Wednesday 2

The 701 Center for Contemporary Art’s signature project is the South Carolina Biennial, a statewide juried contemporary art exhibition that takes place every two years and serves as a curated snapshot of what contemporary art looks like in our state and region while increasing awareness for those artists who are doing vital and vibrant cultural work. Featuring 25 artists, it’s a can’t-miss for those with an even passing interest in our arts scene. The first of two parts is on display now through Nov. 3. Head to 701cca.org for more info. — Kyle Petersen

Thursday 3

First Thursday on Main, the art crawl that has become one of Columbia’s most reliably entertaining and enriching happenings, returns tonight, and it’s pretty packed. On Boyd Plaza, you’ll find an Oktoberfest celebration with German-style local beers poured by The Whig and some ace Carolina indie rock acts (Columbia’s rumbly and emotive Dear Blanca, Myrtle Beach’s dusty and dynamic Cicala, Charlotte’s endlessly mutating Bo White performing with his Duo Select). The soon-to-vacate Tapp’s Arts Center will open at least one more exciting exhibition on Main Street (Dirt Dance Floor, a display of “welded animals” from Andy White that runs through Nov. 29). And the Nickelodeon Theatre hosts a free outdoor screening (with free popcorn!) of the zombie classic Night of the Living Dead in the parking lot behind Cyberwoven at 7:30 p.m. Events run from 5:30 to 10 p.m. (and don’t forget you can carry your Oktoberfest beers between the venues). More info available at firstthursdayonmain.com. — Jordan Lawrence

The South Carolina Shakespeare Company does yeoman’s work in producing classic plays from the Bard in the Finlay Park Amphitheatre each year, and the group’s production of Julius Caesar, running from Oct. 2 to 12, will likely be no exception. If you’ve never been, half the fun is bringing your lawn chairs and tailgating spread to set up in the outdoors in a manner befitting Shakespeare’s time. Plus bringing a picnic to the murder of a fascist is all in good fun, right? Asking for a friend. All shows at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Check shakespearesc.org for additional dates. — Kyle Petersen

The Vista Guild kicks off its fall Vista After Five concert series, bringing free live music to the Tin Roof every Thursday evening, since we all know Thursday is the unofficial beginning of the weekend anyhow. Festivities begin at 4 p.m., with local cover band Girl Interrupted taking the stage starting at 6 p.m., with singer Jessica Roth leading the quintet through a vivacious catalogue of rock, pop and country classics. Find more info at vistacolumbia.com. — Cam Powell

Friday 4

Asheville artist Tarah Singh’s paintings are striking, colorful and dreamlike, which is fitting because the inspiration for much of her work comes from both her own experiences and her dreams. Whereas we can’t usually remember any of our dreams, other than that one where we’re back in school in our underpants. Frame of Mind will display a collection of Singh’s paintings until Oct. 26, and the galler hosts an opening reception with Singh herself in attendance today, starting at 5 p.m. Visit artofeyewear.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Saturday 5

Hosted by the Latino Communications Community Development Corporation, Sofrito + Soul is a good-time celebration of Latin music, food and cultural arts on the 2500 block of Decker Boulevard. Between the dedicated Kid Zone and quality grub, this is the perfect family-friendly fall event to get you out of the house and experiencing the diverse culture of our city. The musical lineup for this fifth annual edition is robust, featuring Latin Caravan, Renesi Digital, Rev. Mickens & the Highway Travelers, Tiffany J, Chadd Downing, and LaLisa. Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Kyle Petersen

The Rosewood Art & Music Festival is more or less the Rosewood neighborhood’s signature festival now that the Crawfish Festival occupies the State Fairgrounds. (That it doesn’t block off Rosewood near tip to tail probably helps it stay in the neighborhood proper.) The festival turns 10 this year, and though it only occupies a parking lot or two on the 2900 block of Rosewood, it packs a lot of art, music and vendors into such small square footage. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free. Musical acts performing on the event’s two stages include Jordan Igoe, Chris Compton, and Admiral Radio. Visit rosewoodfestival.com for a list of art vendors, the full slate of musical acts and pretty much anything else you might want to know about the festival. — Patrick Wall

There are some people who think Halloween is just one day. There are others who know that Spooky Season is a monthlong lifestyle. The local event curators in Party of Some fall into the latter group, partnering with Bone-In Barbecue for Witch, Please!, a Halloween launch party that promises to kick off a month of haunting with a bang. Come dressed in your creepy best, as DJs Alejandro and Dick not Richard spin along with guests Kev Kev and Ryan Cronin from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. More info is available at facebook.com/BoneInBBQSC. — Cam Powell

Baker & Baker’s Jazz with Noel Freidline series returns to the Loft at the Columbia Museum of Art today, with clarinet player Pete Neighbour, guitarist Andy Page and vibes player Jon Metzger joining Noel’s trio. These are some A-1 players knocking out cool jazz riffs in an intimate club-style atmosphere, so come out and feel super-hip for a couple of hours before you have to go back to your dorky life. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Admission costs $35 ($28 for members; $5 for student). Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Sunday 6

It’s time once again for JerryFest in Five Points, a celebration of all things Jerry Garcia, with drum circles, food and artisan vendors, visits from Rosie the Dancing Bear (which we swear isn’t as scary as it sounds), and a series of Grateful Dead-style psychedelic-country-acoustic-electric bands, including River Baby Bathwater Revival, Alien Carnival, DNR, George Fetner & the Strays, and Cletus Baltimore. The free festival is family- and pet-friendly, and a chance for you to break out the tie-dyes once more. The Jerry-loving starts at 3 p.m. Visit fivepointscolumbia.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Monday 7

Curiosity Coffee Bar does a lot these days — concerts, comedy, parking lot parties. Mobile Food Monday is its most regular happening, hosting a different food truck at happy hour to ease your re-entry into the work week. This week’s installment features the delicious traditional tacos of Los Chicanos, which will serve from 5 to 8 p.m. Head to curiositycoffeebar.com for more info. — Jordan Lawrence

Tuesday 8

Director Avi Lewis’ documentary This Changes Everything is a devastating account of the effects of climate change, filmed in nine countries and five continents over four years. The film was inspired by Naomi Klein’s international non-fiction bestseller of the same name, and it presents seven powerful portraits of communities on the front lines of an environmental epidemic, from Montana’s Powder River Basin to the Alberta Tar Sands to the coast of South India to Beijing. This film will be shown at the Nickelodeon Theater today at 6:30 p.m. as part of the theater’s For The Record documentary series. Visit nickelodeon.org for ticket info. — Vincent Harris

Wednesday 9

As Miranda Sings, Colleen Ballinger turned obnoxiousness into internet celebrity; she leveraged viral YouTube fame to land a comedy special and a Netflix series, Haters Back Off!. As a regular person, Ballinger sings; she’s starred on Broadway in Waitress. She also birthed a son, and that informs her newest show, Who Wants My Kid?, which she performs at the Township Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $41.50 to $87, and the top-tier tickets include a pre-show meet and greet. Visit thetownship.org for more information. — Patrick Wall