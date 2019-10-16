Pharmacy Run: Authorities are searching for a man that broke into a pharmacy on Decker Boulevard and stole $5,000 worth of drugs. The suspect broke a glass door to get into the business and, once inside, grabbed the prescription meds.
Nicotine Addiction: Cops nabbed a 26-year-old man and charged him with two counts of armed robbery. In one incident he allegedly pulled a gun out on an employee at a gas station, took money and also a pack of cigarettes. In the second incident, he pulled a gun on two men at a gas station, took money and… a pack of cigarettes. Aside from this guy’s illegal activity of, you know, robbing gas stations, we need to have an intervention for his smoking habits.
Indecent Exposure: Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot outside of a business in Lexington. When a woman parked next to him saw the man in the car, he reportedly gestured towards her. When she went to find the cops, he covered himself up and fled. Luckily they found him by his car and was charged.
Tip of the Week: Every guy wearing a yellow vest ain’t your friend. Cops arrested a 57-year-old man and charged him with breach of trust for allegedly taking money from State Fairgoers looking for a place to park. Obviously when someone wears one of those vests looking like they’re working with a road crew and asks for a few bucks to park, you believe them. Even though the guy got arrested, admittedly, this was a pretty smart play … until he got caught.
