Best Barbershop
Soda City Barbers
Runner-up: Gentlemen’s Quarters Barbershop
If you’ve ever had a bad haircut, you know that a good one is really important. The folks at Soda City Barbers are old-school to the bone and gimmick-free. So check ’em out, shaggy. Honorable mentions: Circa Barber Shop, Southern Gentleman’s Barbering Co.
Best Hair Salon
Metropolis Salon and Dry Bar
Runner-up: process. A Hair Salon
With its sleek New York City-indebted theme and choice location just off Main Street, Metropolis Salon and Dry Bar brings a note of hipness and debonair style. With a capable team of stylists arranged in five tiers, you’re guaranteed to get exactly the level of bouffant you desire. Honorable mention: Five Points Salon, Studio O2
Best Hair Stylist
Hannah Church
Runner-up: James Nowlin, Studio O2
The Elgin-based Urban Beauty Salon owner Hannah Church has a dedicated following for a reason—she’s a versatile stylist and colorist with a masterful touch, and she wins consistent praise among her steadfast clientele. Honorable mention: Kelsey Abercrombie, Lindsey Crider
Best Day Spa
OCCO Luxury Spa
Runner-up: You and Improved Esthetics
We checked out the available spa-day packages that OCCO Luxury Spa & Salon offers and we’re feeling more relaxed already. Custom massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and detoxifying are all on the agenda, plus they can get busy on your nails, skin and hair. Y’all work hard. Time to treat yourselves. Honorable mentions: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center, fuse Massage Therapy
Best Nail Salon
Posh Nail Spa
Runner-up: Blush Nails & Spa
Need to get your nails done in the Columbia area? Time to get Posh. Posh Nail Spa can get those fingertips looking sweet, and they can also take a look at your worn-out feet and get those barking dogs pedicured. Might be time for a wax, too. Just sayin’ — they do that. Honorable mentions: Devine Nail Spa, OCCO Luxury Spa
Best Piercing Studio
Immaculate Body Piercing
Runner-up: RAW Body Piercing
If you’re going to put additional holes in your body, you’re going to want the very best. That’s why Columbians head over to Immaculate Body Piercing, which has been winning best-in-class plaudits for their attention to safety, customer care and quality for more than a decade. Honorable mentions: Knotty Headz Tattoo Factory & Body Piercings, Ouch! Studios
Best Tattoo Artist
Wayne Munn, Tatway Tattoos
Runner-up: Dillon Robertson
Tatway Tattoos co-owner Wayne Munn brings all the traditional skills of a tattoo artist in his work, whether its sketching rich original designs, working in intricate details, or executing masterful cover-ups. His reputation has allowed Tatway to expand to two locations, one in Lexington and the other in Gaston. Honorable mentions: Matthew Toto Davis, Animated Canvas; Steve Phipps, Vision Quest Body Art
Best Tattoo Studio
Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo Studio
Runner-up: Indigo Rose Tattoo
With a versatile range of experienced tattoo artists led by Scot “Spyder” Kumo, Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo takes its name seriously, offering the full gamut of inked skin, from zany new-school explorations to hyper-realistic black and white portraiture. It also has two conveniently located studios, one in downtown Columbia and another in Lexington. Honorable mentions: Tatway Tattoos, Vision Quest Body Art and Gallery
Best Fitness Club
Planet Fitness
Runner-up: CrossFit Soda City
Cardio machines? Check. Weights? Check. Ostentatious “lunk alarm” and free pizza and bagels? Uh, also check. Columbia likes its gyms cheap, with a billion locations, and a couple of built-in cheat days a month, apparently. Honorable mentions: 9Round Fitness, Workhorse Fitness
Best Crossfit
CrossFit Soda City
Runner-up: Carolina CrossFit Cottontown
CrossFit is enough of a fitness phenomenon that this category has some pretty jacked competition, but Crossfit Soda City, with its individualized, highly scalable coaching and steadfast commitment to putting Columbians through high-intensity, functionally-focused workouts, is a cut above. Honorable mentions: Cottontown CrossFit, Workhorse Fitness
Best Pilates
Fit Columbia
Runner-up: The Pilates Studio
Columbia knows that the best place to sweat through an individualized, carefully calibrated pilates session is Fit Columbia, the independently owned and operated fitness studio run by award-winning fitness expert Angela Yong Sellers where each customer receives thoughtful attention and guidance. Honorable mentions: Pilates Bodies By Victoria, The Pilates Studio of Lexington
