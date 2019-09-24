Wednesday 25
LEX the Lexicon Artist is a Taiwanese-American nerdcore performer, sure, but getting lost in the subgenre niche categorizations belies how skilled, catchy and affirmative her songcraft is. LEX is joined on this New Brookland Tavern bill by a host of equally skilled and exciting left-field rappers, including co-headlining nerdcore purveyor Super Smack, the grad school existentialisms of Autocorrect and the bruising backpack dexterity of H3RO. Doors open at 8 p.m. Cover is $8. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. — Kyle Petersen
Thursday 26
Indie Grits is taking to the airwaves (well, the internet airwaves, that is): Today, Indie Grits Labs launches its new community radio station. The station, building off the community-focused work Indie Grits Labs has produced over its past two years on Duke Avenue, is intended to amplify the voices of North Columbia. There’s a Radio Station Launch Party at Indie Grits Lab headquarters from 5 to 8 p.m.; the arts incubator will offer tours of the studio, Preach Jacobs will spin records, and Nancy Tolson and Darion McCloud will tell some stories. Admission is free. Radio is the sound salvation: Visit indiegrits.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
There are few things more conducive to laughing than booze and stand-up comedians. Handily enough, the Stand Up Comedy Showcase at Columbia Craft Brewing Company combines both of those things for your convenience. Savannah comedian Derick Marchel heads up the multi-performer evening, along with Chris Islame, Connor Preston Bentley and host Ryan Easterbrooks. Plus, it’s free, and not having to spend money is another proven laugh-enabler. Showtime is 8 p.m. Head to columbiacraft.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
The University of South Carolina Symphony opens its season tonight at the Koger Center with the help of virtuoso violinist and acclaimed soloist Elena Urioste. With a program that ranges from 19th century French Romantic composer Hector Berlioz to contemporary composer Gabriela Lena Frank’s 3 Latin American Dances and features John Adams’ inimitable Christian Zeal and Activity, this is a mixed-rep concert sure to please classical fans of all stripes. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the general public are $30. More info available at music.sc.edu. — Kyle Petersen
Friday 27
Craft beer and barbecue have become a ubiquitous pairing in the South, and for good reason — they’re both delicious. Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services clearly knows this, as they’ve partnered up again with Swamp Cabbage Brewing and catering magician Joe Turkaly for their annual Suds & Grub festival. From 5 to 9 p.m. at the brewery, the $15 event includes the pint of your choice and a loaded barbecue plate, plus lively grooves and tunes from DJ Slayher. Head to swampcabbagebrewing.com to fiNd out more. — Cam Powell
At the start of its 35th season, Trustus Theatre is looking backward: This week, it brings Stephen Sondehim’s Company, the 1971 Tony winner for Best Musical, back to its main stage. The theater first mounted the trailblazing dark comedy, a conceptual series of musical vignettes presented in no chronological order, in 1997, and received great acclaim for it. Curtain rises at 8 p.m.; tickets run from $30 to $35. Production goes on until Oct. 26. Visit trustus.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Saturday 28
Instead of worrying about the next reboot of Spider-Man (although we’re pretty worried about that), why not check out another, more promising reboot at Trustus’ Side Door Theatre? Brothas and Sistas is a staged re-reading of The Black Man…Complex, a 2014 creation by writer/choreographer Terrance Henderson that portrays a struggle for identity through movement, images and sound. Henderson is workshopping The Black Man…Complex for a 2020 reboot, and there will be a post-performance talk by Henderson and the cast. Showtime is 2 p.m. Visit trustus.org for more info. — Vincent Harris
A smorgasbord of food trucks, artisan crafts, produce and some of Columbia’s very best people-watching, the weekly Soda City Market on Main Street has everything it needs to please the masses. Or at least it does now: On every last Saturday of the month starting today and running through the end of the year, the reliable craft beer obsessives at Craft and Draft will be pouring brews for you to consume while you peruse the vendors. It’s good timing, as Columbia is transitioning into that blissful time of year when it’s actually nice to drink outside, instead of huddled inside next to an air-conditioning vent. Craft and Draft will be there throughout the market, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Head to facebook.com/SodaCity to find out more. — Jordan Lawrence
The Town of Irmo closes out the summer with tradition, hosting the free 46th Annual Irmo Okra Strut Friday night from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Okra Strut dance creator Terence Young headlines Friday’s slate of music with his Finesse Band, while the early bird parade starts a marathon day of festivities on Saturday, with S.C. songwriting darling Edwin McCain closing things out that evening. More info available at okrastrut.com. — Cam Powell
Sunday 29
Say what you will about modern country radio, but it’s one of the last refuges for a traditional powerhouse singer like Carrie Underwood. With a bevy of hits that range from lowest common denominator airplay crack (“Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats”) to would-be pop-rock romps (“Undo It,” “The Champion”), Underwood is probably the best an American Idol-type talent can hope for these days. And, given the range of what’s she’s pulled off under the country umbrella, there are definitely worse fates. She hits Colonial Life Arena tonight. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55. Head to coloniallifearena.com. — Kyle Petersen
Monday 30
Today starts a big week for Soda City Stand Up, as the organization dedicated to invigorating the local comedy scene puts on its third annual Cola Comedy Con from Oct. 3 to 5 with headliners like Brian Posehn and Doug Stanhope. Get your own comedy week started with the group’s weekly, locally focused service, the Soda City Stand Up Open Mic at New Brookland Tavern. Sign up and tell some jokes or just listen and (hopefully) laugh. The free event is open to those 21 and up and is free to attend. The comedy starts at 8:30 p.m. Go to newbrooklandtavern.com for more info. — Jordan Lawrence
Tuesday 1
Sometimes it’s a good thing when an exhibit makes you sleepy. The Piece By Piece: Quilts from the Permanent Collection exhibit at the McKissick Museum at USC features an array of comfy-looking and sturdily-made quilts from the 19th and 20th centuries. They look so warm and inviting that you just want to grab a glass of milk and lay down underneath one of them, which you absolutely cannot do. We asked. For museum hours, visit sc.edu. — Vincent Harris
Wednesday 2
South Carolina Pride, which turns 30 this year, starts in earnest next week. But as it heads toward its fourth decade, Pride is now a year-round happening, programming smaller satellite events that orbit the yearly parade and festival. To wit: the Out There film series that it hosts at the Nickleodeon Theatre, which tonight screens To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, which follows three fabulous drag queens — OK, two fabulous drag queens and one ugly drag duckling who, spoiler alert, turns into a beautiful drag swan — on a madcap road trip across America. The film screens at 7 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall