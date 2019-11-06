Wednesday 6

Impressionistic landscapes are some of the most iconic (and oft-imitated) pieces in art history, and yet artists like Columbia’s Alicia Leeke can still find fresh, vivid ways of continuing the lineage of these abstract bits of beauty. In Leeke’s case, her expressionistic style is defined by her distinctive mark-making that creates its own specific atmosphere that extends throughout her oeuvre. Wide-Open Spaces is her latest solo exhibition and is showing at if ART Gallery through Nov. 16. The gallery is open today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com for more info. — Kyle Petersen

Thursday 7

It’s a particularly packed First Thursday on Main art crawl tonight. Most prominent among this month’s offerings along Columbia’s Main Street is the last First Thursday programming from Tapp’s Arts Center before it leaves its spot on the 1600 block. In addition to the opening reception for a new exhibition — ASTRO TRANSCENDENCE, a multi-artist display interpreting “concepts relating to foreign special objects” — there will be an event celebrating the announcement (coming Thursday morning) of the location of the center’s next, interstitial iteration, to be called Tapp’s Outpost. The exhibition reception starts at 6 p.m.; the announcement event begins at 6:30 p.m. In addition to Tapp’s festivities, there will be a stacked show on Boyd Plaza featuring the hefty, strung-out indie rock of Columbia’s Mids (who just released a potent debut EP) and Greenville’s Gláss alongside increasingly popular Charleston indie pop outfit Babe Club, a performance outside Mast General Store from polished and passionate folk-rock outfit The Runout, and a tap takeover at The Whig featuring Lexington’s new and much-ballyhooed Hazelwood Brewing, among other offerings that go from 6 to 10 p.m. For more info, visit firstthursdayonmain.com. — Jordan Lawrence

In a nice bit of complementary program to match its special Van Gogh exhibition, the Columbia Museum of Art is hosting a selection of plein air (paintings created outdoors) from some of South Carolina’s best landscape painters, among them Stephen Chesley, Mary Gilkerson, Glen Miller, Amy Minson and Bruce Nellsmith, in the Guignard Gallery. Tonight, as part of First Thursday on Main, the CMA is hosting the featured artists of En Plein Air: Scenes of South Carolina for a meet and greet as well as offering free admission courtesy of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Find out more at columbiamuseum.org. — Kyle Petersen

Into the Woods basically takes all of your favorite fairy tale characters — beloved figures like Cinderella, Red Riding Hood and Prince Charming — and slimes them, turning them into self-serving, shallow schemers who actually get what they want by the end of the first act — then they fall to ruin in the second act. It’s half wish-fulfillment, half life-lesson and all pretty funny, and there are some great songs in the score. Into The Woods debuted at the Town Theatre last month, and the last performance is this Sunday. There’s a production tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 (some discounts available). Visit towntheatre.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Friday 8

Let’s all go to the lobby, the Koger Center lobby, let’s all go to the lobby and watch the latest Live from the Lobby installment, which features the ColaJazz Little Big Band playing through South Carolina’s vibrant and diverse jazz history. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $28. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more information. — Patrick Wall

Saturday 9

Lordy, there’s a lot of stuff going on at the South Carolina State Museum’s Fall Heritage Festival & History Day. You’ve got pitmasters serving up all kinds of barbecue, craft brews galore at the beer garden, live performances from the Capital City Cloggers, Palmetto Blue, Savannah River Bluegrass and more, arts and crafts demonstrations from wood-working to painting to basket-making, a gallery tour of the museum’s new exhibit, Grand Designs: 19th Century South Carolina Furniture, and there are even waltz lessons. Did we mention the beer and barbecue? The fest-ing is free and begins at 10 a.m. Visit scmuseum.org for full details. — Vincent Harris

There are few instruments more immediately emotive than a pedal steel guitar, the yearning peals of which have helped many a country song jerk many a tear. This weekend, Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor in West Columbia honors that tradition, hosting the South Carolina Steel Guitar Convention, an annual gathering for players and fans of the instrument. The events kick off on Saturday with a workshop, a jam session and a dance-targeted concert, and conclude today with a big ole “Steel Show,” featuring acclaimed player (and Aiken High School graduate) Russ Hicks. Today’s concert goes from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head to scsteelguitar.com for more. — Jordan Lawrence

Sunday 10

Imagine if you didn’t have just one Jewish grandmother, but a whole synagogue of them, and they can all cook fantastically. This can be everyone’s reality for the highly anticipated Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival at Beth Shalom Synagogue. The event is free to attend, but bring plenty of money for food to eat there — and to take home, too. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at bethshalomcolumbia.org. — April Blake

Monday 11

ReformED, a new play written and directed by USC theatre professor Peter Duffy and produced by the department, presents itself as a fascinating and unflinching exploration of the modern teacher experience — and the fraught question of whether to continue down that career path — drawing on interviews and surveys conducted with educators throughout the country. In an era marked by teacher protests, stalled education reform at the Statehouse and a larger national conversation about inequality, it’s hard to imagine a more timely effort. The free show runs nightly at 7 p.m. starting tonight and running through Nov. 14 at Longstreet Theatre, with a talkback following each performance. Head to theatre.sc.edu for more info. — Kyle Petersen

Tuesday 12

The Columbia Museum of Art’s Chamber Music On Main concert series gives you a chance to act far more cultured than you actually are and check out some accomplished classical music players and some breathtaking art. This edition of the series features artistic director and pianist Andrew Armstrong, violinist Tessa Lark and French horn player Philip Myers playing works by Schubert, Bizet and Brahms. The concert is at 7 p.m., but you’ll want to get there at 6 p.m. for the pre-show happy hour. Tickets for the general public are $45 ($35 for members; $5 for students. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Wednesday 13

Dispatched to London, Jamaican gangster D faces a tough choice: forgo his life of crime and follow a righteous path with the childhood sweetheart with whom he’s recently reconnected, or embark on a bloody quest for retribution and kill the man who murdered his brother. So goes Yardie, Idris Elba’s directorial debut, which the Nickelodeon Theatre screens at 7 p.m. as part of the theater’s Foreign Focus series. Tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall