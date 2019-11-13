This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Hello Kitty: Cops got a call after someone stole items from a home on English Avenue. The suspect got away with a list of items including a fire pit, rake, leaf blower and a pink Hello Kitty bike. That’s a really cold thing, to take a little girl’s bike. Added bonus: When cops questioned people in the neighborhood, they were told the description of a neighbor being responsible for the theft. How does that work? You gonna have your daughter ride the bike you just stole from your neighbor across the street? Or you could tell her, “Baby, you can ride your bike but don’t go by the house around the corner.”

She Got Crabs: Cops nabbed a 29-year-old woman after she tried to get away with stealing items from a grocery store on Fairfeld Road. The lady tried to put $100 worth of snow crabs in her cart and sneak out without paying. Unfortunately to the hungry people waiting on their seafood dinner, she got caught. Guess you have to look in the cupboard for some sardines if you want something from the ocean.

Happy Birthday: Authorities nabbed a 49-year-old woman after a loss prevention department caught the lady attempting to steal items without paying for them at a store on Garners Ferry Road. The lady tried to get away with stealing makeup and a birthday card. Really? How you gonna steal a birthday card for someone? Could you imagine that guilt trip? Person calls you from jail because they tried to steal something for your birthday. Here’s a note: If you don’t have enough money to cop a card, get some construction paper, markers (the kind that smell like like fruit), Elmer’s glue and macaroni. Do it old school. Problem solved.

Tip of the Week: When you’re being approached by cops, don’t throw any punches (figuratively and literally). A 21-year-old man got nabbed by the cops after walking around downtown Columbia a little slizzard (i.e. drunk) and reportedly punched the officer in the face. Clearly not advisable to do this.