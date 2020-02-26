Crime Blotter: Birthdate

This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Birthdate: Cops got a call after someone broke into a home in Northeast Columbia. The suspects got away with a birth certificate, clothes, a sleeping bag and $12 in change.

Clean Clothes: Authorities got a call to an apartment in the Irmo area after someone got away with a husband and wife’s clothes out of the dryer. Side note: If this is true, it sucks. But what better way can a wife convince her husband she needs to get an entirely new wardrobe than to conveniently have a load of clothes stolen?

Try Again: Cops are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a store on Garners Ferry Road and stole random items including cartons of cigarettes. The guy must have loved the store, as he’s also accused of breaking in a second time to take more stuff. Usually a thief won’t show back up to the scene of a crime, but it must be the power of nicotine.

Tip of the Week: If someone is trying to flag you down in the parking lot to ask for a cigarette, they don’t want a cigarette. A driver found out the hard way as he was leaving a parking lot on Zimalcrest when a man flagged him down. The suspect reportedly asked for a smoke when someone else ran up to the passenger side with a gun. They used the old cigarette for a car routine. Oldest trick in the book.