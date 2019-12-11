Sneaker Culture in Columbia Continues to Grow — Just Like Everywhere Else

There are people in Columbia who will go to what some might consider unwise lengths to cop a particularly desirable pair of sneakers.

“The craziest thing I’ve ever heard was somebody selling their car to cop a pair of shoes,” offers Robert Ford, an avid collector who lives in the city. “Literally outside of the mall, they handed over their keys to get a pair of Yeezys from someone.”

“I heard he gave up the keys in the parking lot,” Ford continues. “Granted, it wasn’t a new car, but a car nonetheless, and certainly worth more than a pair of shoes.”

Indeed, sneaker culture — an increasingly visible phenomenon that’s been investigated, marveled at and hot-taked by publications ranging from The Atlantic to Deadspin to Business Insider and beyond — is alive and well in Columbia. And while you don’t have to go to lengths as extreme as giving up your car to get an enviable pair, such stories have become persistent and oft-repeated urban legends among folks like Ford, reflections of a culture that shows no signs of losing momentum.

This is as true here in Soda City as it is in New York or Los Angeles.

But how did this whole sneaker craze start? For most, Michael Jordan is ground zero for the culture’s genesis. Back in the day, players primarily wore Chuck Taylors, the flat-footed shoes that go with everything. They were about simplicity and efficiency, not a player’s personality.

Enter Jordan, who came to the NBA’s Chicago Bulls in 1984, originally wanting to throw his shoe endorsement to Adidas. But after a meeting with scrappy upstart Nike, Jordan changed his mind — in large measure because Nike agreed to invest a million dollars in advertising with a TV spot helmed by an up-and-coming director named Spike Lee.

The popular emergence of hip-hop in the ’80s and ’90s helped sneaker culture grow even more prevalent: The Beastie Boys rocked Nike Air Force 1s and Pumas in pictures and covers of albums; Run-D.M.C. created an anthem for its shoe brand of choice with “My Adidas”; and LL Cool J’s first song “Radio” boasted a 12-inch cover with the rapper wearing a red Kangol hat and a pair of Jordan 1s.

Hip-hop became its own fashion arena, one where rap videos replaced runways and Jordans became the elite brand.

“I think that sneakers, Jordans in particular, are symbols of status,” Ford says. “Growing up in Charleston, the sneakers you wore gave you a seat at the cool kids’ table.

“Once I was old enough to buy them on my own, I made up for lost time,” he continues. “In a weird way it was my way of saying that I made it. It’s a rite of passage type thing.”

And as sneaker culture has expanded nationally, it has expanded here, too.

“Sneaker culture in Columbia has grown a lot from where things were a few years ago,” Ford observes. “At one point folks would have to travel to be a part of the culture, but as buying/selling forces its way into pop culture, you see more people in the city wearing kicks, and kids are even getting involved in the entrepreneurial aspect of it.”

Once upon a time your only options for getting a new pair of kicks were analog — you had to get to a store and cop them. Now, there are a litany of online retailers where one can shop, and apps like StockX, SNKRS and GOAT, tools that allow collectors and sellers to send shoes to a middle-man company that verifies and authenticates the shoes so users can buy with confidence. It also takes away the struggle of waiting in lines when new shoes release and ensures you can find whatever kicks you want.

Such advancements help those in smaller markets like Columbia, allowing local folks to buy shoes from far away without having to travel to get them.

But physicality remains a big part of the appeal for many sneakerheads. Even with the options presented by apps and other online retailers, people still love to find shoes the old-fashioned way. It’s similar to the intersecting culture of hip-hop and its emphasis on digging through record crates, both for listening and for sampling — the quest for a great find is often a huge part of the fun.

For those who get swept up in the culture, there is always that first shoe.

“The first pair that really kicked off my habit were the Infrared 6s. Favorite Jordan of all time,” Ford admits.

Released in 1991, that Jordan design has been reissued at least six times. When the Infrareds were released again in 2019, Ford bought two pairs — one to wear and one to sit on.

