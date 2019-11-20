This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Bloody Nose: Cops arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly threw a punch at a cop on Harden Street. The puncher reportedly was walking down the street with a bloody nose, drunk and yelling curses to himself. When approached by an officer, he decided to try his boxing skills and it didn’t work. So, that sounds like this guy was 0-2 with his fights that day.

Straight Talk: Cops are searching for a man that robbed a 72-year-old man on Lester Drive. The suspect reportedly ran up on the elderly man with a gun and took his cash and a Straight Talk cellphone. How you going to steal a phone from some guy in his 70s? It’s probably a flip phone. Nobody needs a flip phone in 2019 unless they are in their 70s, a drug dealer needing a burner phone, or a backup for when the inevitable zombie apocalypse comes.

Mistaken Identity: A 36-year-old man called the authorities after being held up by a man on Two Notch Road. The suspect reportedly pulled a gun on the victim and questioned his identity. Once the guy told him who he was, the gunman pulled a “my bad” and let him go. For some reason in my mind I can hear the gunman with a British accent saying, “So sorry for the inconvenience, mate. Have a lovely day.”

Tip of the Week: If you’re going to be bold enough to try and steal items from a clothing store, it may be a good idea to not linger around with the threat of getting caught. A 42-year-old woman was nabbed by the cops when she reportedly put clothing items in her purse while pretending to be a shopper. She even put a fancy belt around her waist as if she walked in with it. She seemed to linger a little too long as loss prevention nabbed her before she could get out. She probably took so long they could’ve even taken a lunch break and she would still be in there after they finished their Popeye’s chicken sammiches (yes, sammiches).

