What’s (Still) Next: We tried to predict 2020 in Columbia. Then the world changed

Back in late December, Free Times ran a cover package with the headline “2020 Vision: Stories to Follow as a New Decade Dawns in Columbia.” What hilarious hubris.

As time would tell, the clarity of anybody’s vision when it came to what this year would become was fuzzy at best. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt both culture and economy alike, and the renewed Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police continues to reverberate in Columba along with the rest of the country.

As a result, nothing this year has gone the way anybody thought it would as the calendar was about to flip to January.

And so this week, Free Times takes another look at some of the stories we were looking forward to in 2020 — from the City of Columbia’s proposed upgrades to the dilapidated Finlay Park to the outlook for the local food scene, from what is occupying the state Legislature to the state of local development projects.

Here’s hoping our view of the future in July is a little less flawed than it was in December. JORDAN LAWRENCE

Are Finlay Park upgrades and an office tower purchase still on-tap for the City of Columbia?

Municipal governments — particularly those as big as the City of Columbia — are often looking to make upgrades, whether it be to facilities, infrastructure or to recreational amenities.

As it came into 2020, Columbia had a pair of big ticket items that were set to move forward: The $22.5 million purchase of an office tower on Main Street, which would become the central hub for city offices and services; and the start of what would be an $18 million upgrade to aging, battered Finlay Park.

But then COVID-19 happened.

As it has in cities across the nation, the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus has walloped the city’s projected cash flow for the coming year. Columbia City Council’s recently passed budget projects nearly $25 million less revenue than the last full budget year.

So, what about those two big projects the city had planned for 2020? According to city officials, the expensive overhaul of Finlay Park will not begin this year, but the purchase of the office tower on Main Street is still happening.

Once referred to as the “crown jewel” of the city’s expansive park system, Finlay Park — an 18-acre expanse at the corner of Assembly and Laurel streets — has been in a declining state of disrepair for some time. As just one example, the cascading, spiraling fountain at the top of the park on Laurel Street has been shut down for years.

But the city was set to begin an $18 million upgrade this year, one that would have included a reimagined parking lot near Laurel Street; a significant redesign of the park’s pond; the establishment of a pair of picturesque streams; the construction of shelters, restrooms, plazas and a new stage; new waterfall amenities; and the construction of a new, large “destination” playground, with a nearby splash pad, and a number of other features. Those upgrades from the city would be in addition to a potential public-private partnership with the National Whitewater Center, which has been in talks with the city about operating an as-yet-unidentified amenity in the park.

But City Manager Teresa Wilson says the city’s revamp of the park will have to be pushed back for now.

“Unfortunately, because of the financing being based mostly through a hospitality tax bond, and with the unknowns and revenue projections being so unstable right now — H-tax funding, et cetera — we are having to put it on hold until we are able to make more sound decisions based on true revenue projections,” Wilson tells Free Times.

Wilson says she is hopeful the Finlay project could start moving forward next year. But second-term at-large City Councilman Howard Duvall says it could be longer.

“I think it could be two years,” Duvall says of the Finlay upgrades. “I think we are in a situation where it could take two years to get back to a new [fiscal] normal. But, things could happen to where we could get in there sooner.”

Meanwhile, Wilson says the city’s planned purchase of the 12-story building at 1401 Main St. is proceeding. The city has it under contract and it should close on the sale later this year. The plan is to eventually consolidate most of the city’s office staff into that building, rather than having them spread out in leased offices across Columbia.

There are a number of private companies that lease space in the building at 1401 Main, and Wilson indicates that the city will continue to lease space to some of those companies. The continued revenue from that arrangement will make the purchase easier to swallow for the city.

“We are certainly wanting to move toward a closing” on the office building, Wilson says. “With that building, obviously there are other tenants in that facility, and those lease payments would then start coming to the city. We want to continue to be a market driver, even if we have to slow-walk our own entry into the facility from a city offices perspective.” CHRIS TRAINOR

Despite challenges from COVID-19 and nightlife naysayers, Five Points keeps trucking

Maybe more than any of Columbia’s neighborhoods, Five Points relies on the type of congregation that has become impossible during COVID-19.

With bars that range from college party joints to late-night service worker watering holes and many restaurants, the neighborhood and its various events have proven especially susceptible to the strain of the pandemic. March’s annual St. Pat’s in Five Points festival, the Five Points Association’s main funding tool, was cancelled less than two weeks out, and the area’s often headache-inducing parking situation has been transformed into an often eerily empty landscape.

