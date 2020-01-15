South Carolina lawmakers always have a big slate in front of them at the outset of a new legislative year. But the 2020 session — which began on Jan. 14 — seems even more loaded than usual in terms of massive issues that could reverberate across the Palmetto State.
This week, reporters from Free Times and The Post and Courier dove into a number of topics that will likely be at the forefront at the Statehouse in coming months. Long-gestating reforms to the state’s K-12 education system are expected to be central to legislative debates during the session, as are questions as to what to do with a nearly $2 billion budget surplus. Lawmakers could also make a decision on whether or not to sell embattled state-owned utility Santee Cooper. At least one state Senator is proposing changes to the controversial manner in which magistrate judges are selected in South Carolina. The University of South Carolina board of trustees is facing heightened legislative scrutiny on the heels of its calamitous selection of new school President Bob Caslen in 2019. And, as is seemingly the case every year, abortion could come up for a bitter debate, as a bill that would outlaw most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy awaits in the Senate.
All told, it should make these first several months of the decade memorable at the Statehouse. — Chris Trainor
South Carolina’s $1.8 billion question
By Adam Benson
There are crumbling roads and interstate traffic jams. Soaring pension costs for state employees. Calls for higher teacher pay and tax relief.
South Carolina’s legislators this year face a prospect never seen before — deciding what to do with an additional $1.8 billion in additional money, which will push the spending plan for state taxes past $10 billion for the first time.
Gov. Henry McMaster wants to send almost a quarter of that back to taxpayers.
His budget, released Jan. 13, would return $250 million as one-time rebates. The amounts would vary depending on taxpayers’ income, ranging from a $50 minimum to a high of $265,000, which only one household in the state would get, according to the governor’s office. In all, an estimated 1.2 million households that meet the minimum tax liability would receive a rebate. McMaster’s proposal also repeats his previous call to cut income taxes, which would reduce what’s sent to state coffers next year by $160 million. Once the five-year phase-in is complete, revenue would be reduced by $860 million annually.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey agrees money should be returned to taxpayers. But he advocates a larger, far more complicated overhaul of the state’s tax code that legislators have talked about for years without getting anywhere. That revamp should include cutting property tax rates that particularly hold back rural counties with little business property to tax, he said.
“I don’t want to do some gimmicky $50 rebate just so you can make a campaign commercial about it,” Massey told reporters, referring to how $67 million was spent in this year’s budget. “I want to make some significant changes. … If we do not do tax reform with that kind of money, we don’t need to talk about it anymore.”
But he’s not at all optimistic that will happen.
“Oh, we’re going to spend all of the money. We just will,” Massey said.
Others wish to see other uses for the surplus funds. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an Orangeburg Democrat, said it’s way past time to boost the pay of state employees, who have received just three cost-of-living increases over the past decade. The most recent, in 2016, was also the largest of the three, at 3.25 percent.
“State employees keep the wheels rolling, and we’ve just got to do better,” she said.
She plans to file a bill that would require legislators to follow the recommendations of a salary study they commissioned in 2015 and tie annual increases to inflation. Every 1 percent increase in salary for state workers costs $21 million. That doesn’t include K-12 teachers, who are paid separately in the budget.
Senate Finance Committee member John Matthews, a Bowman democrat, said any breaks need to be directed at the state’s middle class.
“Working families are falling farther and farther behind and we’ve got to find a way to ease that burden, and from our perspective, we’re going to be talking about tax credits from the bottom up,” Matthews said.
House Majority Leader Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat, said legislators don’t need to talk about tax breaks while there are so many needs across the state, whether it’s widening interstates, building schools or improving safety at state prisons.
“We’ve got to make sure we fix those crumbling buildings and roads,” he said.
Sen. Vincent Sheheen, a Camden Democrat, stressed the surplus is not as big as it seems because rising costs for existing services will eat up much of it. Just paying for existing Medicaid services will cost $130 million more, according to the state’s fiscal experts.
