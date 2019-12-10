A local election that was already strange because of when it is occurring — New Year's Eve — just got a little bit stranger.

The Richland County Office of Elections and Voter Registration is planning on combining dozens of polling places for the Dec. 31 election for a seat on the Richland School District One board of trustees. There typically would be 93 polling locations for an election for the seat, but there will only be 43 polling locations on Dec. 31, according to Richland County interim elections director Terry Graham. That means voters from 50 polling locations will be voting somewhere different on New Year's Eve.

"We have temporarily combined some of our polling locations, due to the lack of polling locations and the lack of poll workers," Graham said in a Dec. 6 letter to Richland County Legislative Delegation director James C. Brown. "Some of our polling locations will be unavailable due to holiday festivities. Since this special election falls on New Year’s Eve, many of our dedicated poll workers will be unavailable."

There are five candidates — Johnny Ray Noble, Michelle Drayton, Ashlye Wilkerson, Jonathan Milling and Lady June Cole — competing for one spot on the Richland One board in the special election. The seat came open following the October resignation of former board member Darrell Black, who took a job in another state. State law says that an election for the seat had to take place 13 weeks after that resignation. That 13-week date was actually Dec. 24, but Graham says the special election was bumped a week to Dec. 31, because Dec. 24 is a holiday.

The elections office's decision to combine dozens of precincts doesn't sit well with at least one of the candidates. Milling, an attorney, has sent a letter to Graham, a copy of which was obtained by Free Times.

In it, Milling says, among other things, that Graham's Dec. 6 announcement that many polling places are being combined falls outside of state guidelines for the timeframe in which public notice of elections and polling places must be given.

"Your efforts to untimely change the polling locations are in violation of South Carolina law and will have the affect of suppressing voter turnout in an election that is supremely important to the future of our students," Milling wrote to Graham.

Milling's letter requests a detailed explanation from Graham about the polling location changes, and threatens legal action in an effort to restore all of the precincts.

Graham tells Free Times the combining of precincts was necessary because of the odd date of the election.

"This is not something that I want to do, but right now it's the only option that we have," Graham says. "We don't have a whole lot of poll workers, for one. We can't get people to work on that day. Also, there are some polling locations that we can't use. There were churches that were having services on that day, and there were some parks that had parties and things that were scheduled.

"The timing of it makes it real tough, being on New Year's Eve."

Graham says combining polling locations was the elections office's "last option." He insists the polling place combinations are "in accordance with the law."

Graham says the elections office is mailing cards to voters who will be voting at a different-than-normal precinct in the Dec. 31 election.

"This will let them know, 'This is going to be your precinct for this election only. After Dec. 31 you can discard the card and go back to your normal polling location,'" Graham says.

The interim elections director also says there will be signs posted at polling locations that are not in use Dec. 31, directing voters to the precinct they should go to that day.

The Richland County elections office has had issues in the past. For instance, the 2012 election was particularly troublesome, with many complaining of hourslong waits at the polls that day when, among other things, a contentious transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.

In February of this year, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order removing all five Richland County elections board members who were serving at that time. The move came after it was discovered that more than 1,000 votes in the county weren’t counted in the November 2018 election. While the blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, it shook the governor’s confidence in the elections board. McMaster appointed a new slate of board members in May. The county elections director at the time of the 2018 election, Rokey Suleman, was eventually ousted following the gaffe.