The pandemic comes at an already harried time for the neighborhood’s late-night bars, which have seen their liquor licenses challenged by surrounding neighborhoods that are tired of what they see as an unbridled party culture.

While the summer is a slow time for the neighborhood, it’s also increasingly seen a sense of normalcy return, as Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted restrictions on restaurants, clearing the way for many of the area’s businesses to get back to some form of business. But as COVID-19 case numbers have surged in recent weeks, it’s hard to know how things will progress

“There’s so much uncertainty around every corner,” says Kelsey Hennighan, executive director of the Five Points Association. “I think that there’s just an overwhelming [feeling] of not knowing what’s going to come next. … This has been an invisible quote-unquote ‘disaster.’”

Hennighan says that the mood among the area’s various merchants has been uncertain at times, but a prevailing sense of positivity persists. Many have been forced into differing sales models, which is overall a boon, she reasons.

Kelly Tabor, owner of Good for the Sole Shoes, a shoe store on Saluda Avenue, says he’s developing a website for online sales due to the pandemic.

“All of us have had to change the way we do business,” he says.

If current plans hold, one of the neighborhood’s main groups of patrons, University of South Carolina students, should be returning in the fall. While the spike may bring some worries about that plan remaining in place, USC President Bob Caslen told the university’s Board of Trustees in mid-June that they’re expecting similar case counts in the fall and preparing accordingly. Later last month, he also detailed expectations for student behavior.

Yet Tabor says he’s moving forward with his business under the presumption that students will not be attending in-person classes.

“Not to be pessimistic, but it’s better to be prepared,” he reasons.

The loss of students would be “catastrophic,” says Jon Sears, who has ownership stakes in the neighborhood bars The Cotton Gin, Jake’s, The Bird Dog and Pavlov’s. He’s not ready to speculate on whether that will happen, but he admits he’s growing more concerned for that scenario.

“If it gets to the point where we’re talking about students not coming back … we’re talking about treading water for longer than a few months,” he elaborates.

Steve Cook, the owner of the fine dining spot Saluda’s and the president of the Five Points Association, commends the neighborhood’s small business owners’ abilities to adapt. He says that the struggles Five Points faces are no different than other areas and stresses there’s no “apocalypse” coming.

Overall, though, he worries about what the future holds for businesses in the neighborhood and elsewhere. He says various federal, state and local fixes for COVID have simply stalled things. He advocates for a more aggressive approach, and says shutting down schools would be “surrender.”

“All we’ve done is create a bubble and pushed it down the road, and it’s going to start popping left and right,” Cook posits. “There’s nowhere left to go.”

COVID’s weight on the neighborhood comes after a turbulent couple years. Led by state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, nearby residents have challenged several bars’ liquor license renewals in the district, in many cases winning in court or leading businesses to give up on their licences.

In the most recent battle, iconic college bar Group Therapy and its owner Steve Taneyhill won its April court case against Harpootlian and others to preserve its liquor license. Since then, there hasn’t been another push to challenge a liquor license.

Cook posits that, overall, it may have been a positive for the neighborhood. He says it’s led to better owners and operators running bars, or, in other cases, shifts in models that better balance food service and drinking.

“The reason there was this neighborhood pressure was that things had gotten little out of hand and gotten out of balance,” Cook says. “It’s a fire that had to be lit.”

Sears feels differently. He says the pressure from Harpootlian and his fellows during the COVID pandemic makes things more difficult, and it’s disappointing.

“We’re just trying to get by, we’re just trying to stay in business. To deal with extra pressure and extra stress and everything else, It just really makes things a lot worse,” he says.

The neighborhood still has big things to come, despite the challenges.

A major construction projection on Harden Street is still underway. California-based developer Campus + Main’s project, done in tandem with Columbia company Mashburn Construction, is on track for tenants to begin moving in by the late summer and early fall, company representatives said in an email.

J.P. Scurry, senior vice president at Crosland Barnes Group, a Columbia commercial brokerage company that is handling leasing, writes that they envision the project to encourage “pedestrian activity” while offering shopping and dining services. Scurry declined to name any of the tenants at this time.

“I think this project accomplishes a few things. It brings vibrancy to a block that has very little currently,” he writes.

Hennighan says the neighborhood is increasing its partnership with the University of South Carolina to find ways for students to have different activities with some things shuttered and she says they are still moving forward with the expectation to hold events.