“There’s a false narrative there. The inflationary costs of delivering the services of state government are huge,” Sheheen said. “That [surplus] money will, just through inflationary costs, go very quickly … plus we need more prison guards, plus we need more highway patrolmen, plus we ought to be paying them better because they’re working odd jobs cutting timber and mowing yards when we ought to be treating them with the respect they deserve. It will still be very tight for us to be able to do things like 4K and teacher pay raises.”
Back to school: Another attempt to fix SC’s struggling education system
By Seanna Adcox
State lawmakers will again attempt to fulfill promises made last year to transform an education system that’s fallen to the bottom rungs nationally and is hemorrhaging teachers.
Two things seem to be near-guarantees for 2020 — a second year of substantial hikes in teacher salaries and expanding state-paid, full-day 4-year-old kindergarten statewide.
Both are focal points of Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget recommendations, which he released Jan. 13, and are backed by legislative leaders in both chambers. However, while they agree a pay boost is needed to stem a teacher shortage crisis, there’s disagreement on the amount and how it will be distributed.
McMaster and House leaders want to give every teacher a $3,000 pay boost, costing $211 million, toward what House Speaker Jay Lucas calls the second year of a five-step plan to get teacher pay to the national average. Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree proposes a bigger boost, at $225 million total, but he wants to let districts decide, within certain parameters, how to divvy it up to best meet their classroom needs.
Senators pledge to immediately take up a pared-down version of a bill the House passed last year — which makes changes to teacher preparation, student testing and accountability. Two key additions inserted by a Senate panel, which mostly struck whole sections, would provide earlier summer programs for children struggling to read and tack on five paid work days to teachers’ school year, as an answer to complaints that they lack unencumbered time to plan.
On Jan. 9, Hembree predicted the debate will take less than three weeks before the amended bill is sent back to the House.
But that could be optimistic.
Sen. Mike Fanning, a Great Falls Democrat, is expected to filibuster the bill he says doesn’t make the changes teachers want. And efforts to insert school vouchers that help parents pay for private tuition could derail it entirely.
Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican who’s long advocated the idea, said Jan. 9 he will lead the effort to add the controversial school choice provisions.
If he’s successful, the bill’s likely dead, Hembree said. He’s hopeful senators will keep vouchers out of the main bill and deal with them in a separate measure expected to advance to the full Senate Education Committee later this month.
Even if the big bill does manage to pass the Senate, making it to the governor’s desk will require the House and Senate to reach an agreement on their vastly different versions.
“The conference committee will be absolutely fascinating,” Hembree said.
Meanwhile, House leaders say they’ll start work next week on Plan B, which includes legislation putting the pre-kindergarten expansion into state law.
Education bills prefiled by Lucas include pieces of the big bill that senators have already struck, such as a “teacher bill of rights” that, among other things, guarantees teachers 30 minutes daily of duty-free time; and additional ethics rules for school board members.
Another bill would eliminate the four state-standardized tests not required by federal law. Senators want to eliminate three but keep the U.S. history exam in high school.
Teachers complain they spend too much time testing students instead of actually teaching them. But many of the tests they complain about are required by their district, not the state, as a way to prepare them for the high-stakes end-of-year tests. The new House bill seeks to limit the add-ons by both restricting the number — one extra kind of test, taken up to three times during the school year, though the district could seek an exemption — and requiring that parents be informed in writing of the results each time.
That idea likely has a good chance at passage, as reducing the barrage of testing is an idea that McMaster and senators support – and it doesn’t cost the state any money.
‘Fetal heartbeat’ bill gets attention even with slim chances of passage
By Chris Trainor
No matter what issues take top billing each legislative session, abortion inevitably finds its way into the discussion and becomes a topic of significant debate at the Statehouse.
Last year, the state House passed a bill that would ban abortion in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The measure could effectively ban abortions since a heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Last fall, a version of what’s commonly called the “fetal heartbeat” bill passed out of the state Senate’s Medical Affairs Committee, pushing the bill to the Senate floor for a possible showdown this session.