Best Yoga Studio
City Yoga
Runner-up: Fit Columbia
From downward dogging to crazy planking, City Yoga offers a dizzyingly comprehensive set of classes and trainings across all experience levels for an easy, comfortable flat fee of $10, regardless of selection. Honorable mentions: Hot Yoga Masala, Pink Lotus Yoga Center
Best Hospital
Lexington Medical Center
Runner-up: Prisma Health Richland Hospital
If you’re checking into a hospital, something upsetting is probably going on, so the best course of action when you have a choice is to pick the place you feel you’ll be best cared for. Lexington Medical Center Health gets that nod from our readers this year. Honorable mention: Prisma Health Baptist -Parkridge Hospital, Providence Health
Best Urgent Care
Doctor’s Care
Runner-up: Lexington Medical Center Irmo
Doctor’s Care is still out here providing medical services seven days a week, with extended hours for us working folks. You can get help with lab work, vaccinations, broken bones, work-related injuries, physicals and much more, and they’ll work with you whether you have insurance or not. Honorable mentions: KershawHealth Urgent Care at Elgin, Medcare
Best Acupuncturist
Li Huang
Runner-up: Martin Herbkersman
Dr. Li Huang has been in the acupuncture game since 1988. That’s over 30 years of treating everything from sciatica to sinus problems to chronic fatigue to heartburn. Dr. Huang can also ease your aching back with his chiropractic and spinal decompression services and advise you about herbal medicines. Honorable mentions: Alison Beard, Bill Skelton
Best Chiropractor
The Joint Chiropractic
Runner-up: Columbia Family Chiropractic
You can get that aching back or neck taken care of at the various Columbia locations of The Joint Chiropractic, you can get it done without drugs, you don’t have to have insurance, and your initial visit could cost as little as $29. Sounds like a winner to us. Honorable mentions: Chiropractic Professionals of Columbia, Fields Chiropractic Clinics, PA/Chapin Jennings
Best Massage Therapist
Desi Terry
Runner-up: Nikki B Massage
Need to relax and unclench those muscles? Our readers say that Desi Terry is the person to go to for a massage, whether it’s of the Swedish, hot stone, prenatal, integrative or foot variety. If you need to rejuvenate, eliminate or exfoliate, this is your relaxation destination. Honorable mentions: Royalty By Nature, Spa Cove LLC
Best Dermatology Practice
Columbia Skin Clinic
Runner-up: Carolinas Dermatology Group
That skin you’re running around in is the only one you’re gettin’, so you better take good care of it. The team at Columbia Skin Clinic can take care of that, from general care to skin cancer prevention to Mohs surgery to non-invasive procedures and sculpting. They even do Botox treatments. Honorable mentions: Northeast Dermatology, Palmetto Dermatology
Best Eye Doctor or Group
Columbia Eye Clinic
Runner-up: Devine Eyes
Hey, we know our readers care about the health of their eyes more than anything else — I mean, how else would they read us? And with more than a dozen ophthalmologists across three locations and 24-hour on-call support, Columbia Eye Clinic is a consistent favorite when it comes to taking care of those big ol’ saucers between your ears. Honorable mentions: 20!20 Vision, Eyes on the Lake
Best Family Practice
Lexington Family Practice
Runner-up: SC Internal Medicine Associates and Rehabilitation
Everybody needs proper health care, and the bigger the family, the more people who can get sick. And the more people who can get you sick. So when it’s time to treat Mom, Dad and the kids, Lexington Family Practice is the name to trust. Honorable mentions: All Seasons Medical Associates, Comprehensive Family Medicine
Best Orthopedic Practice
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedics
Runner-up: Midlands Orthopedics & Neurosurgery
Palmetto Health USC took top honors in two categories this year, and they’re the Best Orthopedics winner because they can treat sprains, strains, fractures, lacerations and chronic conditions. They also have top-notch imaging services so you can tell what, exactly, you did to your knee during that week you took up jogging. Honorable mention: Lexington Orthopedics, Southeastern Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
Best Pediatric Care
Sandhills Pediatrics
Runner-up: Palmetto Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic, P.A.