“As a staff and community, we’re planning as if any of these things are going to happen,” she says. “It will allow us to be in a better position to move forward.” DAVID CLAREY

Expanded absentee voting, monument removal fly to the legislative forefront

The ideas of making it easier for South Carolinians to vote and opening a more robust discussion about the troubling history of race connected to monuments on the Statehouse grounds and across the state likely were on the minds of some at the beginning of 2020, even if they weren’t at the forefront of the statewide consciousness at the time.

But the events of this year have now pushed those topics toward the top of the legislative conversation.

Specifically, many lawmakers, particularly Democrats, are pushing for measures to expand absentee voting ahead of the November general election as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and counties — including Richland — struggle to get enough poll workers. Lawmakers approved measures to expand absentee voting before the June primaries, but would need to take action again before the November round of voting.

Meanwhile, the many protests against racial injustice that have come following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota have reignited the debate in South Carolina about monuments to historic figures who have instances of racism in their pasts. Perhaps most prominent in the discussion is the statue of late former S.C. Gov. Ben Tillman, an avowed white supremacist who is memorialized on the Statehouse grounds. It now appears there could be momentum toward removing that marker.

Some lawmakers pushed for the General Assembly to expand absentee voting for November when lawmakers were in Columbia for a late June session. However, as reported by The Post and Courier‘s Jamie Lovegrove, Republican leaders instead chose to delay absentee voting action until September, if COVID-19 is still at-large, which it is widely expected to be.

Democratic state Rep. Ivory Thigpen, of Columbia’s District 79, tells Free Times he wanted the deal to get done in June, but says it must happen in September.

“I don’t see much changing as far as our dealing with this pandemic,” Thigpen says. “We need to be proactive and extend all of the [absentee voting] measures we provided for the primaries to the general election. … The fear out there is real, and people are going to prefer absentee and curbside voting, to limit their contact with individuals, especially those vulnerable populations.”

Lawmakers allowed no-excuse absentee voting for the June primaries.

Meanwhile there continues to renewed momentum in the conversation about monuments with troubling histories as it relates to race. In Charleston, city leaders removed a statue of John C. Calhoun, the late former vice president and ardent supporter of slavery. Also, Republican state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office issued an opinion that the Heritage Act — the 20-year-old law that protects certain historical monuments from being removed or altered — is constitutional, but added that it should not take a two-thirds majority vote from both chambers of the Legislature to remove a monument under that act, but rather a simple majority.

Columbia Democratic state Rep. Seth Rose has called for the removal of the Tillman statue from the Statehouse, and plans to pre-file legislation in December in hopes the matter will be taken up when the new legislative year starts in January.

The lawmaker says he thinks there is a growing sense that Tillman could come down.

“I think it could happen,” Rose tells Free Times. “I feel like there would be bipartisan support in the Legislature to do something. I think most people would agree that Ben Tillman is particularly reprehensible. I do think that there is a temperature to do something.” CHRIS TRAINOR

Promising 2020 for restaurant scene stagnates during COVID-19

Just survive. That’s the common refrain among those in the hospitality industry who Free Times talked to, gathering their thoughts on how the first six months of the year went — and how the rest of the year projects.

What a change a half a year can make.

When Free Times addressed the 2020 outlook for the local restaurant scene in December, optimism was high. Owners and chefs predicted increased sustainability, as the city’s growing culinary profile and broadening tastes would continue to leap forward.

And the year very much started out this way — many owners later reported that sales were high in the first months of the year, typically a slow time for the industry.

Instead restaurants, and the world at large, were struck by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dealing with the state’s temporary shuttering of dining rooms, oft-criticized state-led reopening strategies and the weight of workers’ and customers’ health concerns, the food and drink world has been turned upside down.

It’s a new world order that’s difficult to plan for.

Spotted Salamander chef and owner Jessica Shillato, who Free Times talked to for the initial 2020 story, initially pointed to further entrenching of sustainable and local practices at restaurants, which she happily reports has been going well. Normal food suppliers became disrupted, she details, meaning that restaurants have had to rely more and more on local practices.

She had also reasoned that the city could still grow its profile, but she acknowledges that she hasn’t had a chance to gauge the city’s prestige.

It’s reflective of the unpredictability of the pandemic and its effects on everything, Shillato explains. She previously told Free Times of plans for a second Spotted Salamander location, and explains that the pandemic has stalled that effort, but it’s still in the works.

“I haven’t really thought about [the next six months] honestly. I’m kind of a pessimist … I haven’t really thought past the month of July,” she says. “It’s changed so much since the beginning, I really don’t know. You can’t plan for anything.”