Buying two pairs of shoes at once may seem silly to some, but it’s crucial for those seeking to show off their shoes and collect (or re-sell) them, explains sneaker enthusiast and frequent flipper Theron Jamison.

“I appreciate the touch, feel, fit and smell of a great sneaker,” Jamison explains. “I enjoy stepping out in a fresh pair, conversing with fellow sneaker heads about the culture and what’s in their collections. Usually from these conversations, other [common] interests such as music and comic books emerge. I have met some of the coolest people in sneaker stores and release day lines. I even dabble in the ‘resell’ market, which means that I have acquired kicks and resold them at a remarkable profit, only to go and buy more sneakers.”

Indeed, in-demand sneakers have become more than collectibles — they’re investment opportunities, stocks that you can throw in your closet and wait for them to become even more rare, maximizing profits if you choose to re-sell them.

Take for instance the Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scott edition. They are brown with a hint of cream and they sport a backward Nike swoosh. As of Dec. 9, the most recent pair sold on StockX went for $1,549. If you got them in a raffle — often used by primary retailers to decide who can buy high-demand sneakers — the retail cost was $190, meaning that last seller on StockX made a more than 87 percent profit.

This potentially lucrative endeavor continues to draw in more people interested in flipping.

“I introduced my son to the sneaker game and have nephews that are heavily involved,” Jamison says. “One thing that I always suggest to them is to see the business side of the sneaker culture.

“The resell sneaker market is estimated to be at $2 billion,” he continues, quoting a figure that Business Insider reported this summer could rise to $6 billion, according to estimates from the brokerage firm Cowen & Co. “It is imperative to teach them the business side of the game and being less of a consumer. I try to take my experiences in the culture and serve as a plug so that they can push the culture forward and possibly create an avenue for themselves.”

Another aspect of sneaker culture that some locals gravitate toward is the opportunity they create to shop local and support non-chains. The majority of the big brands like Nike and Adidas have boutique releases that they allocate to smaller, independent stores.

“I support APB and Bluetile [Skateshop],” offers local shoe enthusiast Julian De Castro, namechecking two such local establishments. “I found some solid shoes at APB: Acronym Air Force 1s, Levi’s [denim Jordan 4s], Kendrick Lamar Cortezes, and some Japanese streetwear.”

Castro, originally from Missouri, has traveled around in search of especially dope shoes. He believes that Columbia’s scene is just as competitive as many of the other places he’s been to.

“The scene seems normal to me,” he offers. “It seems similar to the shops and areas I frequented in the Baltimore area. For a smaller store, Cola Kicks seems to have a good selection. If I had to compare Cola Kicks’ selection to [Richmond’s] Round Two or [New York’s] Kith, it’s definitely more of a Round Two.”

Jamison also thinks the Columbia scene is trending in the right direction.

“The sneaker culture in Columbia will continue to grow as the city grows,” he says. “When I was growing up, it was cool to see a person from New York or Philadelphia come to the South and share their fashion that was popular in their respective cities. Today, the youth can travel and see the world without leaving the city via the internet.

“They can see what’s fresh in other cities, and if it appeals to them they can adopt fashion from Japan, California or Australia or follow their own style and be influencers to people in other regions. I also think that the chain stores such as DTLR, Jimmy Jazz, Champs, Foot Locker and Finish Line have realized that — as Andre 3000 said at the Source Awards — Columbia has ‘something to say’ as it relates to the sneaker culture. This is evident as more exclusive sneakers have released here.”

Inside and outside of Columbia, it seems safe to say that sneaker culture will continue to grow. There will always be a ball player with shoe brands that kids want to emulate, and more popular musicians who get in on the sneaker game, too. Previous generations loved Jordans, and now kids are rocking LeBrons or Currys.

But it’s about more than just wearing what your favorite player dunks in. Increasingly, it’s about forging your own unique identity — finding that right, rare shoe that expresses what you want to say to everyone who sees you walking down the street.

“It’s a great way to show off your personal style,” Ford says, “and make statements about who you are.”