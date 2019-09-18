House of Meth: Authorities nabbed a 60-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman after finding drugs and guns on their property in Lexington. Authorities found over 3,000 grams of meth and a number of guns. This sounds like a terrible version of Breaking Bad, but, ya know, in Lexington.
Car Jack: Cops are searching for a man that stole a truck from a fast food joint in Kershaw County. The suspect reportedly ran up to the driver with a gun and demanded the driver get out. The suspect took a 1995 Chevy truck, which as far as carjacking goes, feels weird that you would snatch a 24-year-old car. That’s like breaking into someone’s home and stealing a fatback TV. Welp, to each his own.
Jorts: Cops are searching for a man that reportedly robbed a dollar store at gun point. The suspect allegedly walked in, pulled the gun out and demanded employees to get on the floor while he grabbed dough out of the register. The suspect was caught on surveillance wearing a grey shirt and jean shorts. Maybe this guy really needed the money to get something a little more fashionable. But I really can’t talk because my life revolves around never wearing anything other than sweatpants ever again.
Tip of the Week: If you’re doing some illegal s#!t, and get caught slipping, you don’t call the cops. This is what happened when a 28-year-old man decided to meet a 21-year-old man to have a weed transaction. Turns out if you have a bunch of frickin’ weed on you, people may want to rob you. The younger suspect basically pulled an Omar from The Wire and robbed the drug dealer, taking his marijuana as well as over $2,000 in cash. Well, the cops found out about it because the “victim” contacted authorities to tell them about the robbery. So, now both of them are arrested.
Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.