

Donna Goodwin, Member

Daniel Martin, Member

Chris Pound, Member

Doris Simmons, Member

Zachary Smith, Member

Richland-Lexington School District 5

District Office: 1020 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, 803-476-8000, lexrich5.org. As its name implies, Richland-Lexington 5 covers parts of both Richland and Lexington counties; in Lexington County, that’s the northern part of the county around Irmo and Chapin. It serves about 17,000 students at 12 elementary schools, two intermediate schools, three middle schools, four high schools, one Center for Advanced Technical Studies and one alternative school. Four of its seven-member board of trustees are required to live in Lexington County; the board meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month during the school year.

Superintendent: Christina S. Melton, Ed.D.

School Board

Michael Cates, Chairperson  

Beth Hutchinson, Vice Chair 

Robert Gantt, Secretary 

Nikki Gardner, Member

Jan Hammond, Member

Ken Loveless, Member

Ed White, Member

Adult Education

Batesburg-Leesville Lifelong Learning Center: 101 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-532-2141, llc.lex3.org. Classes offered include adult basic education, pre-GED, GED, English as a second language, and certified nursing assistant and paraprofessional and substitute teacher training.

Lexington Two and Four Adult Education Program: 114 Hook Ave., West Columbia, 803-739-4048, adulted.lex2.org. Offers reading, writing and math classes, and pre-GED, GED and diploma courses.

Midlands Technical College

Airport Campus: 1260 Lexington Dr., West Columbia, 803-738-8324, midlandstech.edu/campuses/airport-campus

Batesburg-Leesville Campus: 423 College St., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-604-1601, midlandstech.edu/campuses/batesburg-leesville-campus

Harbison Campus: 7300 College St., Irmo, 803-738-8324, midlandstech.edu/campuses/harbison-campus

In addition to degrees, certificates and diplomas, Midlands Tech offers career training and counseling services.

Libraries

The Lexington County Public Library System has books, yes, but it also provides wireless internet, computer labs and a wealth of research resources to the residents of Lexington County.

Lexington Main Branch: 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington, 803-785-2600, lex.lib.sc.us

Batesburg-Leesville Branch: 203 Armory St., Batesburg, 803-532-9223, lex.lib.sc.us

Cayce-West Columbia Branch: 1500 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, 803-794-6791, lex.lib.sc.us

Chapin Branch: 129 NW Columbia Ave., Chapin, 803-345-5479, lex.lib.sc.us

Gaston Branch: 214 S. Main St., Gaston, 803-785-9908, lex.lib.sc.us

Gilbert-Summit Branch: 405 Broad St., Gilbert, 803-785-5387, lex.lib.sc.us

Irmo Branch: 6251 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, 803-798-7880, lex.lib.sc.us

Pelion Branch: 206 Pine St., Pelion, 803-785-3272, lex.lib.sc.us

South Congaree-Pine Ridge Branch: 200 Sunset Dr., West Columbia, 803-785-3050, lex.lib.sc.us

Swansea Branch: 199 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea, 803-785-3519, lex.lib.sc.us