However, the possibility of the bill getting through the Senate and eventually to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk — the Republican governor has indicated he’d sign the measure — seemingly hit a barrier on Jan. 9, when Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told reporters he doubted the fetal heartbeat bill could garner enough support in the Senate.
“We don’t have the votes,” Massey said.
Massey, who favors the bill, said in order to prevent Democrats from being able to filibuster the measure, Republicans need 26 votes in the 46-member Senate. He noted Republicans were not able to get to 26 votes during another abortion bill debate two years ago.
“If you look at where the votes were two years ago, not much has changed in the makeup [of the Senate],” Massey said. “In fact, if anything has changed, it’s gotten worse for us in that [Democratic Columbia Sen.] Dick Harpootlian wasn’t in the Senate then, and we had a lieutenant governor presiding over the Senate who could break tie votes then, and we don’t have that now.”
In 2018, Harpootlian won the Senate seat that was previously held by longtime Republican state Sen. John Courson.
But despite Massey’s prediction about the Senate’s temperature for the debate, supporters on either side of the abortion issue have indicated they are going continue to push, especially considering this is an election year for both the House and Senate.
Holly Gatling, executive director of the longstanding pro-life organization South Carolina Citizens for Life, says the group will use the specter of the ballot box to encourage lawmakers to pass the fetal heartbeat bill. All 170 seats in the Legislature are up for election in 2020.
“This is an election year, and this is a platform issue,” Gatling says. “I think that Republicans or anyone who runs on the pro-life platform and isn’t going to vote pro-life is going to have some serious complications with constituents. In politics, a week can be an eternity. There is plenty of time to get those votes together.”
Meanwhile, Ashley Lidow, the associate director of policy at the pro-choice Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, says, despite Massey’s thoughts that the fetal heartbeat bill might not make it through the Senate, her organization will remain vigilant.
“We are going to be on high alert all session,” Lidow says. “We are not going to stop organizing, not going to stop educating the populace on how dangerous this bill is. If and when the Legislature brings it up to the Senate floor, we’ll be right there supporting those who are trying to defeat the bill.”
USC board facing big changes after presidential search
By Andy Shain
A lot of powerful people at the Statehouse are unhappy with the University of South Carolina board.
The leader of the Senate.
The leader of the House.
The party leaders in the House.
A senator whose district includes the university.
And there’s more.
State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Columbia Republican who leads the House higher education budget panel, admonished USC board chair John von Lehe at a hearing recently, asking how he expected to remain a trustee with all the school’s problems.
Finlay cited the amount of unfinished maintenance projects and other cost issues, but the Legislature’s targeted exasperation at USC truly comes from the troubled presidential search that tested the patience of supporters and critics of the board’s final choice, former West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.
Depending on your point of view, the retired three-star general either endured insulting indecision on the part of the trustees, as campus protests left Caslen hanging for three months, or he won a big college job despite limited higher education experience outside of a military academy.
Either way, USC’s board is facing the chopping block.
Separate bills in the House and Senate would cut the number of trustees, now set at 20, nearly in half after removing all the current board members. The state’s largest college would have its smallest board under either of the proposals.
Lawmakers look serious about getting something done quickly.
A House subcommittee moved forward its USC board-trimming bill nearly a week even before the session started Jan. 14. A Senate panel meeting on Jan. 15 is expected to follow suit.
USC’s trustees want to keep their jobs. They argue that the school is flourishing with rising enrollment and robust development. Trustees mention how they hired consultants to improve training and strengthen rules to avoid conflicts of interest.
But they even get criticized by lawmakers for approving the contract of football coach Will Muschamp with such a hefty buyout clause ($19 million-plus) that made any thoughts of firing him after a losing season a non-starter.
Even if the board-slicing bills don’t reach Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk this year, USC trustees are facing protests in other ways.
Seven trustees are up for re-election later this year. But in a sign of frustration, four incumbents are facing challengers. That’s happened only once in three previous elections within the Legislature since 2014.