There’s a lot of kids in Columbia, and somebody has to take care of them. Thankfully we have great folks like the staff at Sandhills Pediatrics, who offer comprehensive care to your children from day one through college graduation at four locations in the Midlands. Honorable mention: Lexington Pediatric Practice, Pediatric Associates
Best Place To Be Born
Lexington Medical Center
Runner-up: Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
It’s not like the babies have a lot of choice in the matter, but Lexington Medical Center is the it place for discerning fetuses to come into the world. The 485-bed, 6,500-employee center has the space and the staff to make expectant mothers feel comfortable and cared for. Honorable mentions: At Home, Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Best Lactation Support
South Carolina Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center
Runner-up: Columbia Lactation Care
Ain’t no shame in making sure your baby is getting the right care, and the South Carolina Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center can help with that. You can count on a full assessment of you, your baby and your feeding goals, and the communication lines to your pediatrician, OB or midwife are open.
Best Physical Therapy Practice
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedics
Runner-up: Vertex PT Specialists
Palmetto Health USC can help you bounce back from an array of physical injuries, from spinal, back and neck to hand, wrist and elbow, and they also provide pediatric musculoskeletal care. There’s even a sports rehabilitation program to get you — or, you know, someone more athletic — back out on the field. Honorable mentions: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training
Best Dentist
32 Dental, Dr. Shivani Patel
Runner-up: Forest Acres Dentistry
We’re not just talking about the regular checkup procedure at 32 Dental. Dr. Shivani Patel and company dive into that mouth and provide dentures, fillings, crowns, bridges, implants and cosmetic fix-ups. Then they dive back out with extraction services. Honorable mentions: Forest Drive Dental Care, PA – Joanna Silver Dover, DMD & Sarah Anne Knowlton, DMD; Gee Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – Dr. Nicholas Gee, DMD
Best Orthodontist
Richard Boyd
Runner-up: Davis Orthodontics
No one wants to have a favorite orthodontist, but you gotta take care of your chompers. Boyd Orthodontics can do the Invisalign thing, but they also have an early treatment program to spot issues before they get worse, and they can handle adult and adolescent cases. Honorable mentions: Green Orthodontics, Sims Tompkins
Best Home Health Care Service
All Seasons Health
Runner-up: CarePatrol of South Carolina
Whether it’s hospice care or elder care management, All Seasons Health has a team of physicians, clergy, social workers, nurses, aides and volunteers at the ready, and their inclusive approach means the patient’s family gets support, as well. Honorable mentions: All On Board Speech, KH Nursing Services
Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
Lexington Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Carlin Plastic Surgery
Look, time is undefeated, and it’s battleground is your body. So why not fight back with a little nip and tuck action? Lexington Plastic Surgery is the place to get that done, and they’ve got a ton of positive reviews to prove that. It’s not just about Dr. Todd Lefkowitz’s great work. It’s about his courteous and professional staff, too. Honorable mentions: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center, Plastic Surgery Consultants, LLC
Best Counselor or Therapist
Jill Smith & Associates
Runner-up: New Hope Counseling & Wellness Center
Jill Smith opened her private practice back in 2006, and she and her team have provided individual therapy, couples counseling, child and adolescent counseling and family therapy to hundreds of patients. We all need a little help sometimes, and people trust Jill and her team to provide that help. Honorable mentions: Melissa Kannaday, M.D.–Midlands Psychiatric Services; Thriveworks