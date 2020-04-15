BullStreet was ready for a big spring, but then COVID-19 sent Columbia home

For the BullStreet District, this was supposed to be the spring when the ball started to roll downhill.

REI, the first major national retailer to come to the oft-discussed downtown development, was almost set to open — crews are finishing the building’s interior — and the rest of the development’s retail-focused section has been readied for other companies to join the big-deal outdoor co-op.

The $5 million project to bring Smith Branch Creek out of the huge pipes where it has run across the former South Carolina Department of Mental Health site for decades is nearing fruition. The creek now meanders across much of the site, with grasses, trees and trails being placed nearby.

But then came the coronavirus and the slowdown that has gripped the nation and much of the world, the Capital City and BullStreet included.

No new retailers — beyond a Starbucks and the Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, both of which are slated for 2021 — have been announced, as businesses everywhere scramble to find their footing amid the crisis. In February, before the pandemic, Bone-In Barbeque, the development’s lone restaurant, shuttered after a brief attempt to pivot into special events.

REI, which had been hiring staff, has put off its opening indefinitely. And, with Gov. Henry McMaster having enacted a statewide stay-at-home order, there won’t be any event to celebrate the new 20-acre city park surrounding the Smith Branch Creek any time soon.

No new opening date has been set for the Columbia Fireflies baseball team, which plays at BullStreet’s Segra Park. The baseball season, like other sports across the world, is on hold.

A virus-triggered national recession seems likely, with retailers and hospitality businesses seeming to bear the brunt of the slowdown.

How will these grinding gears impact BullStreet, the former state Department of Mental Health site that the Hughes Development Corporation has been in the process of reshaping onto a modern, mixed-use downtown district for years now?

The City of Columbia is committed to roughly $100 million in public investment for the 181-acre site, which included the construction of Segra Park, infrastructure and still-to-be-constructed parking garages.

Robert Hughes, CEO of BullStreet’s Greenville-based developer, acknowledges that the coronavirus shutdown has stalled plans in the short term to unveil attractions the company hopes will draw more folks to the downtown site.

But he emphasizes that work continues on overarching plans and projects slated for the site, despite the coronavirus, and ongoing construction, deemed essential business under McMaster’s stay at home order, carries on

“Development is not slowing down, construction is not slowing down,” Hughes says. “BullStreet is going to be making a lot of progress over these quiet months and then as soon as everyone can come out and enjoy, they are going to see a whole lot of change, a whole lot of new things inside the district.”

Retail Lockdown

In recent months, construction crews have been readying parts of BullStreet for retail action. Streets and other infrastructure have been put in place, and potential building sites have been cleared.

After earlier efforts to launch with numerous retailers at once unraveled, Hughes Development has been actively recruiting new potential tenants. REI was poised to be the first big win in that effort, centering the district’s retail with the first Midlands location of the high-end camping and hiking store.

Right now, it’s all done really, except the opening. The company’s sign has been added to the exterior of the new building, and trees have been planted to beautify the new parking area.

In the parlance of the shopping center trade, REI is expected to act as the anchor store, encouraging others to come to the site. But now no one knows when the store will actually open.

The company has closed all 162 of its stores nationwide until further notice because of the coronavirus. No new plans have been set for the Columbia location, according to REI spokeswoman Caitlin Goettler.

Robert Hughes tells Free Times that some companies he and his team have spoken with during the crisis are putting expansion plans on the shelf, choosing to focus on protecting their existing operations. But he adds that other companies feel secure enough to think about how they will seek growth again in a year or two.

“Everyone’s feeling the effects of this slightly differently,” Hughes says.

For some national retailers already limping along, the coronavirus shutdown might be a threat to their existence. According to The Wall Street Journal, chains such as JC Penney, Macy’s and J.Crew are tapping into lines of credit, with debt payments looming and little cash coming in. Even after the coronavirus crisis lifts, a cash crunch could rein in expansion plans for some companies.

Indeed, the end of the pandemic might not mean immediate relief for retailers. According to the Journal, retail traffic has not come roaring back in countries such as China and South Korea where the coronavirus has peaked, instead reviving only modestly.

But Rox Pollard, who manages retail real estate operations in South Carolina for Colliers International, says the BullStreet District, which has been reaching out to strong national retailers such as REI and Starbucks, has a model that seems well-suited to weather the COVID-19 downturn.

Many retail tenants are trying to work with landlords to ride out the crisis in the hope that it does not linger, Pollard says. Most everyone in the retail sector is wondering the same thing: How long will the situation last?

“Everyone has got their wagons circled,” he explains.

Howard Duvall, the Columbia City Council member who is chairman of the city’s Bull Street Commission, believes that the district is poised to succeed after the coronavirus shutdown ends, in part because retailers everywhere will be in the same boat.

He sees REI offering the retail area there a boost even before they can manage to get open, by showing other companies that the area has promise.

“I think REI choosing BullStreet says a lot about their confidence in the project,” Duvall says.

