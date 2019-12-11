Wednesday 11

Pride and Prejudice ... and then what? Miss Bennet, Christmas at Pemberley, the current production at Trustus Theatre, offers some speculative answers to that question in the form of a modern stage sequel to Jane Austen’s ubiquitous novel of manners. The protagonist this time out is Mary Bennet, the “bookish middle-sister” to Elizabeth, who has married Mr. Darcy, and whose new home provides the setting as Mary encounters an unexpected guest who “sparks [her] hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.” Never let good IP die, right? Tonight’s special 8 p.m. performance offers the opportunity to see the play for the reduced price of $15. Bar and box office open at 6:30 p.m. Visit trustus.org for more info. — Jordan Lawrence

Thursday 12

Look, if you’re going to try the open mic comedy thing, you might as well do so in a room full of people who have been drinking adult beverages in order to potentially up your ratio of jokes to laughs. That’s what the Open Mic Comedy Show at Columbia Craft Brewing Company gives you the chance to do, or you can just sit in the audience and check out the stand-ups. The show is free, signup starts at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.. Go to columbiacraft.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Friday 13

Five Points is already a holiday destination thanks to its festive decorations and abundance of local shops, but the neighborhood takes things into merry overdrive tonight for the annual A Starry Night celebration. This free, family-friendly event features Santa, holiday performances, and a pet costume contest, along with sales and specials from many of the merchants. The celebration runs from 4 to 8 p.m. More info available at fivepointscolumbia.com. — Kyle Petersen

Saturday 14

There’s apparently nothing people love more during the holidays than seeing Joe Pesci and the dude who did the voiceovers on The Wonder Years getting hit in the junk by flying household objects. That’s really the only lesson one can take from the enduring popularity of the 1990 film Home Alone. Heck, the Nickelodeon Theatre has had to add a screening of the tale of a plucky kid who’s accidentally abandoned by his parents and then beats up some would-be burglars to keep up with demand. The Dec. 21 showing is already sold out, but tickets are still available ($5 for kids under 12, $11 for all others) for this afternoon’s 1 p.m. showtime. Visit nickelodeon.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

In which the Capital City comes to the end of its annual Nutcracker gantlet: The Columbia City Ballet opens its run of the Christmas standard today at the Koger Center with performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets run from $22 to $54. As ever, the matinee performance is preceded by a 1:30 p.m. Nutcracker Tea wherein you can meet Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy — well, at least the dancers who portray them. Nutcracker Tea tickets are $30 a pop; visit columbiacityballet.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Sunday 15

Lection, the new movie from local independent filmmaker David Axe, gets its premiere tonight at Spotlight Cinemas St. Andrews. Axe, who kicked off his run of local filmmaking when he collaborated with Chris Bickel on The Theta Girl and has a background as a war correspondent and graphic novelist, made the film with the goal of examining the nature of politics in a post-apocalyptic world. It’s likely Axe found a great deal of inspiration from cable news over the last few years. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.. Tickets are available by contacting the filmmaker. Check the Facebook event for details. — Kyle Petersen

O come, all ye faithful: The South Carolina Philharmonic performs its annual Holiday Pops concert today, peppering some modern-day Christmas cheer — music from Home Alone and The Polar Express and songs from Frozen — with classic Yuletide carols. There’s a 3:30 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. evening show; tickets for either run between $25 and $50. God rest ye merry, Morihiko and crew: Visit scphilharmonic.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Monday 16

If you’re looking for a fancy and thoughtful gift for your modern art-inclined loved one, check out Prints From Europe, the new exhibition at if ART Gallery, which features limited-edition prints, most of which were originally created as lithographs, silkscreens or etchings, from a host of cutting-edge 20th century European visual artists. Looking to capture a broad scope of work, the exhibition features more than a dozen artists and has a library section with a collection of books and catalogues about the artist represented. The gallery will keep the show up through Christmas Eve. if ART is open today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find out more at ifartgallery.blogspot.com. — Kyle Petersen

Tuesday 17

Jingle Bell Jazz, Columbia trumpeter Mark Rapp’s annual big band holiday concert, has grown so popular that Trustus Theatre now hosts two dates to satiate demand. This time out, he’ll get a powerful assist from the great saxophonist Wess “Warmdaddy” Anderson for a Boogaloo Christmas, taking on holiday classics and seeking to reinvent them “into that grooving, swinging, funky feeling that is the boogaloo.” Tonight’s second and final 2019 concert starts at 8 p.m. and costs $35. More info available at trustus.org. — Jordan Lawrence

Wednesday 18

Alright, Procrastinator McGee, you’re running out of time to get gifts for your loved ones. So hit up the Holiday Market at Curiosity Coffee Bar for some last-minute stocking stuffers, including stuff from Odd Bird Books, Seminole Candle Company, Fat Baby Baking Co. and more. Plus you can also stuff your face (see what we did there?) with grub from The Belgian Waffle Truck and a vino tasting from Mike-Wine Guy. The Holiday Market is free to attend and runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Check out curiositycoffeebar.com to learn more. — Vincent Harris