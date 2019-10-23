Wednesday 23

The Dr. Seuss reference is only out convenience here, we’re afraid. But whatever you call it, I’m down with paired flights of beer and popcorn. Such will be the main attraction at Flying Saucer’s Hops and Pops night. The bar will serve up four different flavored popcorn varieties from the Scouts of America Troop 91 with four different beers. Drink up. Snack up. Get up. The offering runs from 4 to 11:45 p.m. More info is available at facebook.com/FlyingSaucerColumbia. — Jordan Lawrence

Thursday 24

The Columbia Design League’s Play With Your City 2019: Reimagining Lady challenge is part of a larger series of competitions that look for imaginative ways to create innovative, people-centric urban experiences across the city. This particular one highlights ideas that transform the pivotal Lady Street corridor of the Vista, and the winner receives $5,000 plus implementation. Check out the winning design tonight at 1241 Main Street in the lobby of Optus Bank at 6 p.m., followed by a walk down the corridor to the WXYZ bar and lounge inside Aloft Hotel for a reception. Free to attend, RSVP required. Find more info at columbiamuseum.org. — Kyle Petersen

Friday 25

Even if you don’t skate, Bluetile Skateshop is an institution. Their fun, locally grounded hat and T-shirt designs are as perennial a sign of Columbia pride as you’ll find around town, and the space’s sporadic but always-there-when-you-need-it status as a D.I.Y. concert and event space has helped out many a touring act in a pinch and been there for many a charitable cause in need of a benefit location. Tonight is Bluetile’s 18th Anniversary Halloween Party, bidding you to come by and enjoy beer and booze tunes spun by DJ Sii and more. It’s $5 to get into the 7 p.m. event. Head to facebook.com/bluetileskateshop to find out more. — Jordan Lawrence

In year six, the Columbia Zombie Walk remains as straightforward as it always has been. Show up to Art Bar dressed as the most convincing zombie you can muster starting 6:30 p.m. Roam the streets starting at 8 p.m., pretending to hunger for human brains with some similarly motivated cohorts. Return to the Art Bar after to take in some fun local metal and punk — the burly stoner grooves of GRÜZER lead the charge here, as singer Claude Spurlock helps do for the overall event, joined by Silver Tongue Devils, Billy Riot, and Deviate. Find out more at artbarsc.com. — Jordan Lawrence

The University of South Carolina theater program is well-known for their rich, inventive takes on the Shakespeare canon, and the Oct. 25 to Nov. 9 production of Much Ado About Nothing at Longstreet Theatre should be no exception. Directed by new assistant professor Dustin Whitehead, the modernized take will feature avant-garde visual art and contemporary dance choreography, bringing a 21st century panache to the classic fast-paced comedy. Tickets are $22 ($15 for students). Tonight’s opening performance is at 8 p.m. Find more at theatre.sc.edu. — Kyle Petersen

Dracula: Ballet With a Bite is one of the most popular local dance events Columbia has. The Columbia City Ballet dresses its talented dancers in vampire get-ups — think Interview with the Vampire not Nosferatu — and show off their impressive techniques as they tell their version of Bram Stoker’s famous tale. It’s the company’s 23rd year producing this seasonal favorite. And like most things that hang on so long, it sticks around for a reason. The second night of Dracula’s two-night run at the Koger Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run from $22 to $54. More info available at columbiacityballet.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Monday 28

Think it just ain’t Halloween without that swing? Well, you’re in luck. Tonight, American Legion Richland Post 6 hosts A Swingin’ Halloween, which will include swing dancing (complete with a lesson for those in need) and a costume contest (there’s a free T-shirt on the line). Lesson is at 7 p.m. The dancing and socializing gets going in earnest at 8 p.m. and runs to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members). Head to facebook.com/PalmettoSwing for more info. — Jordan Lawrence

Tuesday 29

Perhaps you’ve read in these pages that the South Carolina Philharmonic is trying some new things to reach different audiences of late? Well, here’s an opportunity for you to see for yourself. The group’s brass and new percussion ensembles will be out in front of the Columbia Museum of Art for another edition of the orchestra’s free Boyd Plaza Sonatas series. Each group will perform a 45 minute set. Music starts at 6 p.m. Bone-In Barbeque will be out slinging a variety of small plates, and The Whig will operate a cash bar. Find out more at scphilharmonic.com. — Jordan Lawrence

In a cheeky bit of marketing subterfuge, USC Symphony’s Bohemian Rhapsody at the Koger Center is a mere allusion to the bombastic British rock band and refers only to music (and a featured musician) from Bohemia. Still, a program that features Mozart’s Prague Symphony, Smetena’s The Moldau and Francaix’s Clarinet Concerto highlighting internationally renowned soloist Karel Dohnal is pretty likely to rock you, no? Concert starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets for the general public are $30. More info is available at music.sc.edu. — Kyle Petersen

Wednesday 30

The Nickelodeon Theatre populates its screens with many a fine and adventurous series. But even given the arthouse cinema’s willingness to get out there, Weird Sister is pretty out there, in a great way. The three films were assembled to examine “the political complexity of female monsters in this era in which the witch is having a moment.” The series closes tonight with a screening of the 2018 remake of Suspiria, which centers on an aspiring dancer who finds her way into some dark stuff. The screening is at 7 p.m. and costs $11. Head to nickelodeon.org to find out more.