Restaurants and Residents

Another setback that BullStreet suffered this year was the February closure of Bone-In Barbeque, the first full-service restaurant to take up residence on the site, opening in 2018 next to Segra Park.

The restaurant offered both lunch and dinner service and hosted a variety of events, such as a popular karaoke night and frequent drag brunches, that could prompt folks to venture to visit the district. In February, the restaurant announced that it would shift from daily service to an events model, and closed for good shortly thereafter.

At the time that the transition to focusing on events was announced, chef and owner Scott Hall said he did not look at jumping early into the BullStreet District as a handicap.

“We look at ourselves as being one of the pioneers,” he told Free Times. “It hasn’t been that challenging.”

For his part, Duvall does think that Bone-In’s location, a bit out of the way for most Columbians, might have hindered its success.

“It was back by itself so you had to know it was there,” the Council member speculates.

Hughes praises Hall as a chef and notes that the restaurant business is a challenging one, even without such events as the coronavirus. He says the district has been working closely with a new restaurant group he did not identify that was interested in putting a new tenant in the space vacated by Bone-In.

Another hospitality business already has taken the leap. Iron Hill Brewing announced on March 5 that it would bring a brewpub/restaurant to Bull Street. The location, the 21st for the company, is slated to open in the summer of 2021 in the retail area near REI and the announced Starbucks.

While the national brands have led the way and garnered attention, the site needs local businesses to locate there, too, in order to really be right for Columbia, Hughes says.

“BullStreet has to strike the right balance of national, regional and local to be authentic and to be a place that really reflects the charm and the character of the city,” the CEO offers. “In order for it to truly be a wonderful experience you have to have those local users that bring the character and charm.”

Another way the district should gain momentum, Hughes says, is to get more people living on the site.

There are currently five occupied townhomes in BullStreet, with more construction underway. The planned total is 28.

Merrill Gardens, a senior living center at the site, will have almost 200 apartments offering varying levels of care when it opens, which now is expected to be this summer.

Two apartment projects also are planned. One is the renovation of the historic Babcock Building, a former state mental hospital, into more than 200 residences. The company overseeing the renovation, Clachan Properties of Richmond, Va., took possession of the building in January.

The other is a new construction of more than 260 apartments, a project of Charlotte-based developers Proffitt Dixon Partners. The company is receiving a tax incentive from the city and county for the parking garage it will build on the site, which will include some spaces for public parking.

Both projects are concluding final preparations to be ready to begin on-site work, Hughes reports. They have not been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, as construction has been declared an essential industry.

Getting Back to Normal?

The biggest attraction to draw spectators to the district has been the Columbia Fireflies, who have played in the $37 million Segra Park since 2016. But there’s no baseball this spring, and no clear signs of when, or even if, baseball will happen there this year.

What will happen, however, is that the city will continue to pay on the bonds for the ballpark. The team paid an initial $6 million toward construction and pays for annual maintenance, but the stadium debt will be paid out of the city’s hospitality tax coffers. This year, that is expected to be about $1.2 million out of the hospitality tax.

But right now, city businesses that usually pay the tax, such as restaurants and hotels, are closed or just limping along.

That could be a challenge when hospitality tax funds are allocated this year, Duvall predicts. Lower hospitality funding could meet increased need from arts and other hard-hit organizations, especially if the COVID-19 crisis continues to linger.

What if the virus issues linger into the fall, Duvall wonders, and threatens the golden goose of Midlands hospitality, the University of South Carolina football season?

“Those pots of money are going to be severely hurt by the pandemic,” Duvall says.

A lot seems to depend on how long coronavirus shutdowns linger, but many economists seem to agree that the U.S. economy is headed into its first recession in more than a decade. The nation’s gross domestic product, a measure of economic output, is expected to drop by a massive 25 percent this spring, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg news service.

The job losses thus far are staggering. More than 181,000 people filed for unemployment in South Carolina in just a three-week span during March and April.

For BullStreet, all this means the project will face new economic headwinds as it strives to find new retailers and other investments.

Hughes notes that his company has always described BullStreet as a 20-year project, meaning that it would have to press on through at least one economic slowdown.

“Obviously, we could not have predicted a global pandemic, but we prepared from the beginning that we would face one or two more economic slowdowns, and that was part of our original plan,” the CEO says.

Economic changes could alter the mix of development at the site, shifting how much space is allocated to office, retail or residential uses, Hughes says. The project’s zoning was drafted with the flexibility to allow such shifts as market conditions warrant.

Duvall sees long-term investments continuing to fuel growth on the site even if the economy slows. The plan to move the University of South Carolina School of Medicine to one corner of BullStreet is one example he points to.

Hughes acknowledges that this spring’s virus shutdown has interrupted a time when his company hoped to see more people than ever using the district. With his usual optimism, he quickly asserts that there will be more for Columbians to see and do at BullStreet once the crisis is over.

“The great thing is that all those things will be there to roll out in front of the public when the time is right."