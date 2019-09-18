Wednesday 18
With the recent high-grossing documentary and forthcoming biopic starring Tom Hanks, there’s been a resurgence of interest in the Presbyterian minister and PBS personality/legend Fred Rogers, and we’re sure it has nothing to do with the fact that he’s a symbolic antidote to any current political figure. You still might not know that Rogers also composed the songs he sang on his television, or remember how good they were. Grammy-nominated pianist Kevin Bales presents Beyond the Neighborhood: The Music of Fred Rogers, tonight at the Koger Center for the Arts to remind you. Show starts at 7 p.m., Tickets are $28 (discounts available). More info at kogercenterforthearts.com. — Kyle Petersen
Columbia’s Studio Carlisle is currently home to seven different local artists, working in watercolor, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, and mixed media. The studio also provides instruction, helping you to not suck at your own paintings, hopefully. Six of the artists who create their work at Studio Carlisle, Marshall Foster, Chappy Manning, Page Morris, Kevin Smith, Marian Fishburne Soule, and Julia Moore, will take part in The Artists of Studio Carlisle exhibition at the Over the Mantle gallery today from 5 to 8pm. The event is free. Call the Carlisle at 803-719-1713 for more info. — Vincent Harris
Thursday 19
Come for the baklava, stay for the high-octane bouzouki music. Columbia’s Greek Festival sets up for its 33rd installment on the grounds of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and running through 8 p.m. Sunday evening. While the wafting scent of kebabs outside is surely enticing, head inside the church for craveable Greek delicacies like keftedes, spanakopita and the aforementioned heavenly flaky pastries. Find out more at columbiasgreekfestival.com. — Cam Powell
Friday 20
The Midlands Fall Plant & Flower Festival at the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market gives you wannabe green thumbs the chance to check out some seasonal plants, flowers and general décor. There might even be some people on hand who can keep you from killing the plants that you end up buying. You gotta remember to water those things, y’all. It’s kind of a big part of the whole gardening process. The festival is today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there is no admission charge. Call 803-737-4664 for more info. — Vincent Harris
While it’s a shining example of peak Internet trolling, the movement to storm Area 51 on Sept. 20 is a bad idea. Attending Storm the Saucer at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium on the same day, however, is a fine idea, as the Vista beer hall marks its 16th anniversary with an alien-themed birthday bash. The free party promises extraterrestrial specialty drinks, space flicks on the projector screen and an intergalactic DJ to help get your Martian boogie on. More info at beerknurd.com/locations/columbia-flying-saucer. — Cam Powell
Saturday 21
Today is the International Day of Peace. The Carolina Peace Resource Center celebrates by bringing a little peace to our neck of the woods with its Peace Day at the State House. The shindig runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on the State House grounds and features live music and a wealth of peaceful and family-friendly activities, and a number of peace-minded organizations will be on site spreading peace and sharing love. Admission is free. All we are saying is give peace a chance. Visit carolinapeace.org for more information. — Patrick Wall [Update: This event is canceled.]
The Mothers improv comedy troupe walk on a high-wire every time they get up onstage, taking suggestions from the audience and weaving comedy gold from their ideas. At least, that’s the goal. The Mothers will perform at Trustus Theatre tonight, ready and willing to take your dumb ideas and actually make them funny. Plus, the show is free and there’s a cash bar, both of which no doubt lead to better laughs. Showtime is 8 p.m. Ticket price is IPWIC (“I pay what I can”). Visit trustus.org for more info. — Vincent Harris
It’s the 41st year of Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture here in Columbia, an annual outdoor celebration that brings musicians, artisans, dancers and storytellers together on the grounds of the Mann-Simons Site. This free festival is always an experience, whether it’s for catching reenactors or enjoying the family-friendly activities or vendors. We’re particularly stoked for the 3:45 p.m. set from Benny Star & the Four 20s Band, who released the sharply observed, historically-rooted live hip-hop LP A Water Album earlier this year. Popular Detroit soul singer Dwele is the headline performer. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info available at historiccolumbia.org. — Kyle Petersen
Sunday 22
At her West Columbia-via-the Vista listening room Chayz Lounge, Chaye Alexander’s provides a roof and a room for smooth jazz. Tonight, she takes it outside, occupying the Columbia Museum of Art’s Boyd Plaza with The Reggae Jazz Experience, wherein jazz musicians play reggae tunes as though they were jazz standards. The concert’s part of the Live at Boyd Plaza series; it starts at 5 p.m. and is free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
The University of South Carolina Wind Ensemble opens its 2019-2020 season tonight with Shadow and Light, a program featuring faculty flutist Jennifer Parker-Harley taking the lead on contemporary composer Joel Puckett’s The Shadow of Sirius concerto for flute and wind ensemble followed by David Maslanka’s seminal Symphony No. 4, two fascinating and moving post-war works that prove the exciting and evocative possibilities of modern wind ensemble music. The concert is free, and Puckett himself will be in attendance. Show starts at 4 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. More info available at music.sc.edu. — Kyle Petersen
Monday 23
Summer is coming to an end — although given that the temperatures are still spiking in the mid-90s, that seems kind of inconceivable. Nevertheless, Drink Small commemorates the end of summer today with a Last-Day-of-Summer Lunchtime Concert at the Lourie Center; the octogenarian Blues Doctor performs at noon, and admission is free. Visit louriecentersc.com for more information. — Patrick Wall
Tuesday 24
We’ve said it once before — OK, we’ve actually said it a lot — but there’s not a much more quintessentially South Carolina experience you can have than listening to public radio staple Rudy Mancke talk about wildlife. The Nature of Fall is part of a quarterly lunch hour talk by USC’s naturalist-in-residence and is filled with Mancke’s encyclopedic facts and folksy charm. The free lecture meets in front of McKissick Museum on the Horseshoe at noon. Visit sc.edu/mckissickmuseum for more information. — Patrick Wall
Wednesday 25
Miami Nights is a collaboration between ColaJazz leader Mark Rapp and Motor Supply cocktail maestro Joshua Streetman that looks to pair Latin and Cuban-influenced jams with some drinks and food to match. The ticketed event at The Joint at 1710 Main features a sampling of three dishes and three cocktails along with Rapp’s set, plus a mojito bar to boot. Tickets are $40 ($70 per couple), with a sharp 7 p.m. start time. Free general admission for a second set follows at 9:30 p.m. — Kyle Petersen