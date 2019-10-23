Dog Fighting: A 32-year-old Columbia man was convicted on a dog fighting charge. He also had a separate conviction this year for distributing and conspiring to distribute coke and heroin. Seems like a lovely fellow. He was reportedly buying, possessing and training dogs with the intent of fighting them. He could face up to five years in prison.
The Chase: Authorities nabbed two suspects after a crash in a stolen car that led to a foot chase with police. The suspects fled authorities and crashed in West Columbia (after hitting several cars along the way) before jumping out of the car and running into a business. The cops apprehended them in the store. Wondering what kind of Yelp review that would generate for your shopping experience.
Pellet Gun: Cops arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly tried to rob someone in the parking lot of a store on Kay Street. The suspect reportedly got into the victim’s car and demanded money, until the victim fought back and was able to grab his gun out the glove box and aim it at the suspect. The victim then held the suspect at gun point until someone called the cops. Turns out the would-be thief only had a pellet gun. That’s almost as bad as old Flintstones cartoons with someone holding up a bank by simply putting their finger in their pockets and pointing it like its a gun.
Baby, Take Me to the Hospital: Authorities spoke to a man that was stabbed at a bar on Claudia Drive. While speaking to the victim at the hospital, he reportedly didn’t have any details on who stabbed him. He even said that, when he realized he was stabbed, he asked his girlfriend to take him to the hospital.
Tip of the Week: If you’re getting locked up several times for the same thing, you may want to rethink your route in life. In the famous words of Notorious BIG, “Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring.” Cops nabbed a 29-year-old man in Elgin for allegedly manufacturing crack (his third offense), possession of coke (third offense) as well as meth (third offense). Cops also found a bulletproof vest, police baton and badge. Maybe he should say it was his outfit for Halloween.