Gamecock fans know Muschamp is facing a make-or-break year on the football field.
So are USC’s trustees at the Statehouse.
Lawmakers waiting to see sale offers for state-owned Santee Cooper
By Jamie Lovegrove
A long-awaited report from South Carolina’s Department of Administration about the potential ramifications of selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper is expected to hit lawmakers’ desks, possibly within a matter of weeks.
As state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey put it: “When that report gets issued, it’s going to suck all the oxygen out of the room for a period of time.”
The report will lay out the bids from private utilities to either purchase or manage Santee Cooper and consider the economic impact on the state of each offer, as well as examine options for reforming the utility if the state decides not to sell it.
Some lawmakers, particularly conservatives, have been chomping at the bit for years to privatize the agency — an effort that got new life after Santee Cooper played a key role as the minority partner in the failed, multi-billion dollar V.C. Summer nuclear project.
Gov. Henry McMaster has been a top proponent for selling the utility, while some lawmakers in Santee Cooper territory have been far more wary of the prospect.
Most legislators, however, say they are approaching the topic with an open mind and will let the guidance in the Department of Administration’s report dictate their next steps.
When the multi-year debate will ultimately conclude remains up in the air.
“We need to get it right rather than get it early,” said state Sen. John Matthews, a Bowman Democrat.
Fixing oversight of SC judges and sheriffs
By Joseph Cranney
Last year saw a string of some of South Carolina’s most powerful law enforcers accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold. Other revelations laid bare an uneven system of justice, where judges escaped scrutiny or abused the bench.
The revelations, exposed by The Post and Courier, prompted new calls for more accountability for South Carolina’s sheriffs and other proposals that would amount to the most sweeping changes to the state’s judicial system in two decades.
Now, the issues are largely in the hands of legislators. But not everyone is convinced there’s a sense of urgency. John Crangle, the former Common Cause director, is urging reforms to the state’s oversight of sheriffs. But he says that effort may take years.
“Politicians generally don’t like changes to their cages,” he says.
Another push for increased scrutiny of South Carolina’s more than 300 magistrate judges has gained more traction.
Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican, filed legislation in December that would bolster the required training among magistrates, many of whom are not lawyers. It would also add a layer of scrutiny to their appointments, which Davis and others have decried as a process rife with politics.
The concerns were laid bare in a joint investigation published by The Post and Courier and ProPublica in November.
Unlike any other state, South Carolina allows state senators to hand pick magistrates with almost no oversight. And in no fewer than a dozen counties, that decision lies in the hands of a single politician, the newspaper investigation found.
Davis’ proposal would eliminate that practice, requiring each magistrate appointment to also receive sign-off from House representatives in each delegation. That would bring South Carolina closer to Virginia, the only other state in the nation where the legislature directly elects judges.
“The status quo only gets changed when people demand it and when people see the need to reform,” Davis said when he filed his legislation.
Among another group of powerful county officials, South Carolina sheriffs, misconduct has also piled up. No fewer than 14 of the state’s sheriffs have been accused of breaking laws in the past decade, including several in recent weeks.
On Jan. 8, suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty to misconduct and embezzlement charges. The next day, the suspended sheriff in Chester County, Alex “Big A” Underwood, was hit with state indictments alleging public corruption, conspiracy and other misconduct. He faces similar charges in federal court.
Those sheriffs and others were profiled in “Above the Law,” a 2019 Post and Courier investigation. Much of the misconduct among sheriffs involved the elected law enforcers stealing or misspending public money.
Crangle’s proposal aims to reign in those habits by bolstering whistleblower protections and requiring a semi-regular inspection of each sheriff’s office by the state inspector general.
Crangle said he approached leaders of the state House of Representatives and Senate about his proposal. He hasn’t heard back.
“There’s never a sense of urgency about reform,” he says. “The legislators don’t feel they’re implicated in this, because they’re not the ones who are being prosecuted.”
Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.