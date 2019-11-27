Wednesday Nov. 27

Jake “The Snake” Roberts once took an angry king cobra out of a sack and let it bite the crap out of Randy “Macho Man” Savage. Luckily, he was in a wrestling ring at the time and thus was not arrested for attempted murder. But that’s just one of the many noteworthy moments that Roberts could talk about at his Comedy Closet show. This show is part stand-up comedy, part storytelling and all badass, because you’ll hear backstage (and barroom) stories about Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Rick Rude, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan, along with tales from Roberts’ own hard times as a recovering addict. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $30, but Roberts mentioned to Free Times last week that he’ll be signing memorabilia and merch for a couple hours before the show. Visit thecomedycloset.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Thursday Nov. 28

Happy Thanksgiving! Today is one of two days that Free Times won’t bug you about trying to get out and do something. By all means, hunker down at home with family and/or friends, eat a big and delicious meal, throw back a couple drinks (if that’s your thing), and watch some football (again, if that’s your thing). If you do happen to want to go out, you might find me enjoying some breakfast or lunch at Lizard’s Thicket (all locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day) or sipping a beer at The Whig (where Whigsgiving starts at 5 p.m.), as I’ll be eating the traditional meal on Saturday this year. Enjoy the day your own way. — Jordan Lawrence

Friday Nov. 29

Record Store Day, unlike Thanksgiving, comes twice a year. Both Papa Jazz Record Shoppe in Five Points and Scratch N’ Spin in West Columbia’s Triangle City will sling special releases for the annual Black Friday edition. Both stores will open at 8 a.m., and will most assuredly have hopeful record hunters lined up before that. Scratch N’ Spin will have a variety of special sales for the day, which you can check out at facebook.com/scratchnspinofficial. For a full list of the special releases on offer (depending on allocations at each store, of course), head to recordstoreday.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Saturday Nov. 30

Need a break from the crowd at the Soda City Market on Saturday morning? Head on over to Boyd Plaza at the corner of Hampton and Main streets for the Columbia Museum of Art’s weekly Play on the Plaza series. The plaza’s spacious setup provides ample room for you to catch your breath among the market’s seemingly endless lineup of vendors and food trucks. Don’t miss out on the giant blue foam blocks that will be out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. over on the turf field section, which taps into every kid’s desire to build something wacky and every adult’s nostalgic need to play with Legos. The museum event is free, as is the market. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more info. — Cam Powell

Sunday Dec. 1

Thanks to a barrage of advertising, the pressure to get your holiday gifts in order builds up well before the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving, sending shoppers headlong into a gauntlet of Black Friday deals. Thankfully, the Cayce Arts Guild gives you the chance to shop locally made creations from their member artists at your leisure with a multi-day Holiday Market, which kicks off Friday morning and runs through Dec. 13. Located at 1803 State St., Sunday’s edition opens at 2 p.m. and closes up at 6 p.m., giving you plenty of time to mosey down and shop after brunch. Find out more at cayceartsguild.org. — Cam Powell

Monday Dec. 2

Sustainable Midlands hosts its annual Sustainable Holiday Market at 701 Whaley today; the market features the work of local artisans and craftspeople — things that, you know, make great, unique holiday gifts. Hey, only 22 shopping days left until Christmas. So, you know, tick-tock. The market’s open from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 and covers entry and food samples. Visit sustainablemidlands.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Tuesday Dec. 3

The University of South Carolina’s Department of Theatre and Dance opens its winter Student Choreography Showcase tonight at Drayton Hall; each of the works performed was conceived and choreographed by the university’s aspiring Aileys, budding Balanchines and nascent Nureyevs. The dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $22, $20 for senior citizens, military and Carolina faculty and staff, and $15 for students. Visit dance.sc.edu for more information. — Patrick Wall

Wednesday Dec. 4

It’s time to see the holiday lights. It’s time to see the holiday lights at the zoo (Riverbanks Zoo, where the Lights Before Christmas will offer nearly a million twinkling lights, an animated story tree, nightly visits with santa and more on select nights). It’s time to see lights by the river (Saluda River, along which Saluda Shoals Park hosts Holiday Lights on the River nightly Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, with more than 400 animated light displays, a “winter wonder” tube slide, a lighted trail with a laser show, among other offerings). Lights Before Christmas runs tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. (tickets are $12 with discounts for children; visit riverbanks.org for more info). Holiday Lights on the River goes from 6 to 10 p.m. ($20 per car with upcharges for larger vehicles, head to icrc.net). — Jordan Lawrence