If you’re a member of your neighborhood Facebook group or Nextdoor, you’re familiar with the different kinds of posts about crime.
There’s “My car was rifled through last night,” followed by a chorus of “Did you report it?” and “Did you leave it unlocked?” (with the “you idiot” either implied or explicitly stated). There’s “Were those gunshots I just heard?” There’s “I saw a guy walking around the neighborhood.” There’s an entire genre of doorbell camera and surveillance video footage, where people post photos of others who may or may not be engaged in illegal activity, and others chime in to comment on their appearance and behavior.
And then there are the meta posts fretting about the crime.
One Midlands woman posted recently on Nextdoor wondering whether she’d moved to a safe place.
“Everything we read about [this neighborhood] before we moved in said it was one of the most desirable and lowest crime areas in Lexington County. … Is this accurate information? It seems like there have been half a dozen reported ‘sounds’ of gunshots reported in the last five weeks.”
Everywhere you turn on neighborhood social media, it seems, someone is worried about becoming a victim.
“Sure, Nextdoor has some amusing low-level griping, missing pets and used furniture for sale,” wrote columnist Joel Stein recently. “But mostly Nextdoor is a local news show anchored by every neighborhood’s George Zimmerman. Nextdoor’s popular posts all come from the ‘Crime & Safety’ section, where the rule is not merely that ‘if it bleeds it leads.’ It also leads if it’s a fuzzy image from a Ring doorbell security camera that, if you squint, is vaguely in the shape of a meth-addled rapist.”
Nextdoor has steadily grown its American audience and in the midst of an international expansion, with more than 236,000 neighborhoods listed in the service. In the Columbia area, Nextdoor lists 221 neighborhoods. “Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities,” the company writes on the “About” section of its website.
Neighborhood Facebook pages are booming, too. Some local ones, like Rosewood Neighbors and Citizens of the Town of Irmo, SC, have gained repute beyond their residents.
As your neighbors online are no doubt reminding you, crime often rises in the summer. But the rise of neighborhood social media may make us seem less safe than we actually are.
And when people don’t feel safe, it can have consequences for their neighbors. Nextdoor has had to respond to accusations that it’s a haven for racial profiling; in 2015, it created guidelines for posts in its “Crime” sections to cut down on profiling.
In reality, most of us are statistically safer than we used to be. Across the country, crime rates have dropped dramatically, and continue to decline. According to the Pew Research Center, the two main measures of crime in the U.S. — the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports and the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey — “both show a substantial decline in the violent crime rate since it peaked in the early 1990s.” Property crime, too, has dropped dramatically: “FBI data show that the rate fell by 50 percent between 1993 and 2017, while BJS reports a decline of 69 percent during that span. Property crime includes offenses such as burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft, and it is generally far more common than violent crime.”
South Carolina follows national trends, with property crime and violent crime both peaking in the ’90s and falling steadily ever since.
As for Columbia — well, crime has fallen here too, for what it’s worth. The FBI warns against comparing cities’ crime rates, given the many factors that influence crime — but the six counties that make up the Midlands area recently ranked 25th in the nation when it comes to violent crime. However, relative to past years, the violent crime rate in the region has dropped and continues to drop. Crime is lower in Columbia than it was a decade ago.
At the same time, polls repeatedly show people think crime is worse than ever.
And while the overall trends may be positive, if you take a look at the Richland County Sheriff Department’s RAIDS or the Columbia Police Department’s crime mapping system, the maps are still cluttered with reported incidents of crime.
On neighborhood social media, concern about local crime can reach a fever pitch.
The police see it happening, says Chris Morris, supervisor of the Community Response Team for the Columbia Police Department’s South Region. His team monitors neighborhood social media, with people often tagging the Community Response Team officer assigned to their region in comment threads online.
“What we’ve seen is you may have three or four people talking about one incident; now it seems like it’s four incidents, depending on which part of the feed picked up on it,” Morris says. “So sometimes that starts getting the narrative twisted.”
Morris says he and his officers will sometimes step in to correct the record, which is a plus of social media.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Morris is a fan of neighborhood Facebook groups.
“I think it’s good on that level: We can quell a lot of things,” he says. “People talking on the street, we’re not going to hear it, but this is out in the open, we can see it, we can react to it, then do what we’re supposed to be doing is engaging with the community. It helps build the trust when you can talk to an officer personally about something.”
