Wednesday 9

Release parties for Jasper Magazine are often ambitious affairs, with special performances, exhibitions, readings, and other more out-of-the-box programming. But this time out, it keeps the festivities laid-back, heading out to Bone-In Barbeque for some drinks (there will be a signature Jasper cocktail and some good eats. For more info on the free, 6-10 p.m. event, head to facebook.com/JasperProjectColumbia. — Jordan Lawrence

Thursday 10

Palmetto Luna Arts, a group that promotes Latino artistic and cultural expression in the Midlands, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with Noche De Luna, a night of arts, music, theater and activism that cuts to the core of their mission. Hosted at 701 Whaley, attendees can expect everything from Latin jazz jams from Charleston’s Gino Castillo and the Cuban Cowboys to performances by the theatre group La Tropa, an eclectic art exhibition, and talks that touch on both artistic expression and activism. The evening is free and open to the public. Doors at 7 p.m. Find out more at palmettoluna.org. — Kyle Petersen

Keep your OpenTable phone app at the ready, as Restaurant Week brings dinner specials and cut-rate prices on three-course fine-dining meals to Columbia Oct. 10 to 20. More than 40 eateries grace this year’s lineup, including high-end newcomer Hall’s Chophouse and neo-southern staple Mr. Friendly’s. For details and the full list of participating establishments, visit restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com. — Cam Powell

Friday 11

The yearly appearance of a stern-faced Martin Luther impersonator across Columbia billboards means it’s time to break out your stein for Oktoberfest Columbia at Incarnation Lutheran Church. The family-friendly celebration of sausage, schnitzel, pretzels and beer opens for lunch at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and ends after Sunday dinner at 7 pm. on Oct. 13. Pro tip: The smaller Paulaner beer tent has the fest’s best lagers and shortest lines. More info available at oktoberfestcolumbia.com. — Cam Powell

Saturday 12

The chief references in the title of the ’90s-themed Hillman Pajama Jam tonight at Tapp’s Arts Center come from, really, 1987 (“Hillman” a reference to Hillman the Game, based on Hillman College, the fictional HBCU from The Cosby Show spinoff A Different World) and 1990 (it’s probably not the first use of the phrase, but “pajama jammy jam” probably entered the popular lexicon after it was used in 1991’s House Party II). What we’re saying is think early-’90s. Less Spice Girls, more MC Hammer. The party — yes, you’re encouraged to wear pajamas — starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $20 ($15 in advance). Visit tappsartscenter.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Sunday 13

Get worldly, reader: The Piano Concert of German Composers tonight at Incarnation Lutheran Church delivers on the promise of its name — on the playbill are Bach’s Italian Concerto, Beethoven’s Six Variations on “Nel cor più non mi sento” and movements four through seven of Brahms’s 7 Fantasien, Op. 116. Performing them: the Japanese pianist Shuko Watanabe. The concert starts at 2 p.m., and it’s free. Visit incarnationlutheran.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Monday 14

In September 2005, an actor named Carl McIntyre suffered a severe stroke that left him unable to read, write and or speak, a condition called aphasia. He’s spent the last 14 years trying to regain what that stroke took away, and he discovered a couple of new careers along the way: Motivational speaker and filmmaker. The Nickelodeon Theatre, in partnership with the University of South Carolina’s Aphasia Lab, will screen McIntyre’s film Aphasia: Hope Is A Four-Letter Word today, followed by a presentation from Carl McIntyre himself about living with aphasia. This event is free, and begins at 6 p.m. Visit nickelodeon.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Tuesday 15

An all-female acapella quintet from Zimbabwe that specializes in the mbube style of singing popularized by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nobuntu brings an infectious performance style and a deep well of tradition and emotion registers to music that seems to have a strikingly universal appeal across languages and cultures. And it’s truly lovely to think of the Newberry Opera House stage that traditionally hosted the likes of Doc Watson and Ralph Stanley featuring five black women from Bulawayo. More info on the $15-$40 show at 8 p.m. is available at newberryoperahouse.com. — Kyle Petersen

Bernie Lubbers literally wrote the book on bourbon, as the Bourbon Whiskey author’s years spreading the gospel of Kentucky brown water has earned him the moniker “The Whiskey Professor.” For his Oct. 15 stop in Columbia, the professor will host a bourbon education seminar and tasting session on the rooftop at Black Rooster, as scenic a location as you could imagine for an evening of whiskey sipping. Spots for the event are limited — visit Black Rooster’s Facebook page for full details and to reserve your seat. — Cam Powell

The 28th annual “I Believe Anita Hill” Celebration finds a new location at Central Energy at the BullStreet District this year, but much about the event remains the same. Mixing and matching historical testament, feminist networking and contemporary activism, the long-running shindig remembering the treatment of Hill has found sharp relevance in the #MeToo era. Free, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Find more info at facebook.com/AnitaHillParty. — Kyle Petersen

Wednesday 16

Claire Denis’ High Life is visually arresting and intellectually challenging. The nonlinear narrative revolves around astronaut Monte and his daughter, the sole survivors of a doomed mission to deep space on a ship manned by death-row prisoners and a doctor with a penchant for unethical experiments. The film is preceded by a screening of Afronauts, which follows a ragtag group of Zambian exiles trying to beat America to the moon in 1969. The Nickelodeon Theatre shows the double feature at 7 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall