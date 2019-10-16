Wednesday 16

Van Gogh and His Inspirations opened about a fortnight ago at the Columbia Museum of Art. If you don’t yet know Van Gogh, get to know Van Gogh at the museum’s Getting to Know Van Gogh, where art historian Steven Naifeh — who, as he wrote a Van Gogh biography, knows Van Gogh — discusses the artist, his influences and his legacy. The talk starts at 6 p.m.; admission is $15, but museum members get in for free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Thursday 17

Are you tired of German food and beer yet? The correct answer is “no,” because that’s impossible. The Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art know this as fact and offer up their Beer and Brats on Boyd event to appease the Oktoberfest gods and lager thirsty masses from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The $20 ticket ($15 for Contemporaries members) covers bottomless (you read that right) craft beer, food from The Wurst Wagen and your admission to the museum, which includes the new Van Gogh and His Inspirations gallery. Head to columbiamuseum.org for more info. — Cam Powell

Friday 18

The Kingdom Choir had its breakout moment during the televised 2018 British royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle, but the group’s appeal runs deep. Simple, elegant renderings of traditional gospel arrangements and tunes with a 20-voice choir needs to be done well, and the Kingdom Choir has proven masterful in its ability to balance tasteful solo presences with the full might of its numbers. Performing at the Newberry Opera House tonight, this is the kind of group that can help you find your religion. Or any religion, really. Show at 8 p.m.; tickets run between $80 and $100 (student discounts available). Find out more at newberryoperahouse.com. — Kyle Petersen

With the Mystery & Joy program, you get to hear two towering works of classical music, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, performed by Columbia’s accomplished Bruch Chamber Orchestra ensemble for free. And it’s not every day that you get to hear a dazzling violinist like Ari Streisfeld perform said masterworks at the W.W. Hootie Johnson Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Call 803-777-3176 for more show info. — Vincent Harris

Saturday 19

The South Carolina State Fair continues through tomorrow, but this is the final Saturday during this month’s 150th anniversary outing. This year’s daily big-top circus will have performances at 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Rangy and complex Greenville folk/pop act Brother Oliver is the highlight on the Pepsi Place stage, playing at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. And there are always the multitude of rides, exhibits and delicious fried foods (such as Daley’s Dogs, which you can read more about on page 30). Admission costs $10, though plentiful discounts can apply. Food and rides cost extra. Find more info at scstatefair.org. — Jordan Lawrence

Sunday 20

This is a Halloween edition of The Poetry Jam, a monthly poetry series that features live music and brings in regional and national spoken word artists to The Weekend, a Two Notch Road nightclub. Designed to be a fun, high-energy experience, this iteration features discounted admission for the costumed in addition to music from funk-soul maestro Mike Stone and a performance by Bugsy Calhoun along with a traditional open mic. Show starts at 8 p.m., Tickets are $15 ($10 in advance or with costume). Go to facebook.com/thepoetryjam803 to find out more. — Kyle Petersen

For the record, Runs, Trills & Flirts is not a phrase describing the worst date ever, though maybe it could be. It’s actually the name of a program by the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra that features great works by Mozart, Tartini, Rossini and Malats. The performance at the Incarnation Lutheran Church will feature violinist Catherine Hazan, along with guest artists Austin Gaboriau (double-bass) and Pai Liu (cello). Admission is $10, and you can visit incarnationlutheran.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Monday 21

Shandon Presbyterian Church, through its Arts at Shandon brand, is one of Columbia’s more long-standing sources for quality cultural programming. This month, it contributes on the visual end of things presenting an exhibition of artwork by Tim Hoyt Duncan, a former pastor at the church. Per the Facebook event, the material on display represents “an artistic expression of Tim’s journey of finding meaning in his call as a pastor and now the new reality of his cancer.” Sounds like powerful stuff. The exhibition is on view today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain at Shandon through Oct. 31. Find out more at shandonpresbyterian.org. — Jordan Lawrence

Tuesday 22

Who is Peter Buffett? No, he’s not related to Jimmy, but he is the youngest son of billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett. In partnership with United Way of the Midlands, the 61-year-old Emmy-winning musician and best-selling author presents United for the Future: A Concert & Conversation with Peter Buffett at the Columbia Museum of Art at 7 p.m. The free two-hour concert and multimedia presentation touches on Buffett’s life story and explores myriad pressing issues affecting life in today’s America. To register, visit uway.org/future. — Cam Powell

The Do The Joke Thing show at Curiosity Coffee Bar is basically a four-way tag match of comedy, featuring host Jenn Snyder and comedians Patrick Fowler, Dwight Simmons, and Mat Alano-Martin. Simmons and Martin have some pretty stout resumes between the two of them, featuring work with Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Tig Notaro, Doug Benson, and Kyle Kinane. Admission is $10, showtime is 7 p.m., and you can visit curiositycoffeebar.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Wednesday 23

Alison Krauss is one of our best musical double-threats, playing incredible bluegrass fiddle and singing in an impossibly clear, angelic voice. It took her a while to step into the spotlight, but once people got a load of her singing and her dynamite bluegrass ensemble, Union Station, the platinum albums came right along. Krauss’ most recent album, Windy City, is something different, though. It’s a solo record that positions her as some kind of country chanteuse, taking on orchestral versions of tunes by Willie Nelson, Roger Miller, John Hartford and more. So her solo show at the Township Auditorium probably ain’t gonna be all that bluegrass-y. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $125. Visit thetownship.org to find out more. — Vincent Harris