Scott Nuelken is one of the moderators of Rosewood Neighbors, a notoriously rabble-rousing, motor-mouthed local neighborhood group. (This writer recently moved out of Rosewood.) Nuelken says the page can be valuable, though he’s aware of the pitfalls, particularly when it comes to racial profiling.
“For the times when there really is a little bit of a crime spree, which is really kids just doing kid stuff, it’s fantastic for ‘Be on the lookout for three or four kids, I just saw them rummaging in the backyard,’” Nuelken says. “Those posts happen and I think those posts absolutely have legitimacy.
“Now, saying you see a black male walking down the street, there’s no place for those posts,” adds Nuelken, who is white. “Unfortunately, I think there’s some people who don’t feel victimized enough so they need to come up with that to feel like they’re part of the conversation. There’s some very specific examples, actually three of them, who are banned from the Facebook group that did nothing but that fear mongering. If you’d call them to task on it, they’d lash out.”
Moderating comments at those times can be difficult.
“What happens generally is somebody in the mod team will take a screenshot and then we’ll have a discussion on whether we think that thread is appropriate,” he says. “Ninety percent of the time we just lock the thread and we don’t delete it. We want full transparency; we don’t want someone saying, ‘You guys are just silencing concern in the neighborhood.’”
Knowing how much to react to perceived crime is a constant topic on neighborhood social media. (On Rosewood Neighbors, “Call it in!” is a joke that arose from people telling others to call in minor incidents.)
“You should call the police anytime you feel uncomfortable,” one Columbia resident recently advised a neighbor on Nextdoor.
Matthew McCoy, an investigator with the Columbia Police Department’s Violent Crimes Against Persons department, largely agrees.
“‘Uncomfortable’ is kind of an ambiguous word, but if you think you need us, we’d rather you call,” McCoy says. “I think we get under-called for things that happen.”
“We’re specially trained to analyze a scenario,” he adds. “Just because someone calls 911 anonymously and says, ‘There’s a man walking down the street, I don’t like him.’ … These guys that work certain areas know their frequent flyers. They know the guy’s been locked up for auto break-ins, has just gotten out of jail. If they see him in the area, now we’re getting to reasonable suspicion. But if Mr. Smith’s just walking his dog, having his 2 a.m. stroll down the street, they may talk to him, say, ‘Hey, sir.’ When you make contact with the community, you treat everyone with that respect.”
But others say encounters with the police aren’t neutral. The last few years have brought national focus to incidents of white people calling the cops on black people doing non-criminal things — cooking out in an Oakland, California, park; selling water on a hot day; swimming in a pool. “At the core of each incident is white Americans’ deep suspicion and mistrust of their black neighbors,” wrote two Slate writers in a 2018 article entitled “In America, calling 911 is still a privilege of being white.”
Nuelken, too, worries about the chilling effect of people of color having to justify themselves to the authorities after someone calls the police.
“Stereotyping people without having any idea what they’re doing does more to damage community relations than anything else,” he says.
Debbie McDaniel used to own Revente and Sid and Nancy, two Five Points consignment shops, and is an active Rosewood community member.
“I cannot imagine living anywhere else,” she says of her neighborhood.
“I’m going to knock on some wood, because we’ve only had one incident” in years of living in Rosewood, she says: Several years back, her husband’s trailer was stolen. In general, she says, there’s not much crime around her. But you wouldn’t necessarily know that from the Facebook page.
“Sometimes I just scroll through, ‘cause some of it gets so fricking ridiculous,” McDaniel says of Rosewood Neighbors. “I hate that it puts fear in people that is not really valid.”
One thing that upsets her is when people post about others, ignoring that they’re actually neighbors in real life. Rosewood’s only murder in the past year was of a woman named Joan Staub, whose roommate was accused of the killing. When people discuss the killing online, McDaniel is often at pains to remind everyone that Staub’s friends and family are members of the neighborhood.
For McDaniel, the best option may lie in even smaller social networks. She says she set up a private Facebook group for just two blocks on her street, a tight-knit little community of people who actually know each other. When they’re going out of town or having a party, they let others know.
And Morris, the Community Response Team supervisor, talks up the department’s Front Porch Roll Call program, where community members host police meet-and-greets at their houses. They’re a good foil to neighborhood social media, because they encourage people to actually meet their neighbors in real life.
As for people worried about crime — or worried about how their concerns will be perceived, Morris has a simple reminder:
“You don’t have to put on Facebook that you called [the police].”
