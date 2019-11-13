Wednesday 13

Curiosity Coffee Bar has never subscribed to the acoustic-only music programming of many conventional coffee shops, yet booking Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol might be the biggest middle finger yet that’s flipped at typical latte art playlists. The Austin-based trio deals in gargantuan, clipped fuzz riffs that are designed to blow out your ears and car speakers simultaneously. The $5 cover also includes performances from local act Absalom Thee Gypsy and Upstate bluesman John the Revelator. Doors open at 7 p.m. More info available at facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. — Cam Powell

The 701 Center for Contemporary Art opens the second part of its bifurcated 2019 Biennial tonight. There’s an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. And, yes, the second half of the exhibition is completely different from the first. Admission is $5, or free for 701 CCA members. Visit 701cca.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Thursday 14

Come the end of the series, The Matrix series groaned under the weight of a philosophy it didn’t quite understand and couldn’t competently communicate and labored to produce an ultimately unsatisfactory climax. But when The Matrix, the first in the triptych, debuted in 1999, it heralded a revolution, and its tendrils can be traced to any number of popular science fiction and action films hitting cineplexes today. It looked great, it was cool, it was smart — it stands head and shoulders above its peers. The Nickelodeon Theatre screens The Matrix at 8 p.m. as part of its Like It’s 1999 retrospective; before The Matrix, the Nick screens shorts from TakeBreakMake, Indie Grits Labs’ afterschool film program dedicated to LGBTQIA youth and allies. Tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Friday 15

You can read more in the music section about Bask, an Asheville band that takes metal in unexpected directions, one of many highlights at the Columbia Museum of Art’s quarterly Arts & Draughts beer-and-culture shindig. But it’s also the release party for TRIBE — the imposingly diverse and well-crafted new double album from Columbia scene leader Fat Rat da Czar, wherein the rapper collaborates with nearly 40 other artists and mutates through sounds that vary from old-school boom-bap to Drake-ish speak-singing to acoustic-backed folk-hop to reflect on his own legacy and the legacy of Palmetto State hip-hop. He plays a release party for the album as part of Arts & Draughts, simultaneously kicking off the programming surrounding TRIBE: A Celebration of South Carolina Hip-Hop Culture, the upcoming CMA exhibit Fat Rat is helping to curate — the inspiration for what could well be the definitive album of his career. Arts & Draughts runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and costs $10 ($5 for museum members). Head to columbia museum.org for more info. — Jordan Lawrence

Thelma Houston wasn’t the first female solo artist at Motown Records, but she was the first female solo act to win a Grammy (in 1977, for “Don’t Leave Me This Way”). Tonight at the Harbison Theatre, Houston leads a grand revue that whips through Motown’s vaunted catalog and includes an extended tribute to the late, great Aretha Franklin. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets run from $25 to $50. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

We’re not saying that author Min Jin Lee’s bestselling 2017 novel Pachinko has some similarities to our current political climate, but, uh, we don’t really know how to end this sentence. Pachinko is about four generations of a poor Korean family who are exiled from their homeland, and it’s a compelling tale of faith, cultural identity and displacement that takes place in 20th century Japan. Lee will be at the Richland Library main branch today for a Meet The Author event that will include both a book sale and signing. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. Visit richlandlibrary.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

John Gibson, longtime champion of local comedy through Soda City Stand Up (and through three straight years of the organization’s Cola Comedy Con), opened his new club, The Comedy Closet, in West Columbia last week. And the room keeps rolling in week two with a two-night stand from charmingly, incisively descriptive and observational Atlanta comedian Ian Aber. Go check out the new space and see one of the Southeast’s most distinctive comics. Aber’s two appearances — at 8 p.m. tonight and tomorrow — cost $10 each to attend. Find out more at thecomedycloset.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Saturday 16

It’s weird when a classical music program is based on the premise of, “Aren’t you sick of hearing this classical music piece?” but that’s exactly the idea behind the South Carolina Philharmonic’s Reimagining Vivaldi performance at the Koger Center. The orchestra will take on London composer Max Richter’s “recomposition” of Vivaldi’s oft-performed quartet of violin concerti known collectively as The Four Seasons. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and ticket prices range from $16 to $50. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

The latest exhibition from David Yaghjian, whose work consistently displays a relatably earnest sense of the absurd, currently hangs at if ART Gallery. The artist will deliver a talk in the gallery for people seeking insights on his latest display of paintings and sculptures today at 2 p.m. The exhibition, entitled Unnatural Selections, will remain on view through Nov. 23. For more, visit ifartgallery.blogspot.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Sunday 17

Even though we haven’t hit Thanskgiving yet, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. (So to speak.) The Columbia Choral Society’s fall concert isn’t outwardly festive, but Alleluia Variations presents variations on Alleluia text — which, as it typically exults the birth of the Christ child, makes it inherently Christmasy. There’s Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” of course, and Mozart’s “Exusultate, jubilate” motet — what, Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” didn’t make the cut? The concert starts at 4 p.m. at Centennial ARP Church on Laurel Street. Visit columbiachoralsociety.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Monday 18

Now that it’s suddenly gone from 95 to 30 degrees, this might be a good time to look back on the McKissick Museum’s Quilt History Project, a yearslong deep dive into how the quilt-making process changed in our state as it moved from a rural to mill-based economy. And there probably isn’t anyone better to lead an event like The Quilt History Project — A Look Back than Laurel Horton, a scholar who worked on the project from 1984 to 1986. The looking back begins at 5:30 p.m., and it’s free and open to the public. Visit sc.edu for more info. — Vincent Harris

Tuesday 19

Reader! Reader! It’s your friendly weekly arts column! You know, 8 Days? You know that new sound you’re looking for? Well, listen to this — and by this, we mean the New Sounds Quartet, which performs tonight at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art with the University of South Carolina Experimental Music Workshop. On this evening’s docket: works by Alvin Lucier and Jurg Frey, and a performance featuring kinetic sound sculptures made by students at the School of Visual Art & Design. The concert is free and starts at 7:30 p.m. Maybe you’re not ready for it yet, but your kids are gonna love it: Visit 701cca.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Wednesday 20

Aaron Neville’s career as one of New Orleans’ signature musical exports has spanned over five decades, netting him seven Grammys and countless hits. You and I both know you’re singing his part of “Don’t Know Much” in your head right now. At 78, who knows how much touring Neville has left in him? If you’ve ever treasured his soulful bayou falsetto, now is the time to see the man live at Newberry Opera House. Tickets start at $90, an inconsequential amount to see a living legend if he’s on your bucket list. — Cam Powell