Javier Uriarte, then the top chef at Main Street’s Hendrix, had also suggested that the city’s profile would increase. Now, as he looks toward opening his new upscale restaurant Ratio, says he still believes in the city’s potential, citing its food scene and weather.

“Everyone has had a little more time to focus not just on safety precautions of COVID,” he says. “[I’ve been able to] think about what we can do better to really sit down and talk about what we need to do to improve the restaurant.”

He’s not the only who thinks this way. While things are difficult for existing restaurants, there’s still fresh activity in the scene, realtors report.

Patrick Palmer, director of retail services for commercial real estate firm NAI Columbia, says that his company has done several leases for restaurants and is in negotiations for lease renewals for several “major tenants.”

He says that many of the new leases are for fast-casual style restaurants, rather than full-service white table cloth options.

“The white table cloth is the whole experience. You go to Solstice, Halls, Saluda’s, you go there for the entire experience of dinner,” Palmer elaborates. “That experience wasn’t there when you had social distancing.”

Rox Pollard, vice president and director of the retail services team for Colliers International, echoes Palmer’s point that most new restaurants are in the quick-service realm. He says many are seeking drive through windows.

He reports that some new restaurant deals have stalled due to COVID’s effect on the industry.

“The reason is some restaurant categories in South Carolina have not reopened,” he says.

While the wheels in the industry are clearly still moving, the future remains uncertain. At the end of July, extended unemployment benefits are set to expire, and federal business aid funding is running its course, as well. After that point, many in the industry are worried what happens next.

Indeed, Eddie Wales, owner of Motor Supply Co. Bistro, recently told Free Times he believes that the fall will be a difficult time and will see some restaurants close if conditions don’t improve.

For his part, Pollard says he sees that federal funding through the Paycheck Protection Program was a boon for many restaurants in the short term, but the industry’s future outlook depends on the virus and whether the current surge continues or tails off.

“I don’t know what it looks like for the next six months,” he concludes. DAVID CLAREY

Development continues largely undeterred by COVID-19

COVID-19 largely has not managed to dampen new development in Columbia.

“At this point it’s mostly business as usual with heightened safety precautions limiting contact,” Leslie Clark, vice president of the Carolinas Association of General Contractors said when the outbreak started. “And right now the supply chain seems to be holding its own.”

Contracts already were signed and companies laid out work plans for the summer.

Still, Clark said there has been some slowdown in new activity. Some projects have been pulled or slowed — one of those being the University of South Carolina’s delayed major Campus Village student housing project — but the majority are moving forward.

And state road projects definitely aren’t stopping.

The biggest one in the Midlands, the decade-long, $1.6 billion Carolina Crossroads project to rebuild the Malfunction Junction interchange between I-20 and I-26, has kept moving ahead despite the coronavirus, according to Brian Klauk, the project director for the S.C. Department of Transportation.

“Carolina Crossroads is still on schedule,” Klauk says.

In 2020, the project has continued acquiring buildings and land that will be needed for the widening and constructions of new ramps, Klauk said. SCDOT has estimated that it will spend about $240 million to acquire properties alongside I-26 and I-20.

The project also has is working on a contract for the first of five steps in the project, to complete the design and build a new interchange at I-126 and Colonial Life Boulevard.

At last glance, Clark says SCDOT was reporting gas tax collections returning to pre-COVID levels. Along the coast, perhaps as vacationers opt to drive rather than fly, collections have been even higher.

And the state is now collecting an extra two cents per gallon as of July 1, when the latest tax rate increase went into effect.

Lexington County, on the other hand, opted to hold off asking voters for an extra one-cent sales tax to fund road improvements in its growing communities, citing financial hardship caused by the virus.

Plans by the City of Columbia to expand the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center are in wait-and-see mode, according to former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble, who is serving as a consultant to the proposed project.

Coble said both Experience Columbia, which runs the convention center, and area hotelier Ben Arnold, who has proposed a series of convention-style hotels as part of the effort, think the need for expansion is still there.

“But we can’t make much sense of the numbers until we get back a bit closer to normal,” Coble says of the hospitality-related tax and fee collections needed to fund it.

Work also has continued on two major retail projects in the Midlands. Work was mostly complete on the new REI outdoor store in the BullStreet District before the coronavirus shutdowns, and the company has announced plans to open sometime in August.

Finally, the shortage of office space in the Capital City hasn’t gone away with the virus.

According to Colliers International commercial real estate firm, the Columbia office vacancy rate remains low at 9.24 percent, and new office space is still not being constructed. MIKE FITTS AND JESSICA HOLDMAN