Wednesday 22
Do not go to Hozier at the Township Auditorium expecting an expo with various types of garden hoses for sale, because we almost did, and it would’ve been really embarrassing. Do go to see a fast-rising Irish electro-soul-pop star whose new album, Wasteland, Baby!, is a catchy collection of tunes that features a collaboration with Mavis Staples, and our rule of thumb is that we like what Mavis likes. The show, with supporting act Bailen, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50. More info available at thetownship.org.— Vincent Harris
If pops concerts serve the same guaranteed-seat-filler role in the classical realm as tribute bands do in popular music, then the South Carolina Philharmonic firmly grasps the core concept: Play the hits. Seven months after celebrating with music from the Harry Potter movies, the orchestra leans on one of the only film franchises that could be definitively deemed to be bigger and have more iconic scores: Star Wars. And they’re going all out: Transmission Arcade will host a pop-up in the lobby, including their vintage Star Wars pinball machine, and The Whig will host an official afterparty with Star Wars-themed cocktails (and discounts for those who show up in costume or with concert tickets). Concert is at 7 p.m. and costs between $15 and $40. Whig party starts at 8:30 p.m. Find out more at scphilharmonic.com. — Jordan Lawrence
Thursday 23
Where there’s an outdoor concert series in the Midlands, you’ll find The Root Doctors, the perennially popular and funky pop-rock band with a covers list three miles long (and more than a few originals to go along with ‘em). The septet plays the Lexington Live series at the Icehouse Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m.; admission is free. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more information. — Patrick Wall
Friday 24
All you really need to know about comedian Dave Stone is that he does one of the voices on Cartoon Network’s Squidbillies, and he co-hosts a podcast with Kyle Kinane, one of the funniest dudes ever. But if you for some reason need more convincing to go see him tonight at Tapp’s Arts Center, Stone is a Southern native who can wax rhapsodic about everything down here in Dixie, most notably our delicious, and extremely bad for you, culinary delights. So he should fit in just fine down here in Columbia. Showtime is 8 p.m., and admission is $10. Visit tappsartscenter.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
The Village at Sandhill likes to appeal to the widest possible demographics for their Spring Concert Series, so Epic Proportion is the appropriately large fit. The party band is comfortable moving through a wide variety of tunes designed to appease clients as much as crowds, including a large smattering of Motown, beach music, R&B and upbeat jazz. Bring your all-ages dancing shoes. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Call 803-419-0235 for more information. — Kyle Petersen
Saturday 25
Per online encyclopedia and criticism hub AllMusic, Washington’s Bikini Kill emerged in the early-’90s with “fiercely polemical and anthemic music [that] helped give rise to a newly empowered generation of women in rock, presaging the dominance female artists would enjoy throughout the decade.” The Punk Singer is a documentary that digs into the life and legacy of Kathleen Hanna, the frontwoman who gave the band much of its visceral power and became a feminist icon. Director Sini Anderson followed Hanna for more than a year and talked with many prominent figures in her life to flesh out her film. Ony Ratsimbaharison, one of the most versatile and passionate voices on Columbia’s punk and indie rock scene, will play before tonight’s screening as part of the Sound & Vision series at the Nickelodeon Theatre. Tickets for the 9:30 p.m. event cost $11. More info available at nickelodeon.org. — Jordan Lawrence
In what may be the first rooftop yoga class series in Columbia, the recently opened Main Street restaurant Hendrix is making good use of its prime, sky-facing real estate for non-dinner events. The class is a pre-brunch flow yoga class at 9 a.m., and the $12 registration fee includes a cup of Indah coffee or a mimosa. Attendees need to bring their own mats. Register in advance by emailing amber@unapoloyogic.com. — April Blake
Sunday 26
Lexington’s Old Mill Brewpub and Columbia’s Cottontown Brewing are teaming up for a ambitiously delicious Brewer’s Brunch from 1 to 4 p.m. The former plays host, with Chef Sturgis Coleman and Cottontown head brewer Brandon Evans having selected four courses and five beers that will celebrate the flavors in both the beer and the food. From watermelon gazpacho to Krispy Kreme bread pudding, the menu looks tantalizingly unique. Tickets ($60 per person, available via Eventbrite) must be purchased by 6 p.m. on May 23. — April Blake
PAW Patrol is a CGI-animated children’s show about search-and-rescue dogs with special skills. PAW Patrol Live features real-life, moving PAW Patrol characters saving the day, which would probably be a great kind of thing to take your kids to on a Sunday afternoon. If you had tickets to the September PAW Patrol shows that were postponed due to Hurricane Florence, this (along with the shows on Friday and Saturday) is one of the rescheduled dates. Sunday’s shows are at noon and 4 p.m., and tickets start at $25. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Monday 27
Today is Memorial Day, which means that the Lexington County Blowfish kick off their season in the collegiate wood-bat Coastal Plain League with their annual Blowfish Alumni Game, in which the current Blowfish squad battles a team comprising former Blowfish players. Naturally. It’s also Aladdin Night, though we don’t know what that entails. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Tickets start at $6. Visit goblowfishbaseball.com for more information. — Patrick Wall
Tuesday 28
While you’re at the popular Bierkeller biergarten experience at Riverfront Park this Tuesday, check out the other aspects of the Rocky Shoals Spider Lily Happy Hour. Park rangers and guest naturalists are on hand from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to school you on the there-and-then-gone delicate flowers that pop up along our rivers each spring. Guests should meet at Riverfront Park South beside the brick amphitheater. Trust us, nature and beer go well together. Admission is free, but the beers and sausages from The Wurst Wagen cost. Go to facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia to find out more. — Kyle Petersen
Wednesday 29
In case you don’t feel like pawing through the sickly-looking produce under the fluorescent lights at your local chain grocery store, you can head over to the Farmer’s Market at Main at the Richland County Library main branch and pick up some good-looking fruits and veggies. And even better, you can get these goodies from local growers, fresh from them to your hands. And they can even take debit cards and SNAP in addition to cold, hard cash. The market is free to attend and runs today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit richlandlibrary.com for more details. — Vincent Harris