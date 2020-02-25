Once considered the favorite, Joe Biden limps into SC primary

South Carolina was supposed to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s “firewall” as he sought the Democratic nomination for president.
But it increasingly seems as if there is the potential that it could be the place where his political house burns down.
The former longtime Delaware U.S. senator, who served two terms as vice president under Barack Obama, is staggering into South Carolina after a series of underwhelming performances in other early voting states. He finished fourth in the Iowa caucus, fifth in the New Hampshire primary, and second in the Feb. 22 Nevada caucus.
Simply put, Biden — long thought to be a favorite among African American voters in South Carolina, the first significantly racially diverse state in the primary cycle — needs a win in South Carolina.
And, because of a number of factors nationally — the energy behind progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders’ surge, the massive amounts of money billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is shoveling into the race, the debate stage showmanship of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, etc. — it now seems as if a big win in South Carolina might be crucial to jumpstart Biden’s run for the presidency.
Columbia political operative Amanda Loveday, the former director of the state Democratic Party, is a longtime Biden supporter and an adviser for the former vice president’s super PAC. She stresses that winning South Carolina is now of paramount importance.
“He has to win here,” she says bluntly. “We’re his home state, for lack of a better description. … His stronghold has always been minority communities and I think he will do well. I think he has to come here and win handily.”
Unlike other early voting states, particularly heavily white Iowa and New Hampshire, a considerable portion of the Democratic voting bloc in the Palmetto State is African American. Black voters make up 60 percent of the Democratic electorate here.
But some politicos think Biden might have placed too big a bet on the Palmetto State.
Democratic consultant Tyler Jones, who has advised on many campaigns, including Democrat Joe Cunningham’s 2018 upset win the 1st Congressional District, says there is now massive pressure for Biden to win in South Carolina.
“It is do or die for Biden,” says Jones, who worked on former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign before the Texan dropped out in November. “He has to not just win here, but win convincingly here, to move on. It’s as simple as that. One of the downsides of the ‘firewall’ narrative for him is that he’s got to win here. The bar has been set very high for him here. I think he contributed to that. So, now he has to produce.”
Biden has seen his lead in South Carolina all but evaporate over the last nine months. In May 2019, a Post and Courier/Change Research poll showed the former vice president with a whopping 31-point advantage, polling at 46 percent to Sanders’ 15 percent.
However, in a Feb. 19 Change Research poll on behalf of the Democratic group the Welcome Party, Sanders and Biden were tied at 23 percent apiece, with billionaire businessman Tom Steyer next at 20 percent and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15 percent.
Some of Biden’s decline in South Carolina can certainly be attributed to the efforts of Sanders, the democratic socialist from Vermont who has shined in early states and has been hell bent on performing better in the Palmetto State than he did in 2016, when he was crushed here by Hillary Clinton.
But the impact of Steyer — and the possibility that he will capture African American and moderate voters that might otherwise have found their way to Biden — is undoubtedly a factor. The billionaire, who performed poorly in Iowa and New Hampshire, has planted his flag in South Carolina, pouring money into TV commercials, internet ads, mailers and billboards in the Palmetto State.
He also has raised eyebrows in the way he has aggressively courted African American voters, and has come under fire for hiring influential African American leaders as advisers.
“I think it’s clear that what Steyer is doing is not investing, he’s paying people off,” Brady Quirk-Garvan, the former Charleston County Democratic Party chairman, recently told The Post and Courier. “I understand how that’s a fine line but it’s clearly one that’s been crossed here.”
Longtime Democratic state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, of Orangeburg, was hired as a senior adviser for Steyer’s campaign in South Carolina. She tells Free Times she was attracted to Steyer’s commitment to fight climate change and his philanthropy, among other things, calling him a “real businessman” with “a heart for the least of these.”
She bristles at the idea that there is something untoward about Steyer sinking money into seeking black votes in South Carolina.
“I’ve been engaged in this for over 20 years with these presidential primaries,” says Cobb-Hunter, who is the longest-tenured active member of the S.C. House. “Steyer is the only Democratic candidate who has come into South Carolina and made this many investments in communities of color, in black media, in black radio, in events and all of the stuff he has been doing. The investments that have filtered down to vendors in the black community is unprecedented.”
Biden will also likely lose votes from some moderate Democrats to Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg, who polled fifth and sixth, respectively, in a Feb. 18 national Marist Poll. Buttigieg, in particular, has shown strength, winning the most delegates in the Iowa caucus and placing second in New Hampshire, though some polls have suggested he could struggle connecting with black voters in South Carolina.
Jones, the longtime political consultant, thinks a standout Steyer performance in South Carolina is not likely to propel the billionaire toward the Democratic nomination in the long run. But he does think it would have the side effect of helping Sanders and hamstringing Biden.
“My concern about a Tom Steyer win here is that, if Tom Steyer does well in South Carolina then Bernie Sanders does well in South Carolina,” says Jones, who, as of Feb. 19, had not yet decided who he would vote for in the primary. “There’s no way around that. Tom Steyer is taking African American votes away from Joe Biden, who is leading, and bringing him down in the polls.
“There’s no chance [Steyer] is going to be the nominee. So I don’t know why South Carolina would risk our reputation as a state that picks presidents and vote for a vanity candidate who has no path to the nomination.”